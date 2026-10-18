Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below
The 10/16 night of cold-blooded camp offered a "bloody" good time
Sometimes, the best things in life are to die for – sometimes, they’re worth killing for. For one night only on October 16, 2026, the Fortunate Few Productions collective brought the murder ballad songbook to 54 Below! Produced by Tommy Kelly and Aidan C. White, 54 Gets Away With Murder passed the microphone to music’s most conniving killers, bringing a mixture of musical theatre, country, hip-hop, and jazz to Broadway’s basement. Featuring raucous renditions of songs from Sweeney Todd, Bonnie & Clyde, Little Shop of Horrors, Death Becomes Her, and even the songbooks of Rihanna, Bobby Darin, and Lemon Demon, this night of cold-blooded camp was a bloody good time.
The show was associate produced by Aidan C. White, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells. It featured Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Dante Brattelli (Red Bucket Follies, (Don’t) Vape! The Grease Parody off-Broadway), Bryson Brunson (“Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ,” “Studio C”), Trace Burchart, Allison Calabrese, Jalen Ford (Bury Your Gays off-Broadway), Dylan Grosh-Hoy, Rae Hillman, Eden Lakey-Wright, Dani Lorin, Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel, Jadyn Romè (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical national tour, “American Idol”), Kira Safier (Cirque Dreams Holidaze national tour), Sophie Joan Tyler (Like the Wind at Soho Playhouse) and Olivia Wasser. They were backed by MD Aidan S. Wells on piano, Thomas E. Carley on bass and Olivia Kelly on drums.
Follow Fortunate Few Productions on Instagram here.
Tickets to more shows are available on 54 Below's website here.
See photos from the October 16 night below.
Rae Hillman, Aidan C. White
Olivia Wasser
Dante Bratelli
Jadyn Romè
Bryson Brunson
Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel
Dylan Grosh-Hoy, Jalen Ford
Kira Safier
Jewett Elijah Benjamin
Sophie Joan Tyler
Dylan Grosh-Hoy
Eden Lakey-Wright
Bryson Brunson
Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel
Tommy Kelly
Kira Safier
Aidan C. White, Tommy Kelly
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