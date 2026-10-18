Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below

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Sometimes, the best things in life are to die for – sometimes, they’re worth killing for. For one night only on October 16, 2026, the Fortunate Few Productions collective brought the murder ballad songbook to 54 Below! Produced by Tommy Kelly and Aidan C. White, 54 Gets Away With Murder passed the microphone to music’s most conniving killers, bringing a mixture of musical theatre, country, hip-hop, and jazz to Broadway’s basement. Featuring raucous renditions of songs from Sweeney Todd, Bonnie & Clyde, Little Shop of Horrors, Death Becomes Her, and even the songbooks of Rihanna, Bobby Darin, and Lemon Demon, this night of cold-blooded camp was a bloody good time.

The show was associate produced by Aidan C. White, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells. It featured Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Dante Brattelli (Red Bucket Follies, (Don’t) Vape! The Grease Parody off-Broadway), Bryson Brunson (“Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ,” “Studio C”), Trace Burchart, Allison Calabrese, Jalen Ford (Bury Your Gays off-Broadway), Dylan Grosh-Hoy, Rae Hillman, Eden Lakey-Wright, Dani Lorin, Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel, Jadyn Romè (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical national tour, “American Idol”), Kira Safier (Cirque Dreams Holidaze national tour), Sophie Joan Tyler (Like the Wind at Soho Playhouse) and Olivia Wasser. They were backed by MD Aidan S. Wells on piano, Thomas E. Carley on bass and Olivia Kelly on drums.

Follow Fortunate Few Productions on Instagram here.

Tickets to more shows are available on 54 Below's website here.

See photos from the October 16 night below.

Rae Hillman, Aidan C. White



Olivia Wasser



Dante Bratelli



Jadyn Romè



Bryson Brunson



Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel



Dylan Grosh-Hoy, Jalen Ford



Kira Safier



Jewett Elijah Benjamin



Sophie Joan Tyler



Dylan Grosh-Hoy



Eden Lakey-Wright



Bryson Brunson



Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel



Tommy Kelly



Kira Safier