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Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below

The 10/16 night of cold-blooded camp offered a "bloody" good time

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Sometimes, the best things in life are to die for – sometimes, they’re worth killing for. For one night only on October 16, 2026, the Fortunate Few Productions collective brought the murder ballad songbook to 54 Below! Produced by Tommy Kelly and Aidan C. White, 54 Gets Away With Murder passed the microphone to music’s most conniving killers, bringing a mixture of musical theatre, country, hip-hop, and jazz to Broadway’s basement. Featuring raucous renditions of songs from Sweeney Todd, Bonnie & Clyde, Little Shop of Horrors, Death Becomes Her, and even the songbooks of Rihanna, Bobby Darin, and Lemon Demon, this night of cold-blooded camp was a bloody good time.

The show was associate produced by Aidan C. White, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells. It featured Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Dante Brattelli (Red Bucket Follies, (Don’t) Vape! The Grease Parody off-Broadway), Bryson Brunson (“Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ,” “Studio C”), Trace Burchart, Allison Calabrese, Jalen Ford (Bury Your Gays off-Broadway), Dylan Grosh-Hoy, Rae Hillman, Eden Lakey-Wright, Dani Lorin, Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel, Jadyn Romè (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical national tour, “American Idol”), Kira Safier (Cirque Dreams Holidaze national tour), Sophie Joan Tyler (Like the Wind at Soho Playhouse) and Olivia Wasser. They were backed by MD Aidan S. Wells on piano, Thomas E. Carley on bass and Olivia Kelly on drums.

Follow Fortunate Few Productions on Instagram here.

Tickets to more shows are available on 54 Below's website here.

See photos from the October 16 night below.

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 1 of 17

Rae Hillman, Aidan C. White

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 2 of 17


Olivia Wasser

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 3 of 17


Dante Bratelli

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 4 of 17


Jadyn Romè

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 5 of 17


Bryson Brunson

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 6 of 17


Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 7 of 17


Dylan Grosh-Hoy, Jalen Ford

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 8 of 17


Kira Safier

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 9 of 17


Jewett Elijah Benjamin

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 10 of 17


Sophie Joan Tyler

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 11 of 17


Dylan Grosh-Hoy

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 12 of 17


Eden Lakey-Wright

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 13 of 17


Bryson Brunson

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 14 of 17


Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 15 of 17


Tommy Kelly

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 16 of 17


Kira Safier

Photos: See Highlights from 54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER at 54 Below — photo 17 of 17


Aidan C. White, Tommy Kelly

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