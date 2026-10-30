ALL EYES ON: Nicolas King

Nicolas King just returned from a singing engagement in Africa, but I got to catch up with him, in New York, before he left and just after getting all the required shots for his exotic adventure.

I’ve known Nicolas for years and have watched him surf a business that gets trickier and trickier, but when you possess the “chops” on this guy, fear not. For he will always find his way to a microphone and surround himself with equally gifted musicians.

Nicolas King at 54 Below. Photo by Stephen Sorokoff

Mr. King has a great story, back story and many stories, so I really tried to focus here. He really is a legitimate “Broadway Baby” and, as a result of entering the business so young, he is still young, as he faces what lies ahead, navigating the career opportunities waiting in his future.

Nicolas King Oscar Mayer Lunchables Commercial" width="356">

Nicolas has a new album coming out on November 3rd which will, simultaneously, be celebrated with a one night only engagement at 54 Below, where the live show and recording were born. November 3rd at 7PM and you can livestream it, too. https://54below.org/events/livestream-nicolas-king-no-bad-chords-album-release-concert/

NO BAD CHORDS: A Tribute to Mike Renzi, Live in New York City

I know a lot about this particular creation, as it came about during a late night conversation on the phone with Nicolas and it became very evident during that “convo” that the “answer” is always in your own backyard. I discovered this simple fact when Bernadette Peters and I did her Rodgers & Hammerstein album. No one had done an R&H collection of songs since the ‘50’s and that was Frank Sinatra. She, of course, is Broadway Royalty and it became a “no-brainer.” The GRAMMY nominated Bernadette Peters LOVES RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN.

Nicolas King at 54 Below. Photo by Stephen Sorokoff

Artists are endlessly searching for “hooks” or “themes” and I remembered during COVID that Nico used to do a livestream, rather “impromptu” weekly, with his longtime friend and mentor, the legendary Mike Renzi. I watched every week and was astounded by the fact that Nicolas sat facing the camera and Mike was behind him. They never looked at each other, but I could see Mr. Renzi breathe with him. I was awestruck. It was the night of that phone call that I told this story to Nicolas and simply stated, “That’s your next show. It’s about you and Mike.” It made so much sense and it crystalized the beginning of this journey to a live show and a recording, which Nicolas immediately dove into.

The show is personal, funny, touching, poignant and moving and the new recording captures that entire experience and is a glorious listen. It’s also a brilliant lesson and a master class in structure, sequence, story-telling and is painfully simple and honest. NO TRICKS. Of course, Nicolas has a gift of a voice and asked the extraordinary Tedd Firth to join him for this project, which was no easy ask, requesting he painstakingly recreate the magic of Renzi. But, boy, oh boy, did they succeed. A winning team.

I asked the actor/singer when, exactly, he knew he could sing. “I knew I wanted to sing since I was about 2 and would put on shows in my grandmother’s living room. My parents were open to it. I didn’t understand skill yet. My first love was Barney the Dinosaur. My parents ordered me a video and, with the order, you got to choose a free video. They chose the Liza Minnelli bonus and they played it and, well, Barney was out! Also, I wore that Liza Minnelli At Radio City VHS tape out! I knew every light cue, move, horn lick, you name it, I learned it. By the time I was 4, well, you can only imagine…”

He continues, “I couldn’t explain what was happening, but I felt it and I liked it and it was sparkling.”

Nicolas King on Sally Jesse Raphael Show - Judy Garland Medley" width="267">

During this formative time, he would tag along, after school, to gigs with his grandmother (singer) Angela Baccari, loving the smoke filled rooms and taking it all in. Back in the day of “SHOW ROOMS.” At this point he claims that I actually said to him, back when he auditioned for LES MISÉRABLES, I said to him, “You are the Bea Arthur of children.” Honestly, I DO NOT REMEMBER THAT … BUT it sounds like me! And, apparently, that is what I said to his agent at the time, Nancy Carson. He tells me, “Richard, I didn’t even know what a Bea Arthur was. I was so young, but, yes, I never had a kid’s voice.” His mother asked how it went. He told her the comment. He asks, “Is that good?” She says, “No, honey, it just means you’re not right for the part.” God bless her.

He got bit by the Broadway “bug” as a result of doing commercials and voice overs for Nickelodeon and Disney. He invested some of his early money into an album, BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH, but doesn’t like it because he’s such a different singer now. Easy to understand.

A young Nicolas King

At age 7, he saw THE SOUND OF MUSIC starring Rebecca Luker (he knew one of the Von Trapp girls), and, although he had seen shows prior to this one, he had never seen kids onstage. Going backstage, afterwards, pretty much, did him in. And his “AHA Moment” comes on with a big, “I wanna do that!” Not meaning to sound “dramatic” he remembers the drive home to Rhode Island with raindrops on the car window (get it?) and he knew this is what he had to do. He needed to be “a part of it.” “Mom, I want to do Broadway.” Mom called kids agent extraordinaire, Nancy Carson, and the journey begins, in earnest.

First audition: LES MIZ (We know the story), Next: THE MUSIC MAN, Then: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST … Got the part! Calling his parents from a bar, with his grandmother, to tell them the news, helps you to understand the joy and chaos of a child starting a career. He played CHIP, with Andrea McArdle as his Belle and Patrick Page as his Lumiere (among others).

Nicolas King as Chip in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Needless to say, I wanted to get into his friendship with Liza Minnelli, which happened with a little help from Tom Selleck, during A THOUSAND CLOWNS on Broadway. Selleck happened to be on The Tonight Show the same night as Nicolas and, if you watch closely, you can already see the wheels turning, and wanting this kid in the play with him (as his nephew). They had already auditioned 7,000 kids and hadn’t found anyone yet. Yes, that was bashert. It was believed he was too young for the emotional depth of the part, but, yes, he got it and they put him to work with an acting coach that he remembers fondly. The now young Broadway pro and Mr. Selleck got close and he was very protective of Nicolas, of course.

The A THOUSAND CLOWNS billboard in Times Square

Nicolas King - The Tonight Show" width="356">

The night before 9/11, (he’s 10 now in our story) and attending the Michael Jackson concert at Madison Square Garden, where he saw Liza again and she would soon become a constant in his life. He loves Liza and his experiences with her are so personal, I don’t even want to share them, in order to keep them as his own to share when he sees fit. They are still very close.

Nicolas is now 11 in our story. Liza was working up a new act and needed 20 minutes as an opener, for a private gig in the Hamptons for Denise Rich and Nicolas does it. Can you even imagine? Along the way, Billy Stritch and his grandmother were on hand to help, too.

Now, sit down for this one. Liza one day tells Nicolas, “Honey, Honey, you need a nightclub act.” He didn’t even know what that meant. And this first nightclub act was directed by Liza Minnelli! It’s okay to be jealous.

9/11 closed many shows early, just losing their footing and trying to survive after the city was so beaten down. After one of the final performances of A THOUSAND CLOWNS, a knock comes on the dressing room door and Nicolas opens it to find Carol Burnett and Harold Prince. He’s 10 years old! Carol says something to the effect of, “I know you’re gonna be out of job soon and I’ve written a play that Hal is going to direct.” He tells me that, by coincidence, he had just read each of their respective biographies. Carol asks about the girl. Nicolas knew her name. Then about the boy …. same. She says, “Wow. You really did read my book.” And on to his next job “on the boards.” Adapted from Ms. Burnett’s memoir, ONE MORE TIME, the play was penned by Carol’s daughter, Carrie Hamilton and Carol and it was directed by Mr. Prince. I must tell you, I saw it and loved it, but it was short lived. The friendship between Nicolas and Carol is just as strong today, as it was when they first worked together and, obviously, she has been able to celebrate his standing in the theatre community and on music stages across the continents.

Nicolas explains, “I never started out to be a singer. I did it out of necessity. I wasn’t getting the jobs and I wanted to feel productive.” This is where I suggest you start listening to all his early stuff and whatever is available on the various music platforms.

His musicianship is uncanny and he is so respected by colleagues and peers everywhere. That is not hyperbole. But you must see him live, if possible. His ease, his skills, conjuring greats like Mel Tormé, Vic Damone, Bobby Darin … you name ‘em! And the “scatting” blows my brains out. He’s disarmingly honest, but understands the crackle of “show business” and always has another color up his sleeve. His story telling is also concise and not blathering.

Nicolas King in concert. Photo by Stephen Sorokoff

He started working with Mike Renzi around 2008 and that gave him more clout and notoriety. They worshipped each other and collaborations of this nature are very rare. Right now, I’m remembering Judy Holliday and Gerry Mulligan. It was that special.

Nicolas King - OLD FRIENDS" width="356">

I’m a friend, of course, but I’ve also become a serious fan.

Nicolas King at 54 Below. Photo by Stephen Sorokoff

During the pandemic, Nico wanted to sing with Norm Lewis and that happened and was captured in a beautiful video that Nellie Beavers helmed. It’s just beautiful.

Nicolas King & Norm Lewis - What A Wonderful World (Official Music Video)" width="356">

Already making albums at 11 and 15 and growing musically has been a marvel to witness. When Mike Renzi passed at age 80, in 2021, it left a huge hole in Nicolas’ heart. The remembrances, the arrangements, the videos and, of course, the music will always be there, but this celebration of their collaboration, named after a phrase Mike would use, “NO BAD CHORDS” is so unique, you have to experience it. The newly released album is LIVE and takes you there. If Nicolas King comes to any venue near you, RUN! I promise. You will thank me. He’s the real deal.

Nicolas King at 54 Below. Photo by Stephen Sorokoff

For more information, visit Nicolas King's official web site at officialnicolasking.com