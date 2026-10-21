Review: BROADWAY BIBLE: A SERMON IN SEQUINS Gives Scripture A Broadway Twist

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Bistro Award-winner Deborah Zecher debuted her new cabaret show at Don't Tell Mama last night, taking us on a journey that proves the Bible and Broadway make surprisingly good bedfellows. The rabbi-turned-cabaret performer is an exquisite storyteller, a self-proclaimed "Bible nerd," and a professor at my new favorite Sunday school: Broadway Bible: A Sermon in Sequins.

I've had the pleasure of watching Deborah grace the stage many times, and she has a remarkable gift for bringing songs to life with colorful, vivid narratives. Her new show not only entertains and captivates from start to finish, but also breathes new life into the biblical tales I thought I knew. By pairing these ancient accounts with show tunes, she makes them feel fresh, relatable, and surprisingly relevant. I felt like a child again, discovering these tales for the very first time, only this time with references to Andy Cohen and Patti LuPone, plus a hysterical twist on "Something's Coming" from West Side Story that I dare not spoil for future audiences. Even if you have little interest in the Bible, I urge you to see the show for that moment alone!

Deborah was clearly in her element, guiding us so earnestly and generously through the books of the Bible. Joined by special guest Mike Rosengarten on guitar and Music Director Tracy Stark, the trio radiated light and joy from start to finish. Think of it as a musical warm hug. I've had the pleasure of working with Tracy on my own show, but I was still completely wowed by her arrangements, backing vocals, and, most surprisingly, a talent I hadn't seen before: she's a fabulous character actress! She and Deborah are perfectly in sync, with a natural chemistry that simply can't be manufactured. Lennie Watts' direction allows the show to move seamlessly between songs, characters, and centuries, never missing a beat.

Broadway Bible spans generations of musical theater, from modern classics like "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton to beloved standards from Anything Goes, South Pacific, and Annie Get Your Gun. I left having learned some fascinating new facts, along with one burning question: What exactly is manna?

I don't know whether there are plans to take this show on the road and bring it to classrooms across the country, but I can tell you this: had my Catholic school Bible studies looked anything like this, I might actually remember more of what I learned! Reading from a textbook while the nuns quizzed me just doesn't pack the same punch.

Lucky for you there are two more chances to catch Broadway Bible: A Sermon in Sequins on Sunday, November 1, at 4 p.m. and Wednesday, December 9, at 7 p.m at Don't Tell Mama. Consider it your Sunday school assignment- with a much better soundtrack.

Read an interview with Deborah Zecher about the show here.

Visit deborahzecher.com for more on the artist.

Tickets to Broadway Bible on November 1 and December 9 are available on Don't Tell Mama's website.



Photo Credit: Conor Weiss

Photo Credit: Conor Weiss

Photo Credit: Conor Weiss

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