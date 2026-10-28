Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: BROADWAY GENRE SWAP at 54 Below
The evening featured performers including Gabriella Pizzolo, Jelani Remy, and Thayne Jasperson performing genre-swapped Broadway classics with musical arrangements.
Performer, musician, and composer Joshua Turchin and 54 Below will present a dueling night of performers from Broadway, TV, and film singing genre-swapped hit Broadway songs to a packed audience on October 25. See photos from the show.
The cast featured Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story National Tour), Fabi Aguirre (On Your Feet!, LES MISERABLES, Nickelodeon's 'Snow Day'), Ainsley Alrutz, Josie Axelson, Kyle Castillo (Then She Fell Off-Broadway), Ryan Colone (Angry Alan Off-Broadway), L.R. Davidson (Dog Man: The Musical Off-Broadway), Desmond Luis Edwards (How To Dance in Ohio), Giselle Gutierrez (Mrs. Doubtfire National Tour), Manny Houston (Forbidden Broadway Off-Broadway, Illinoise), Thayne Jasperson (Newsies, Matilda, Hamilton), Emma Grace Kopec, Madison Kopec (How To Dance in Ohio), Maya Levinson, Mira Levinson, Emmy Liu-Wang ('Raven's Home,' 'Hollywood Arts'), Ava Locknar, Annika Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose ('Top of My School', 'Canada's Got Talent'), Jamie Martin Mann (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Madeleine Pace (Once, The Hard Problem Off-Broadway), Gabriella Pizzolo (Fun Home, Matilda the Musical, 'Stranger Things'), Jelani Remy (Disney's The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Isabella Scolaro, Alexa Seda, Kay Sibal (Six the Musical, The Voice), Ahmad K. Simmons, Christopher James Tamayo (Maybe Happy Ending), Michael Thatcher (Wicked, The Play That Goes Wrong), Violet Tinnirello ('Sesame Street'), Lexis Trechak (Maddie: A New Musical Off-Broadway), Remi Tuckman ('Paw Patrol', Drag: the Musical Off-Broadway), and Vanessa Valentin.
The band consists of Joshua Turchin (arranger, keys and synth), Peter Douskalis (guitar and banjo), Dan Harkins (trombone), Betty Kean (reeds), Braeden Myers (bass), Emmanuel Reyes (trumpet), and Josh Roberts (drums).
Musical direction by Joshua Turchin. Arrangements by Joshua Turchin.
Photo Credit: 54 Below
Christopher James Tamayo, Kay Sibal, Joshua Turchin, Betty Kean, Emmanuel Reyes, Peter Douskalis, Josh Roberts, Dan Harkins, Braeden Myers
Christopher James Tamayo, Kay Sibal
Betty Kean, Emmanuel Reyes, Dan Harkins, Peter Douskalis, Braeden Myers
Emma Grace Kopec, Madison Kopec
Thayne Jasperson, Vanessa Valentin, Joshua Turchin, Christopher James Tamayo
Dan Harkins, Braeden Myers, Josh Roberts
Thayne Jasperson, Vanessa Valentin, Christopher James Tamayo, Betty Kean, Emmanuel Reyes, Dan Harkins
Ahmad K. Simmons, Alexa Seda
Katherine Lynn-Rose, Josie Axelson, Isabella Scolaro
Giselle Gutierrez, Fabi Aguirre, Betty Kean, Emmanuel Reyes, Dan Harkins, Peter Douskalis, Braeden Myers, Josh Roberts
Jamie Martin Mann, Kyle Castillo, Betty Kean
Ryan Colone, Madeleine Pace
Emmy Liu-Wang
Lexis Trechak, Mira Levinson, Ainsley Alrutz, Maya Levinson
Katherine Lynn-Rose, Annika Low
Michael Thatcher, Violet Tinnerello
Joshua Turchin, Betty Kean, Emmanuel Reyes, Peter Douskalis, Josh Roberts, Dan Harkins, Braeden Myers
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