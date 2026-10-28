Photos: BROADWAY GENRE SWAP at 54 Below

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Performer, musician, and composer Joshua Turchin and 54 Below will present a dueling night of performers from Broadway, TV, and film singing genre-swapped hit Broadway songs to a packed audience on October 25. See photos from the show.

The cast featured Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story National Tour), Fabi Aguirre (On Your Feet!, LES MISERABLES, Nickelodeon's 'Snow Day'), Ainsley Alrutz, Josie Axelson, Kyle Castillo (Then She Fell Off-Broadway), Ryan Colone (Angry Alan Off-Broadway), L.R. Davidson (Dog Man: The Musical Off-Broadway), Desmond Luis Edwards (How To Dance in Ohio), Giselle Gutierrez (Mrs. Doubtfire National Tour), Manny Houston (Forbidden Broadway Off-Broadway, Illinoise), Thayne Jasperson (Newsies, Matilda, Hamilton), Emma Grace Kopec, Madison Kopec (How To Dance in Ohio), Maya Levinson, Mira Levinson, Emmy Liu-Wang ('Raven's Home,' 'Hollywood Arts'), Ava Locknar, Annika Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose ('Top of My School', 'Canada's Got Talent'), Jamie Martin Mann (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Madeleine Pace (Once, The Hard Problem Off-Broadway), Gabriella Pizzolo (Fun Home, Matilda the Musical, 'Stranger Things'), Jelani Remy (Disney's The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Isabella Scolaro, Alexa Seda, Kay Sibal (Six the Musical, The Voice), Ahmad K. Simmons, Christopher James Tamayo (Maybe Happy Ending), Michael Thatcher (Wicked, The Play That Goes Wrong), Violet Tinnirello ('Sesame Street'), Lexis Trechak (Maddie: A New Musical Off-Broadway), Remi Tuckman ('Paw Patrol', Drag: the Musical Off-Broadway), and Vanessa Valentin.

The band consists of Joshua Turchin (arranger, keys and synth), Peter Douskalis (guitar and banjo), Dan Harkins (trombone), Betty Kean (reeds), Braeden Myers (bass), Emmanuel Reyes (trumpet), and Josh Roberts (drums).

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin. Arrangements by Joshua Turchin.

Photo Credit: 54 Below

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 00 Hrs 40 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming