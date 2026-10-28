Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE BURN BOOK CABARET to Make Debut at 54 Below
Rebecca May Ristow produces the cabaret at the Manhattan nightclub.
54 Below will present The Burn Book Cabaret on November 13th at 9:30pm. The Burn Book Cabaret is a celebration of musical theatre's meanest moments, starring Broadway veterans and rising stars alike. From Mean Girls to Heathers, Audrey II to Amber Von Tussle, these are the characters that say the quiet part loud.
Whether you're here for the gleeful chaos of 'Candy Store,' or the fiery unraveling of 'World Burn,' 54 Below welcomes those who agree that the villain is the most fun role to play. Expect sharp wit, spectacular vocals, and at least one number that will make you feel a little guilty for cheering. You won't want to miss this night of Broadway havoc. Directed and produced by Rebecca May Ristow, tonight you can sit with us.
The cabaret will feature performances from Aaron Alcaraz (Back to the Future, Here Lies Love, Mean Girls Broadway), Paige Smallwood (Bad Cinderella, Cabaret Broadway), Faith Northcutt (Mamma Mia! Broadway, national tour), Jaston Eric Testa (Elf Broadway, The Addams Family national tour), Caroline Portner (Hairspray national tour), and David Socolar (Company national tour). The ensemble will be filled out by a group of New York City's rising stars.
TICKETS
The Burn Book Cabaret plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) November 13th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $47 (includes $7 in fees.) VIPs are $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $58 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org/BurnBook. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551
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