THE CAST OF MJ THE MUSICAL PRESENTS: THE JAM and More Set for 54 Below Next Week

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Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including the cast of MJ, Norm Lewis, and many more.

THE CAST OF MJ THE MUSICAL PRESENTS: THE JAM – JUNE 8 AT 7PM

The Broadway cast of MJ the Musical is back at 54 Below—ready to light up the stage all over again.

Produced by Nick T. Daly and Blu, The Cast of MJ The Musical Presents: The Jam is your chance to see the MJ the Musical company like you’ve never seen them before. Think less moonwalk, more pure joy: the songs that move them, the voices that brought them to Broadway, and a side of these performers you don’t get eight shows a week.

Expect a powerhouse lineup—principals, ensemble, the backstage crew, and, of course, the legendary “Cover Corner.” If you’ve cheered for them on Broadway, you’ll want to be here for this. Come find out what else they’ve got up their sleeves and be ready to Jam!

Featuring Sasha Allen, Dasia Alonna Amos, Michael Andreaus, Blu, John Edwards, Tré Frazier, Brett Gray, Michael Harmon, Joshua Harris, Treston J. Henderson, Bryson Jacobi Kai, Apollo Levine, Matte Martinez, Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu, Samuel Nelson III, Michael Nero, Emjay Roa, Joey Sorge, Nyla Sostre, and Jayden K. White.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 54ONYS: 54 CELEBRATES THE TONY AWARDS – JUNE 8 AT 9:30PM

It’s Tony Awards® season, and what better way to fall down the rabbit hole of past Tony performances than with your favorite 54 performers! Produced and directed by Annie Brown, join us for Tony Awards® trivia, recreations of your favorite performances with New York’s rising performers, a 54ony Award, and our very own- original- 54ony opening number! From Les Mis to Shucked and from Gypsy to Falsettos, join us as we sing, tap our toes, and pregame for the Tony Awards® like never before!

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Assistant production by Julia Schemmer.

Featuring Chance Anding, Mariesa Charles, Jillian Cossetta, Noelle Flores, Aaliyana Garcia, Bridget Gooley, Sonia Halle, Israel Haynes, Zoe Holmes, Ryan P. Kennedy, Judah Nicole Lyles, Ainsley Martell, Michael Pacholski, Maxwell Parmelee, Milan Parodie, Sophie Pettaway, Echo Deva Picone, Pia Ramchandani, Sara Rodriguez, Belle Rue, Finch Silverman, Marion Stenfort, Joe Tolentino, and Emily J. Whalen.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS DAMES AT SEA: A 60TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – JUNE 9 AT 7PM

Sixty years ago, Robin Miller, George Haimshohn, and Jim Wise made a sensation off-Broadway with Dames at Sea, their loving tribute to musicals of a bygone era. Since then, the show has had countless regional and off-Broadway productions, and finally premiered on Broadway in 2015. To mark the musical’s sixtieth anniversary, cast members from several previous productions will join some of Broadway’s brightest stars to sing through the score. This musical romp will leave every audience member feeling that “Good Times Are Here to Stay!” The evening will be produced and directed by Charles Kirsch, the host of the podcast Backstage Babble, and musically directed by Michael Lavine.

Featuring special guest, 4-time Tony Award® nominee Randy Skinner alongside Loni Ackerman, Bryan Austermann, Paula Leggett Chase, Joyce Chittick, Britney Coleman, Christopher deProphetis, Stephen DeRosa, Nadia Duncan, Rick Faugno, Jeff Gorti, Ruth Gottschall, Olivia Elease Hardy, Roe Hartrampf, Tony Award® nominee Timothy Jerome, Jay Aubrey Jones, Karen Mason, Ashley Morton, Kurt Peterson, Alexander Rios, Tony Award® nominee A.J. Shively, Alexandra Socha, Megan Styrna, Allyson Tucker, and more stars to be announced!

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EDEN PLEPLER: SONGS THAT CARRIED ME – JUNE 9 AT 9:30PM

“Eden Plepler delivered a rousing set at her debut concert at The Jazz Club at Aman New York” – Broadway Briefing

Eden Plepler, rising actor and musician, makes her 54 Below debut with Songs That Carried Me. After facing a cancer diagnosis at the beginning of her senior year at NYU, Eden found strength and healing through the music that carried her through one of the most challenging, yet empowering, chapters of her life. Featuring a varied and thoughtful mix of jazz, pop, and musical theatre, the evening includes music from beloved artists such as Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Laufey, and Billie Eilish. Join Eden for a vibrant and heartfelt evening celebrating resilience, storytelling, and the music that inspires the next generation of powerful voices.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Seth Sikes AND FRIENDS CELEBRATE Judy Garland’S 104TH BIRTHDAY – JUNE 10 AT 7PM

Seth Sikes returns to 54 Below with special guest stars to salute Judy Garland, the most iconic of all icons, on her 104th birthday. Sikes and friends will perform many of the show-stopping standards for which Judy is known, from MGM to Carnegie Hall & beyond! Sikes’s Garland tribute shows have earned two BroadwayWorld Awards and The New York Times said, “The performance — less an impression of Ms. Garland than an interpretation of her method of belting – was a hit with audiences and critics alike.” He has performed tributes at 54 Below to Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand, and has been touring in his duo show, The New Belters, with Nicolas King.

On this celebratory birthday evening, Sikes will partner with an array of talent to perform some of Judy’s duets which are instantly recognized and some guests will belt out their own versions of Judy’s best-loved standards. He will appear with a full, seven-piece band.

Featuring Santa Claire, Julie James, Rose Levine, Camden Scifres, and Luis Villabon.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS TEEN TV ANTHEMS – JUNE 10 AT 9:30PM

Reminisce about your favorite TV and movie hits from the early 2000s and 2010s! Jam along to “Hannah Montana,” Camp Rock, “Phineas and Ferb,” “Victorious,” and more. Featuring an incredibly talented cast, this is one concert no Gen Z music fan should skip! Get ready to sing, dance, and relive the moments that defined your childhood, all in one unforgettable night.

Produced by Lydia Newman and Renée Sabrina, with music direction by Allie Lewis.

Featuring Anthony Cangiamila, Mairead Connor, Michelle D’Amico, Alex Dee, Allie George, Jack Gereski, Faith Gitchell, Julietta Guinasso, Abby Hammond, Allison Kuhn, Ray Maxwell, Grace McGovern, Maya Mills, Payton Moledor, Polly Moore, Brittany Smithson, Maria Tramontozzi, Jonah Warhaft, Elijah Zurek, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Simone Scott on guitar and Peter Roefaro on drums.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Frank Sinatra: THE CONCERT! – JUNE 11 AT 7PM

A Special Night of Sinatra Classics!

After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel knows which great Sinatra songs thrilled the most, which performers sang them the best, what audiences most want to hear. That’s what his Frank Sinatra: The Concert! will deliver! This will be the ultimate tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, performed with all the love, passion, and style that his sensational cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub stars will bring to the 54 Below stage.

Scott Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of Frank Sinatra: The Concert created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring John Easterlin, Tommy Ferolano, Jared Goodwin, Garrison Hunt, Ben Jones, Henry O’Connell, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – JUNE 13 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both you and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 600 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Below’s critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 175 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring John Cardea, Jr., John Easterlin, Jared Goodwin, Demiah Latreece, Jillian Mitchell, Henry O’Connell, Christopher Scanlon, and Skye Stauffer.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $96.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY ORIGINALS – JUNE 13 AT 7PM

For each Broadway Originals show, a glittering array of theater stars will be assembled by producer/writer/host Scott Siegel with the express purpose of singing the songs that they performed in their original Broadway productions. During the course of this series, decades upon decades of Broadway history will be on glorious display on the 54 Below stage, when stars from the 20th and 21st centuries return to sing the songs that made (and make) the Great White Way great.

In this historic nightclub concert event, the history of Broadway will be re-lived when actors from the opening night casts of Broadway shows or the from the first casts of Broadway revivals once again sing the songs that thrilled audiences when they were performed on the New York stage. And hear their personal stories about introducing those songs or bringing them, for the first time, to a new generation. As the announcer for the Lone Ranger might say, “Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear” and hear not only the great songs of Broadway, but hear them sung by the actors and actresses who made them famous in the first place.

Scott Siegel created/wrote/hosted Broadway Originals for The Town Hall, where it was that legendary institution’s gala annual concert for half-a-dozen years. Now, for the first time, Mr. Siegel is bringing this much-beloved and famous concert series from a theater that seats 1,500 people to the intimate surroundings of 54 Below. The opportunity to witness the glory of Broadway, up close and personal, has never been more reachable.

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Karen Akers, Tony Award® nominee Bill Hutton, Pamela Winslow Kashani, Tony Award® nominee Martin Vidnovic, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $96.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEAT. A.J. SHIVELY & THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! – JUNE 13 AT 9:30PM

“Hilarious!” —The New York Times

“At last! A musical of, for, and by the people!” —Time Out NY

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards® meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song.

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they return to 54 Below with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Emceed by Greg Triggs, with music direction and piano by George Luton.

Featuring presenters/improvisers Heidi Gleichauf, Deb Rabbai, Rob Schiffmann, and Pat Swearingen.

Also joined by special guest Tony Award® nominee A. J. Shively.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $80 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Norm Lewis: BROADWAY & BEYOND – JUNE 14 – 20 AT 7PM

It is summertime, and Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is back at 54 Below with Broadway & Beyond.

Known for Christmas shows that have become the stuff of legend at the venue, the Broadway favorite returns this season for a limited run of seven nights, bringing back his acclaimed non-holiday series in an all-new edition audiences will not want to miss.

The timing could not be more perfect. With the Tony Awards just a week earlier, Norm takes the stage June 14 through June 20, continuing that celebration of musical theatre while also sharing other beloved songs that have shaped his life and career.

He is joined onstage, and off, by his usual crew of misfits, with a live band and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander.

With Norm Lewis, you know it is always a party.

$118.50 cover charge (includes $13.50 in fees). $183 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $188 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EFFIE PASSERO – JUNE 14 AT 9:30PM

Effie Passero, who got her start back in 2018 on the revival of “American Idol,” makes her 54 Below and New York City solo show debut. She has performed internationally for four years with Postmodern Jukebox, selling out venues such as The Ryman, Royal Albert Hall, and Sydney Opera House, as well as the Weill Hall at Carnegie with her classical music trio CelloVoci, but now she’s ready to share herself completely and extend a warm hello to a whole new audience. Whether it’s classics from the golden era, or her own original pieces, there’s bound to be music for all ages to love.

Accompanied by the masterful Mark Hartman on the piano, the night is destined to be one to remember.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

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