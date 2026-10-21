Review: A Streisand 1962 Surprise and a Memorable Dutch Treat Lunch

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I could have created quite a stir with a headline announcing that Barbra Streisand sang at a Dutch Treat Club luncheon! It sounds like a sensational scoop, but the story is true—and it can be found in the club’s own archives.

Over the years, the Dutch Treat Club has welcomed an impressive roster of show-business legends, including Ray Bolger, Jerry Stiller and Ann Meara, Maurice Chevalier, and Jack Benny. Among those distinguished entertainers was a young “newcomer” named Barbra Streisand, who appeared at the club on April 10, 1962. She was joined by her co-star Lillian Roth, and together they sang songs from the Broadway musical I Can Get It for You Wholesale.

Founded in 1905 as a gathering place for creative minds, the club acquired its distinctive name from a simple tradition: members paid for their own lunches. More than a century later, that custom continues!

Members are welcome to bring guests, and Eda and I happened to bring someone with a particularly interesting connection to the afternoon’s historical tidbit: Richard Jay-Alexander, who has been associated with Ms. Streisand for the past 20 years. It was Richard’s first Dutch Treat Club luncheon, and he thoroughly enjoyed the occasion.

The afternoon’s entertainment featured Phillip Officer, fresh from his appearance at the Mabel Mercer Foundation’s Cabaret Convention at Jazz at Lincoln Center, where he received the foundation’s Donald F. Smith Award. Phillip was accompanied by the renowned music director Alex Rybeck.

The program then transported members to Hollywood’s golden age with a fascinating presentation on the life of screen legend Barbara Stanwyck. Victoria Wilson, author of A Life of Barbara Stanwyck: Steel-True, 1907–1940, offered a compelling look at the iconic actress and her remarkable life.

As always, members brought an interesting assortment of guests to the Tuesday gathering. Representing the U.K. was Sam Jewison, a singer, pianist, and conductor from Britain, who was invited by club member and fellow Londoner Ruth Leon. Jewison also performed at this year’s Cabaret Convention and received the Julie Wilson Award.

Club president KT Sullivan and entertainment chair Raissa Katona Bennett once again presided over an engaging afternoon filled with music, history, and good company.

Of course, some things have changed since the club’s founding in 1905. Raissa made one announcement that surely would have been unfamiliar to those early members: “Please turn off your cell phones!”

A century of tradition, a touch of Hollywood history, and a room full of fascinating people—another memorable afternoon at the Dutch Treat Club.

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