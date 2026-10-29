Video: Watch Highlights from THE HEART Off-Broadway





Now running at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre is The Heart, which opens tonight Thursday, October 29, 2026. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 6, 2026.

The New York premiere production of The Heart has book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby), music, lyrics and arrangements by Anne Eisendrath (aka electronic music artist Anniee) and Ian Eisendrath (KPop Demon Hunters), music supervision by Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift’s Eras tour) and direction by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) based on Maylis de Kerangal's novel Réparer les vivants.

The Heart features Outer Critics Circle Award-nominee Heidi Blickenstaff (Jagged Little Pill, Something Rotten!) as “Claire,” Lincoln Clauss (Fly, Bat Out of Hell) as “Thomas Driscoll,” Nick T. Daly (MJ: The Musical) as “Simon Lamar,” Drew Gehling (& Juliet, Almost Famous) as “Dr. Breva,” Bre Jackson (The Book of Mormon, MJ: The Musical) as “Cordelia Owl,” Tony Award-winner Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square, Slave Play) as “Marianne Lamar,” Max McKenna (Jagged Little Pill, Dear Evan Hansen) as “Juliette Brooks,” Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill, Teeth) as “Marthe,” and Jason Tam (Be More Chill, If/Then) as “Sean Lamar.” Daniel Brackett, Gareth Keegan, Q. Smith and Emily Somé round out the cast as the understudies.

The Heart features scenic design by Robert Brill (Hell’s Kitchen), costume design by Sarafina Bush (The Outsiders), lighting design by Amanda Zieve (Proof), sound design by Gareth Owen (BOOP! The Musical), video design by Lucy Mackinnon (All Out: Comedy About Ambition), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award-nominee Alberto “Albee” Alvarado (The Rocky Horror Show), music production by Juan Ariza and Elin Sandberg, and music direction by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (Come From Away). Casting is by The TRC Company - Tara Rubin, CSA. Associate direction by Jacole Kitchen and associate choreography by Ashley Andrews.

A young surfer’s life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn’t matter more.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 08 Hrs 25 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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