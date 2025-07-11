Laura & Linda Benanti and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Jenn Colella, Laura and Linda Benanti, and more!

Jenn Colella: OUT AND PROUD – JULY 14 AT 7PM

Following her recent sold out 54 Below engagements, Tony® nominee and Grammy Award winner Jenn Colella returns to 54 Below with her special PRIDE show!

Throughout a delicious mix of pop, rock, funk and musical theatre songs, Jenn will share her coming out stories and celebrate love in all its many forms. Come see why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, first hand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

Jenn Colella originated the role of Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway and, in addition to the aforementioned accolades, she received the Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Awards as well Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions. Previous Broadway credits include Suffs, If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off- Broadway: Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Favorite regional: Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford’s Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO), and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ryo Kamibayashi: DILEMMA, FEAT. Jinkx Monsoon & MORE! – JULY 14 AT 9:30PM

Ryo Kamibayashi of Pirates! The Penzance Musical, and The Outsiders makes his solo debut at 54 Below. Ryo Kamibayashi brings us on a journey from his home of Tokyo, Japan to the Great White Way. Featuring a blend of jazz, musical theatre, original compositions, and some of Broadway’s favorite names as guests, this is a fun and jazzy night you won’t want to miss!

Featuring Brent Comer, Tony Award® nominee Ramin Karimloo, and Jinkx Monsoon.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Storm Large: INSIDE VOICE – JULY 15 AT 7PM

This performance contains adult content and explicit language. We do not recommend the performance for children below the age of 12.

What happens when you tell Storm Large to use her Inside Voice? Storm, accompanied by her longtime music director and collaborator James Beaton on piano, shares songs by women who dared to speak their mind, whether in ballad or blistering rock and roll. From Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lorde, to Billie Holiday, PJ Harvey, Edith Piaf, and Storm herself, Storm shares the music of women who embody the spirit of “well behaved women rarely make history.”

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Asher Muldoon: OVERCOMMITTED – JULY 15 AT 9:30PM

Asher Muldoon (writer and composer of The Butcher Boy) returns to 54 Below with his second concert of new work. Asher will call in every favor to get his cool singer friends to perform never before seen material from several of his upcoming projects including: the techno thriller The Eternity Machine, the multigenerational bio-musical The Women in the Window, and the culinary crime caper After Hours at Les Bordelaise. The drinks will flow, the tunes will play, and much merriment will be had by all (one hopes).

Featuring Courtney Bassett, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Simón Gómez Villegas, Noah Kieserman, Kuhoo Verma, Maria Wirries, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Caty Butler on cello, Jesse Ray Leich on drums, Natalie O’Leary on violin, Claire-Frances Sullivan on guitar, and Skyler Volpe on bass.

Arrangements are by Muldoon, and the concert will be directed by BT Hayes.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LAURA AND Linda Benanti: MOTHERS KNOW BEST, FEAT. Billy Stritch! – JULY 16 – 19 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Experience Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti as she joins forces with her mother, Linda, in a touchingly humorous show about mother-daughter relationships. Music direction by Billy Stritch.

Raised in Kinnelon, New Jersey, Laura jumped right from the lead in her high school musical Hello, Dolly! to Maria in the 1998 Broadway revival of The Sound of Music. She has since starred in 11 Broadway shows and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards®, winning one Tony Award® for her role as Louise in Gypsy (2008). A star of both stage and screen, Laura has an impressive television and film roster.

Her mother, Linda Benanti, was part of the national tour of The Odyssey with Yul Brynner and performed off-Broadway and regionally as The Girl in The Fantasticks, Guinevere in Camelot, Marian in The Music Man, Anne in A Little Night Music, Nanette in No, No, Nanette, Sarah in Guys and Dolls, and many others. After retiring from performing, Linda opened a vocal studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey. From this studio, Linda teaches everyone from local students to Broadway stars. Linda is thrilled to be out of retirement and performing across the country with her daughter!

$112 cover charge (includes $12 in fees). $177 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $182 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Darrian Ford: A RELUCTANT STAR – JULY 16 AT 9:30PM

Broadway veteran, a recording artist, and the creator and star of The Cooke Book -The Music of Sam Cooke, Darrian Ford is elated to be returning to 54 Below with A Reluctant Star. Come hear the inspired alchemy of musical theater, jazz, and soul music as this brand new show includes some old faithfuls, fresh new standards and stories from a reluctant star. Keep your ears perked for reminiscent notes of Al Jarreau, Nancy Wilson, Mel Tormé, and Sam Cooke, a few of his heroes.

A Chicago native, Darrian Ford began his professional theater career at age 13 in Oscar Brown Jr's The Great Nitty Gritty. At 15, he joined The Joseph Holmes Chicago Dance Theater, and at 19 moved to NYC to dance in the companies of Alvin Ailey and Donald Byrd/The Group. He made his Broadway debut as Charlie in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair, about which The New York Times said “...note the irrepressibly comic Darrian Ford.” He also appeared in The Who’s TOMMY (Broadway/first national), Smokey Joe's Cafe (first national), for which he won The Black Theater Alliance Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and the first national tour of The Color Purple. Darrian also co-starred opposite Halle Berry in HBO’s Introducing Dorothy Dandridge as Fayard Nicholas of the legendary Nicholas Brothers and recurred on Disney's "That's So Raven." In 2018, his release NEW STANDARDS (streaming on most music services) was ranked NACC #1 Best Debut Jazz Album.

Music direction and piano by Darnell White.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Danny Drewes is a celebrated counter tenor based in NYC and thrilled to be making his 54 Below debut as a solo artist! Danny's remarkable talents are featured in the Oscar Award-winning fantasy film Wicked, and its motion picture soundtracks. Hearing his one of a kind voice makes you understand why he was hand selected by Stephen Schwartz to lend his voice to this masterpiece of film. As an original cast member in the first national tour of Pretty Woman The Musical, Danny has graced stages across the country. Danny has earned several nominations, including a Berkshire Critics nomination for his stand out performance as Trent Oliver in The Prom, starring alongside two time Tony® nominee Kate Baldwin. Danny's other favorite notable roles include William Shakespeare in Something Rotten!, Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages, and Sonny Malone in Xanadu. This show is a tribute to the unforgettable music that defines Broadway. Full of dynamic 11 o'clock numbers and timeless anthems, you will be transported straight to the heart of Broadway.

Featuring special guests Tony® nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian’s Rainbow) and Tony® nominee and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame).

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tammy McCann: LEGENDARY LADIES OF JAZZ – ELLA, SARAH, DINAH & BILLIE – JULY 18 AT 9:30PM

At the end of the 1940s, four women appeared on the scene whose unique distinct styles of delivery and mastery of improvisation not only changed the direction of jazz, but changed the direction of popular music as well. Tammy McCann celebrates Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, and Billie Holiday.

Named the Chicago Tribune’s 2020 Person of the Year in Jazz, Tammy McCann is an internationally recognized jazz vocalist and is currently Artist in Residence for the Music Institute of Chicago. Her powerful, sultry, and emotionally charged voice paints pictures and tells stories by merging classical vocal technique and gospel esthetic with jazz to create a sound that is completely her own.

McCann has performed with such luminaries as Ramsey Lewis and NEA Jazz Master Von Freeman, John Clayton, Branford Marsalis, Joe Locke, Charles McPherson, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and Carmen Bradford, and has also toured as a ‘Raelette’ with the great Ray Charles. McCann has thrilled audiences in festivals and clubs world-wide from Bangkok, Thailand to the Harrods Atticus in Greece. As well as the nation’s premier concert and jazz venues, Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, The Blue Note, Dizzy’s Club Coca Cola, and Chicago’s Jazz Showcase. Tammy McCann is a Mabel Mercer Foundation Supported Artist.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PICKLES ON BROADWAY: A REUNION OF UNC SCHOOL OF THE ARTS ALUMNI – JULY 19 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Pickles on Broadway is a reunion concert of UNC School of the Arts Alumni. From Fighting Pickles from the earliest graduating classes in the 1960s to the newest alumni, all will come together to sing Broadway tunes that transport everyone back to the old stomping grounds in Winston Salem, North Carolina!

Hosted by Reginald Moye and Danielle Long. Produced/directed by Darah Barenholtz, with music direction by Sarah Beth Palmer and Daniel Rosales.

Featuring Nick Bailey, Evan Barnard, Ferin Bergen, Katharine Buffaloe, Deanna Cudjoe, Mary Kate Harris, Owen Harrison, Danny Keenan, Lukey Klein, Tanner McIntyre, Chessa Metz, Payton Moledor, Joshua Morgan, Anna Lei Negrin, Sarah Beth Palmer, Juliet Perel, Daniel Rosales, Santiago Sepulveda, Brooke Sterling, Isabel Stewart, Wesley Taylor, and Tiffany T Williams.

Joined by current students Estella Boone, Skylar Eads, Katie Gaven, Ari Khavin, Elinor Ott, Richmond Parris, and Vivian Poe.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – JULY 20 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Jess And, Mica, and Creatine Price.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BOUND: A CELEBRATION OF Charles Strouse – JULY 20 AT 7PM

“This work of living musical theater journalism is as engrossing as cabaret gets.” - TheaterPizzazz

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway is back!!!

This volume in the series is a celebration of composer Charles Strouse (1928-2025) one of Broadway's most prolific artists. For every work of his that got to Broadway, there were three or four that were Broadway Bound.This edition will celebrate the wonderful melodies Charles created for shows that were slated for Broadway but never arrived, including Annie 2, Minsky's, Bojangles, and many more!

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway offers a behind the scenes look at those Strouse musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did…told by the actors, lyricists, and directors who were there!

The concert will be co-hosted by the host of the podcast Behind The Curtain: Broadway’s Living Legends Robert W. Schneider and Backstage Babble’s Charles Kirsch, and music directed by Michael Lavine.

Featuring George Abud, Aeja Barrows, Mary Callanan, Tony Award® winner Len Cariou, Paula Leggett Chase, Deniz Cordell, Tony Award® nominee Anita Gillette, Tony Award® winner Rupert Holmes, Grace Kiamie, Matt Koplik, Janine LaManna, Tony Award® winner Richard Maltby Jr., Robbie Rozelle, Margo Sappington, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

PICKLES ON BROADWAY: A REUNION OF UNC SCHOOL OF THE ARTS ALUMNI July 19 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)