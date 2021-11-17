Krystina Alabado, Daniel Quadrino & More to Star in 54 SINGS MAGGIE ROGERS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will present Krystina Alabado, JJ Neimann & More in 54 Sings Maggie Rogers on Sunday, November 28th at 9:45PM. Broadway's best celebrate Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers in an evening of soulful, pop-charged hits. Maggie Rogers is one of the most influential artists of the music industry today, combining tales of identity, life, and love into energetic and relatable music. Enjoy some of your witchy feminist favorites, including "Light On," "Alaska," "Say It," "Fallingwater," and more. Featuring a star-studded Broadway cast, this is one concert no Broadway or pop music lover should miss!

Featuring: Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Brandon Alberto (Kinky Boots Tour), Zan Berube, Carly Blane (Cubby), Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Hannah Cruz (Hamilton National Tour), Sean Doherty (The Lightning Thief), Danny Harris Kornfeld (RENT, Renascence), Melissa Rose Hirsch (The Mad Ones), JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies) and Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days). Music Direction by Conor Kelan and Produced by Charlie Sirmaian.

54 Sings Maggie Rogers plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, November 28th at 9:45PM. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

