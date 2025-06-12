Kevin Chamberlin Will Perform FINDING THE JOY at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three-time Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin will return to New York with a reprise of his hit show “Finding the Joy” for one show only on Monday, June 23 at 7:00 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theater. After making his New York solo cabaret debut with this evening last fall, Chamberlin is presenting an encore performance by popular demand. Sold-out audiences on both coasts have raved about this evening of song, comedy, backstage stories, his insane rise to fame on TikTok, and much more. There will be special guests, surprises and lots of love, light and laughter. Chamberlin will be joined by his music director Michael Orland. “Finding the Joy” is co-written and directed by Kevin’s husband, Michael Gans.

When this show debuted in New York last year, BroadwayWorld said that “this sublimely satisfying evening of nightclub theater, making Finding the Joy more than one of the happiest solo show debuts in town: it’s one of the most important.” According to Theater Pizzazz, “His optimism infectious, the audience went right along and it felt at times like one big group smile. It’s always a pleasure to have a Broadway baby like Kevin Chamberlin within the vicinity of the theatre hood to remind us what a funny and bracing presence he is. And yes, joyful.”

Kevin Chamberlin grew up in Moorestown, NJ. In 1985, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from Rutgers University. In 2000, Kevin originated the role of Charlie in Claudia Shear’s Dirty Blonde, which earned him his first Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations. The following year, he received his second Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy nominations for playing Horton the Elephant in Seussical. In 2010, he received his third Tony nomination for his portrayal of Uncle Fester in The Addams Family. Other Broadway credits include Amos Hart in Chicago, starring opposite Rita Wilson and pop star Usher. In 2007, he starred in a revival of Terrance McNally’s The Ritz opposite Rosie Perez, directed by Joe Mantello and spent a year playing the Wizard in Wicked on Broadway in 2018. He also appeared on Broadway in My Favorite Year, Abe Lincoln in Illinois, and Triumph of Love. Most recently, Kevin starred opposite Phillipa Soo, Jesse Mueller, and Steven Pasquale in Guys and Dolls, receiving the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Along with his producer/director Sam Kite, Kevin has amassed over 11 million followers on TikTok. His viral videos include “Anyone Can Cook” for Ratatouille the TikTok Musical, the first online crowd-sourced musical which raised over 2 million dollars for The Actors Fund during the pandemic. His film credits include Charlie in Die Hard with a Vengeance, In and Out, Suspect Zero, Taking Woodstock (directed by Ang Lee), Lucky Number Slevin, The Road to Perdition (directed by Sam Mendes), Christmas with the Kranks, Trick, and most recently The Prom, co-starring with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden, and directed by Ryan Murphy. Kevin’s numerous TV credits include “Outer Range,” “The Really Loud Family,” “Grace and Frankie,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Modern Family,” “Younger,” “Heroes,” “CSI:NY,” “Frasier,” “nip/tuck,” “Without a Trace,” and “Law & Order: SVU.” Family audiences will recognize him as the lovable butler “Bertram” on Disney Channel’s long-running hit sitcom “Jessie.” Kevin is currently appearing on “Duster,” the new HBO Max crime thriller created by J. J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan.

