Kelsey Warren Will Appear in THE INFLUENCES at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 presents Kelsey Warren in "Blak Emoji: The Influences" on Friday, January 31st, 9pm. This solo show is an intimate genre-hopping trip through the music that has shaped Kelsey as an artist. He shares stories of his wildly diverse musical experiences such as performing with Jose Carreras and opening for alt-rock legends Primus in the same week. With keyboards and guitar, Kelsey takes audiences from his childhood R&B obsession to LA Glam to the gritty world of CBGB's with a stopover in Cleveland for a jazz lesson. Kelsey and a few special guests perform songs from such inspirations as Cole Porter, Prince, Nancy Wilson, Radiohead, as well as selections from Blak Emoji's critically acclaimed album KUMI.

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 10th Ave inside YOTEL Times Square.

Tickets are available at thegreenroom42.poptix.com.

Multi-instrumentalist Kelsey Warren is the singer and composer for the electro-pop band Blak Emoji. Kelsey has performed at Central Park SummerStage, Lincoln Center, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Whitney Museum, Afropunk, SXSW as well as at Feinstein's/54 Below, BAM, Irving Plaza, Gramercy Theater, Whisky a Go Go, The Viper Room, and throughout Canada and Europe. His music has been featured on ABC Television, MTV and BET.





