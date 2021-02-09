Kea Chan & Kayla Merrow Present Live Virtual Concert LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL!

Robert R Blume of Step Forward Entertainment and Pat Labez and Cambridge Productions present Kea Chan and Kayla Merrow in their new concert LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL! on Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at 3pm EST/12Noon PST seen exclusively on Metropolitan Zoom!

The two young female performers will return to the virtual concert stage of MetropolitanZoom.com where they previously enjoyed a 'hit' debut concert Looking for Tomorrow in August 2020. The February 13th, 2021 concert will highlight musical numbers to thematically celebrate the upcoming Valentine's Day 2021. The concert will also feature international music director Bobby DeLeon on the keyboard. Justin Senense will stage the concert.

Robert R. Blume, President of Step Forward Entertainment said "Getting a call from Metropolitan Zoom owner Bernard Furshpan to do another concert because of the tremendous success of the last one was exciting for all of us. We are looking forward to getting together at the new Metropolitan Zoom Studio A in Long Island City to perform this live 4-camera show at the virtual nightclub site which adds to the excitement."

The virtual LIVE concert LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL! has tickets available from $20 to $30 purchased online at https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com

Metropolitan Zoom owner, Bernard Furshpan has created a virtual night Club different from typical jazz, cabaret, and comedy Live Streaming because the production is set on a venue stage and performers are able to engage with virtual audiences via Zoom and see their facial reactions, just like an in-person night club experience - perfect for this Kea Chan-Kayla Merrow concert.