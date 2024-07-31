Kati Neiheisel Will Lead LONDON BY NIGHT at Pangea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kati Neiheisel will return to Pangea in a new show featuring songs performed by Julie London. London was known for her smooth, smoky and sultry delivery of jazz-inspired tunes, many of which were written by her husband, jazz pianist Bobby Troup, best known for writing the song "(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66." London and Troup are also known for starring together in Emergency!, a television series (1972-1979) produced by London's first husband, Jack Webb, of Dragnet fame. Directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical director Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, London by Night also features songs written by Caroll Coates, Arthur Hamilton, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Willie Nelson, and more. (The September 26th show coincides with Julie London's 98th heavenly birthday; The October 18th show coincides with Bobby Troup's 106th heavenly birthday.)

Neiheisel was introduced to cabaret through Helen Baldassare's Cabaret Performance Workshop. She has also studied with Marilyn Maye and the late musical director Barry Levitt. Her early mentors included Sue Matsuki, Susan Winter, and Deb Berman, the director of Neiheisel's 2018 MAC Award-nominated debut, Among the Stars. Her last show, Yesterday...Once More, celebrated the musical legacy of the Carpenters and was directed by Koutrakos, with musical direction and arrangements by Toroian.

LONDON BY NIGHT

Saturday, August 24 @ 7:00 pm

Thursday, September 26 @ 7:00 pm

Friday, October 18 @ 7:00 pm

Musical Director Gregory Toroian on Piano

Skip Ward on Bass

David Silliman on Drums

Directed by Lina Koutrakos

Comments