Katharine Mehrling Comes to Joe's Pub

Celebrated star of the Berlin stage Katharine Mehrling returns to Joe's Pub on Saturday, October 5 at 7pm. The performance follows her smash hit New York concert debut last year, where she stopped the show with four standing ovations.

One of Europe's great leading ladies in musical theater today, Katharine Mehrling combines witty Berlin charm with Parisienne elegance. The Berliner Zeitung called her voice "pure magic, smoky and intimate, yet it blows you away," and Radio France International raved, "Katharine Mehrling is a must-see performer."

Performing an eclectic and intriguing repertoire of songs in her native German, as well as in French and English, she brings the grand tradition of the European chanson to the cabaret stage-mixing evergreens by Hollaender, Weill, and Piaf with her original compositions, sharing personal and heartbreaking stories from her fascinating life in Berlin that blend both past and present.

An unparalleled singing and acting career that began at the London West End revival of Hair led to numerous starring roles throughout Europe. Katharine has been recognized as one of the greatest interpreters of Edith Piaf's chansons.

She is a five-time winner of the Berlin Theatre Association's Best Actress Award for her portrayals of Judy Garland in End Of The Rainbow, Diana Goodman in Next To Normal, and for her performances at the Komische Oper Berlin; she also won the Grand Prize for Best Actress for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl at the 2019 Bad Hersfeld Festival.

Collaborating with German jazz legend Rolf Kühn, Katharine composed songs for her award-winning album Am Rande Der Nacht (At The Edge Of the Night).

Katharine Mehrling has credits in film and television in Europe and was featured as a singer in the film Valkyrie starring Tom Cruise.





