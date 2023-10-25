Karen Akers to Present WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE at Birdland in November

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present award-winning vocalist Karen Akers, who returns to the venue with the special evening “Water Under the Bridge,” on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM. Coming back to Birdland after several sold-out performances, Akers once again takes a look back at some of the songs that first brought her attention in cabaret as well as on Broadway, television, and recordings: works by Craig Carnelia, Maury Yeston, Edith Piaf, and Stephen Sondheim, among other treasures. The show features musical director Alex Rybeck. There is a $30-40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Karen Akers, one of America's more arresting and successful concert and cabaret stars, is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist in a Major Engagement, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award. Ms. Akers has appeared in venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl, as well as New York's premiere nightspots, the Cafe Carlyle and The Oak Room at The Algonquin Hotel. She has taken her music to the south of France, Russia, Barcelona's Liceu Opera House and more recently, to The Crazy Coqs in London.

Concert performances are only a part of Ms. Akers multifaceted career, which encompasses theatre, television, film, and recordings. She appeared at the Martin Beck Theatre on Broadway as one of the original stars of the Tony Award-winning musical Grand Hotel, directed by Tommy Tune. She made her Broadway debut in the original production of Nine, also directed by Tommy Tune, receiving a Tony nomination. Ms. Akers television appearances include “Cheers,” “The Tonight Show,” “Hart to Hart,” “The Merv Griffin Show” and the PBS Specials “Ellington: The Music Lives On” and “Ira Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall.” In addition, her own PBS specials are “Presenting Karen Akers” and “On Stage at Wolf Trap.” Her film roles include the femme fatale in Mike Nichols' Heartburn, opposite Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep; Woody Allen's The Purple Rose of Cairo; and Vibes.

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

“Jim Caruso's Cast Party,” a New York institution for two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2003. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” presents a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). Eric Adams, the Mayor of the City of New York, recently proclaimed, “Whereas, I am enormously proud to lead a city renowned as a global capital of the arts, ‘Jim Caruso's Cast Party' has enriched our dynamic cultural landscape since 2003, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, I am pleased to recognize the weekly show's tremendous contributions to our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 6 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

George Abud and Katrina Lenk – “Swung”

The duo – who starred together in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Band's Visit – return in an encore performance of their sold-out show. The evening features a sizzling selection of songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Jordan, Marlene Dietrich, Kay Thompson, Umm Kulthum, and many more. Together with a swinging five-piece band featuring music director Jake Landau on piano, Dan Berkery on drums, Sam Sadigursky on reeds, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Harvey Valdes on guitar, this will be a dreamy, madcap soirée of talk and tunes. Katrina Lenk has had the good fortune to be in several Broadway shows: The Miracle Worker, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Once the Musical, Indecent, Company, and The Band's Visit, for which she won Tony and Grammy Awards. Her TV and film work includes a stint on the final season of “Ozark,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Tommy,” and “The Good Fight.” George Abud is a proud Arab-American artist, fresh off the new musical Cornelia Street at the Atlantic Theater, starring Norbert Leo Butz. His Broadway credits include The Band's Visit (Daytime Emmy Award, OBC Recording) and The Visit (OBC Recording).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 9 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Suede

The pop, jazz, and blues vocalist and instrumentalist Suede returns with her longtime pianist Freddie Boyle and Bill Moring on bass. Suede tours nationally and internationally, filling the best rooms – from Feinstein's in San Francisco to Blues Alley and The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and beyond. Her PBS special "Live at Scullers Jazz Club" aired nationally on PBS. Her recording of the great Shirley Eikhard's “Emily Remembers” was the number one song of the year on WJZW radio, Washington, D.C. and has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Alzheimer's research. According to The New York Times, “voices like hers come along maybe once in a generation.”

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 14 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

AC Lincoln

Singer and tap dancer AC Lincoln is a modern day song and dance man, and this outing will find he and his swoon-worthy quintet delighting the audience with swinging renditions of jazz standards and sultry ballads. The native New Yorker was born to jazz singing duo parents Kim and Marion Lincoln. Landing on the scene in NYC, AC soon shared the stage with tap dance greats including Buster Brown, Jimmy Slyde, and Savion Glover. He has shared the family stage with his sister, widely acclaimed singer and songwriter Emily King, and has been writing, producing, arranging, and singing his own original music. Lincoln has been both a sideman (The Hot Sardines, Mercedes Ellington, Brian Newman) and band leader, singing and tap dancing throughout NYC and abroad.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum