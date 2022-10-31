Julie Benko, Santino Fontana, Leslie Uggams, and More to Play 54 Below Next Month

Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

KAREN MASON: 30... AND COUNTING - NOVEMBER 1 & 2 AT 7:00 PM

54 Below is proud to present the return of Karen Mason - in an encore performance of 30... And Counting, her critically acclaimed show honoring her three-decade collaboration with music director Christopher Denny. Mason performed her first concert with Denny on August 5, 1992 and they have continued working together to this day. A few years later, director Barry Kleinbort was added to the mix, and this triad of talent has been creating brand new arrangements and shows ever since. This evening will highlight some of their favorite arrangements including "Help/Being Alive," "Watch What Happens/I Will Wait for You," and "Finding Wonderland," with many more surprises. Tom Hubbard joins on bass.

Karen Mason was recently seen playing Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy's "Halston" on Netflix. On tour, she was last seen as Madame Giry in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies (Andrew Lloyd Webber's epic sequel to The Phantom of the Opera). On Broadway, she starred as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland and originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia! (2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress). Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the Broadway company of Hairspray; and "Monotony" singer and Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AMY JO JACKSON: THE BRASS MENAGERIE - NOVEMBER 1 AT 9:30 PM

Don't call it a comeback - it's a RETURN! Amy Jo Jackson is delighted to bring "this beautifully realized piece of work" - winner of a 2022 Bistro Award - back to 54 Below. The Brass Menagerie is a campy romp through the women of Tennessee Williams... in SONG! If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hear Blanche DuBois, Maggie the Cat or the Wingfields sing through their plays, wonder no longer - Amy Jo Jackson is here to bring all of the charm and vivacity, vivacity and charm that the South demands to these iconic women. Whether you're familiar with the works of Tennessee or not, you'll enjoy this ridiculous lark of a concert, taking you through such plays as A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Summer and Smoke, The Rose Tattoo, and many more, mashed up with the classic songs of the musical theatre canon. With Brian Nash on the keys, prepare yourselves for an evening of strong drinks, strong accents, and even stronger choices.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! SWEAR BY THE MOON BY PEYTON MARION AND CAITLIN THOMAS - NOVEMBER 2 AT 9:30 PM

Deep in the heart of Appalachia, there is history, mystery, and most importantly moonshine. Swear By The Moon is the latest musical created by up-and-coming writing team Peyton Marion and Caitlin Thomas. Set in 1939 in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Tennessee, Swear by the Moon is a story about government wrongdoing, resilience, queer love, land, legacy, and liquor with a score that pays homage to the American South and Appalachian musical traditions. So take a trip down south with us. We hope you're thirsty.

Featuring Bailey McCall as Rosie, Tatiana Wechsler as Ginny, Savidu Geevaratne as Joey, Gabriella Marzetta as Lou, Trevor Bunce as Mr. Brewer, Jordan Rubenstein as Sheriff Pete, Kat Rodriguez as Mary Dean, and Noah Silverman as ensember.

Music directed by Caitlin Thomas and Emily Goggin.

Produced by Vaibu Mohan.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MISSED MY CHANCE: A LITTLE TOO GROWN FOR THE ROLE, FEAT. SUMMER RAYE MAYS & FRIENDS! - NOVEMBER 3 AT 7:00 PM

Summer Raye Mays and friends are back by popular demand with a sequel show to the hit When I Grow Up: A Little Too Young for the Role, which featured kids playing roles they are too young for! Directed and produced by Summer Raye Mays, original cast member of Mrs. Doubtfire, Missed My Chance: A Little Too Grown for the Role is exactly the opposite: your favorite Broadway stars will be playing musical theatre roles that they are too "grown" for. Featuring songs from Broadway classics to shows currently running, Missed My Chance is for anyone seeking a laugh, a bit of nostalgia, or some phenomenal performances. Don't miss your chance, and join us for another night to remember!

Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Max Bartos, Cara Rose DiPietro, Erin Engleman, Callahan Gillispie, Eli Hamilton, Makena Jackson, London Riley Keller, Andrew Maroney, Sean McManus, Joshua Turchin, and Tory Vagasy.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRANDON JAMES GWINN: FOUR PIANOS - NOVEMBER 3 AT 9:30 PM

Richard Rodgers Award winner Brandon James Gwinn (Marie's Crisis, Trixie Mattel's "Moving Parts" on Netflix) returns to 54 Below with Four Pianos, a tribute to their favorite singing pianists. Flanked by an expanded version of their T-Shirt Tuxedo Trio, Brandon (called "one hell of an entertainer" by the Bistro Awards) plays and sings a collection of American songbook and jazz classics, all inspired by recordings and arrangements made famous by Blossom Dearie, Frances Faye, Diana Krall, and Bobby Short.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LUKE ISLAM, FEAT KAYLEIGH CEREZO & MORE! - NOVEMBER 4 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Luke Islam, star of Netflix's "13: The Musical," Disney Plus' "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," & Golden Buzzer recipient on Season 14 of NBC's "America's Got Talent," makes his 54 Below & New York City solo concert debut! For one night only, Luke performs a breathtaking selection of songs that are all significant to him greatly. Featuring music all the way from Broadway classics, such as Funny Girl & Company, to tunes by modern-day hit artists like Billie Eilish & several others, Luke Islam creates an atmosphere that so many different groups of people will love and enjoy. Come on down to W 54th Street & join us for a night that you most certainly will not forget!

Featuring special guest Kayleigh Cerezo.

With Ben Boecker on piano, Andrew Jagannath on guitar, Tony Jarvis on bass, and Laiyo Nakahashi on drums.

Produced and directed by Brooke Procida and Studio PCI.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $105 premium seating ($117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHAT IF? BELOVED MUSICAL THEATRE CHARACTERS SWITCH SONGS, FEAT. ALYSSA WRAY, MIA CHERISE HALL, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 4 AT 9:30 PM

What if the Baker and Baker's Wife sang Therapy from Tick, Tick... Boom!? What if instead of the groundbreaking "The Wizard and I," Elphaba sang the Legally Blonde classic "So Much Better?" Join us for an exciting evening of What If's as we explore your favorite musical theater characters, and how their story would be different (or similar!) if replaced with another song. Come see familiar and new faces sing unexpected combinations from the most beloved musicals, while you ponder the question, What If...

Featuring Martha Sue Allen, Joe Bliss, Helora Danna, Erin Engleman, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Mia Cherise Hall, Amelie Jacobs, Gryphyn Karimloo, Jake Levy, Moana Poyer, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Jorden Amir and Cara Weglarz.

Music direction by Jorden Amir.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VIRGINIA WOOLF'S A ROOM OF ONE'S OWN, STARRING MARY BRIDGET DAVIES - NOVEMBER 5 AT 7:00 PM

Tony Award nominee (for her role as Janis Joplin) Mary Bridget Davies returns to 54 Below after her triumphant debut of Virginia Woolf's A Room Of One's Own! Davies embodies Virginia Woolf in a concert version of Woolf's classic text; a landmark in feminist thought. Now, with kind permission of the Estate of Virginia Woolf, it is a play with music, directed by the award-winning Kirsten Z. Cairns (Benjamin Britten's Turn Of The Screw, Curlew River) and with original music by Mark Berman ("Sex and The City," Bullets over Broadway) and Ms. Davies' music producer T.J. Armand (The Queen's Six, Sama).

Mary Bridget Davies will be joined on stage by Mark Berman (piano), Alex Prezzano (guitar) and Dave Richards (bass).

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA - NOVEMBER 5 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Produced written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring Shaun Alan Williams and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DAVID SABELLA: THE RAZZLE DAZZLE OF CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 6 AT 7:00 PM

David Sabella, original co-star in Chicago the Musical, celebrates the anniversary of Broadway's longest running American musical with the music of Kander and Ebb and a special behind-the-scenes look at the show's creation and his long history as "Mary Sunshine."

David Sabella is best known for his co-starring performance in Chicago The Musical, with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, and Joel Grey. He is an award winning singer and actor, having won the 2022 MAC award for "Major Male Artist" and an "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play" award for the off-Broadway production of The Phillie Trilogy. He has also appeared in opera houses and concert halls throughout the US and Europe, including Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, and was a winner of the 1995 Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition, where Maestro Pavarotti publicly declared him to be "Excellent... not good, Excellent!"

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LEADING LADY CLUB: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND, FEAT. JACKIE BURNS, ALI EWOLDT, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 6 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome to the club! The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

Featuring Jackie Burns, Ali Ewoldt, Brennyn Lark, Taylor Symone Jackson, Megan Masako Haley, and Ginna Claire Mason.

Produced and hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.

Music directed by Simone Allen.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BOTH SIDES NOW: HANNAH REIMANN SINGS JONI MITCHELL FOR JONI'S 79TH BIRTHDAY - NOVEMBER 7 AT 7:00 PM

Joni Mitchell will not appear at this performance.

Hannah Reimann (vocals, piano & dulcimer) and guitarist Michele Temple are celebrating Joni Mitchell's 79th birthday at 54 Below! In addition, it's also their 10-year anniversary of performing dozens of Joni's songs, which they're honoring in an evening presenting many of her best-loved ballads, pop hits and favorites that defy genre from her first seven albums, Song to a Seagull, Clouds, Ladies of the Canyon, Blue, For the Roses, Court and Spark, and The Hissing of Summer Lawns, plus some surprises.

Lauded as one of the first and greatest singer-songwriters since the 1960s, with recent awards from the Kennedy Center, US and Canadian Rock'n'Roll Hall of fame and for her album, Blue, hailed by Rolling Stone as #3 on the list of the greatest 500 records of all time, Mitchell is one of music's most influential artists. Audiences can expect to hear a wide array of Joni's greatest hits from her 40+ year career, including "Big Yellow Taxi," "A Case of You," "River," "Both Sides Now," "Cactus Tree," "Help Me," and many more. Reimann taught herself to play dulcimer for this show and includes renowned jazz, pop, and Broadway players in her band for truly authentic renditions, performed in the keys and arrangements that Joni played. This is one concert no Broadway or folk/pop music lover should miss!

Featuring Hannah Reimann, Michele Temple, Micah Burgess, Scott Chasolen, Aaron Johnston, and Mike Viseglia.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JULIE BENKO & JASON YEAGER: HAND IN HAND - NOVEMBER 7 AT 9:30 PM & DECEMBER 4 AT 7:00PM

Funny Girl's Julie Benko joins forces with jazz pianist (and her husband) Jason Yeager for an unforgettable evening performing selections from their new duo album, "Hand in Hand." The record, released August 2022 on Club44 Records, features the pair's unique and intimate arrangements of songs from Broadway musicals, the Great American Songbook, and Yeager's original compositions. Joined by Danny Weller on bass, Jay Sawyer on percussion, and Patrick Laslie on woodwinds, the talented twosome will put their singular spin on favorites by such legendary composers as Jule Styne, Richard Rodgers, Anaïs Mitchell, Janis Joplin, and many others. Don't miss this cozy and delightful evening celebrating two of New York City's most enchanting rising stars.

Featuring Julie Benko on vocals, Jason Yeager on piano/keyboard, Patrick Laslie on woodwinds, Danny Weller on bass, and Jay Sawyer on drums.

$35-$45 cover charge ($40-$51 with fees). $60-$70 premium seating ($67.50-$78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: PRESENT PERFECT! BYJAIME LOZANO & NANCY CHESER, FEAT. MAURICO MARTÍNEZ & MORE - NOVEMBER 8 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a stirring evening featuring the songs of the show Present Perfect! In an unforgettable celebration of the immigrant journey and one of the most personal of Jaime Lozano's musicals, travel this hopeful journey to find home. With the buoyant "Dreamers Like Me," the nostalgic "Mi Perú," or the yearning of "Subway Stops Away," you will resonate with the infectious vitality of these searchers coming from as far as Japan or as close as an ultra-Orthodox community in Borough Park. Join the all-star cast, including Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Florencia Cuenca (Never-Ending Line), and more for an unforgettable evening! Music and Spanish lyrics by Jaime Lozano, with book and lyrics by Nancy Cheser. Directed by Rebecca Aparicio.

Featuring Florencia Cuenca, Rodd Cyrus, Henry Gainza, Robi Hager, Musa Hitomi, Maya Jacobson, Mauricio Martínez, Nyseli Vega, and more stars to be announced!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SHELLEY REGNER - NOVEMBER 8 AT 9:30 PM

Shelley Regner was "literally here the whole time" in Universal's Pitch Perfect franchise as Barden Bella, Ashley, and the original Mezzo of "Disney DCappella," performing at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. Now, Shelley is stepping out of the a cappella groups and into the solo spotlight, making her New York solo concert debut at 54 Below. Expect to laugh and be inspired by her personal stories, "pitch perfect" triumphs, and aca-awkward trials of her life and career so far, as she sings what she considers the "soundtrack of her life." Selections include pop and rock songs of the '80s, '90s, and '00s, and contemporary twists on traditional musical theater songs led and arranged by music director, Elmo Zapp (54 Gets Warped, & Against the Wall: The Songs of Zach Spound).

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM - ALBUM RELEASE SHOW - NOVEMBER 9 AT 7:00 PM

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever - Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Harold Prince), and opening at the same theater. Flash-forward to March 2022, when Liz debuted her show To Steve with Love, where she pays homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Now, she returns to 54 Below with it, celebrating her new live album of the critically acclaimed concert. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony Award nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim. BroadwayWorld raves, "it is the most important Sondheim show right now, and it is the one that can not be missed."

Audience members will have the opportunity to purchase the new CD, two days before the official release date!

Musical direction and piano by Alex Rybeck.

Directed by Dan Foster, with special guest Nicholas Callaway Foster.

Joined by Ritt Henn on bass and Ron Tierno on drums.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $105 premium seating ($117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! SHOW ME ETERNITY BY SAM CAPS & ANNIE DILLON - NOVEMBER 9 AT 9:30 PM

Which love stories are allowed to be told? Show Me Eternity, a new musical about everlasting love and the erasure of queer identity tells a story hidden for over a century: the romance between Emily Dickinson and Sue Gilbert.

Show Me Eternity features music and lyrics by Sam Caps and book and lyrics by Annie Dillon. Dillon and Caps are an emerging writing duo with a passion for telling queer stories through the lens of history. Join us for an evening of bewitching poetry, ethereal folk/pop music, and an unforgettable story.

Directed by Daniella Caggiano (Fun Home at Plaza Community Chapel featuring Jenn Colella, Glass Town).

Featuring Mia Angelique, Katrien Van Riel, Tyler Dobies, Ray Elizabeth Wilson, Anne Elizabeth Miele, Rachael Chau, Aliza Ciara, Chokwe, and Milo Longenecker.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LESLIE UGGAMS: SOMETHING OLD, SOMETHING NEW, SOMETHING BORROWED, SOMETHING BLUE - NOVEMBER 10-12 AT 7:00 PM

Stage and screen legend Leslie Uggams returns to 54 Below with an all new show drawing from Broadway and beyond. Featuring musical theater showstoppers, American Songbook classics, jazz standards and current pop hits, this timeless romp through an exciting song catalog will have audiences cheering, "Hallelujah, Baby!"

Ms. Uggams is a celebrated Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer whose seven-decade career has brought her from Harlem (The Apollo Theater) to Broadway (Hallelujah, Baby!), the big screen (Deadpool, Skyjacked) to television ("Empire," "The Leslie Uggams Show"). Perhaps best known for her stirring portrayal of Kizzy in the landmark TV mini-series Alex Haley's "Roots" (Critics Choice Award, Emmy and Golden Globe nominations), Leslie has performed to critical and popular acclaim ever since her first professional appearances at the age of nine at the famed Apollo Theater in New York City.

$85-$105 cover charge ($95-$117 with fees). $140-160 premium seating ($155.50-$177.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE GOLDEN PROJECT: GOLDEN AGE SONGS REINVENTED - NOVEMBER 10 AT 9:30 PM

It's time to "sing happy!" Join us at 54 Below for The Golden Project: an evening of familiar tunes reinvented. Rising musical theatre artists explore the question of which musicals written and performed during Broadway's "golden age" (1943-1967) should be dusted off the shelf, and have some new life breathed into them. Featuring medleys and mashups, new takes on classic songs, and favorites from Oklahoma!, Cinderella, She Loves Me, and more, The Golden Project celebrates what the future of golden age could be!

Featuring Ernest Allen, Alyssa Cassese, Bella DePaola, Emma Diner, Patrick Falk, George Franklin, Gabriela Hernandez, Chaeyeon Kim, Riki Klaskin, Jonah Lione, Isabella Lopez, Camila Rivera, Hailey Schwartz, Sabrina Shah, Talib Thompson, Sam Woo, Alexandra VanZwieten, Jenna Young, and Arielle Zaytsev.

Directed/produced by Doug Gallo.

Musical direction by Jake Goodman.

Co-Produced by Nicolette O'Keefe and Leah Vicencio.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS, FEAT. MICHAEL KUSHNER, FERGIE L. PHILIPPE, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 11 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since 1970, French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts has been a champion of the arts and arts education. The camp gives every child an individualized summer experience all while producing close to sixty full-scale musicals and plays. No wonder it has been the home away from home to thousands of performers for decades, including some of your favorite Broadway stars! French Woods just celebrated its 51st summer, and the camp is going stronger than ever!

Join some of French Woods's prominent alumni in a night of story and song as they reminisce about a time before Broadway. See your favorite performers and theater professionals sing the roles they played in their youth and discuss some of their favorite French Woods memories. Before they were working on the Great White Way, they may have been playing Fanny Brice at age fourteen or a pre-pubescent Tevye!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, a foundation that helps fund scholarships for young artists.

Featuring Nya, Andrew Adams, David Nick Alea, Drew Arisco, Ari Axelrod, Jonah-Skai Boonswang, Alex Boruff, Tiger Brown, Sasha Cohen, Lizzy Cenicola, Zach Degen, Danny Feldman, Jacob Fisch, Josh Freilich, Lisa Graye, Max Guttman, Stephanie Krasner, Michael Kushner, Rebecca Kuznick, Lexi Lyric, Fergie L. Philippe, Lana Schwartz, Cat Smith, Becca Supcoff, Becca Suskauer, Lily-Ella Ventura, and Abdiel Vivancos.

Hosted by Michael Kushner.

Musical direction by Ben Caplan.

Produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - NOVEMBER 12 & 26 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

The November 12 performance will feature Lily Arriaga and more stars to be announced!

$50-$55 cover charge ($45.50-$62 with fees). $80-$90 premium seating ($89.50-$100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLACK WRITERS SHOWCASE - NOVEMBER 13 AT 9:30 PM

Welcome to the next installment of the 'Make Them Hear You' series here at 54 Below! We're continuing our journey highlighting and giving space to Black creatives by showcasing up and coming Black writers in the city. They'll be sharing their writing journey with us, premiering new pieces, and revisiting older works. Produced by Pier Lamia Porter, join us as we bring you some of the fiercest emerging Black voices, while also featuring an all-POC band.

Featuring Elizabeth Addison, Amara Brady, Xander Browne, RJ Christian, Tianna Davis, Taylor Fagins, Olivia Griffin, Ashley Hazzard, Khiyon Hursey, Brandon Jackson, Robert and Haley Poole, and Tommie Wofford.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SANTINO FONTANA - NOVEMBER 14, 18, & 20 AT 7:00 PM

Tony Award® winner Santino Fontana is back in NYC for his first live show since the before times. His sex tape didn't take off so he's back at the microphone. Come celebrate a spontaneous, intimate, and bespoke evening of his and your favorite songs- intermixed with hilarious showbiz tales about everything from James Earl Jones to Ryan Gosling.

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and charisma, Santino Fontana has cemented himself as one of Broadway's favorite leading men. Fontana was last seen starring on Broadway in his tour de force dual role in Tootsie for which he received the 2019 Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony Awards®.

He is perhaps best known to audiences as the voice of villainous Prince Hans in the Academy Award winning Disney film Frozen. Television audiences saw him on the most recent season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and recognize him from "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Shades of Blue," "Mozart In The Jungle," "Fosse/Verdon," "Royal Pains," "Nurse Jackie," and more.

His other Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Act One, Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest (Clarence Derwent Award), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George. He also received Lortel and Obie Awards for his Off-Broadway performance in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet.

As an interpreter of the American Songbook, he won the renowned Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival when he was 18 and has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, NY Pops, National Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Master Voices, Westchester Philharmonic, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Sesame Street Muppets, Phoenix Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Birdland, and the Bravo Festival at Vail. @santinofontana

$85-$95 cover charge ($95-$106 with fees). $145 premium seating ($161 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN, FEAT. NIK WALKER, TALIA SUSKAUER, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 14 AT 9:30 PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring Erin Davie, Emily Jewel Hoder, Andrea Macasaet, Benjamin Pajak, Mia Pinero, Daniel Quadrino, Talia Suskauer, Joel Waggoner, and Nik Walker.

Hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber.

Musical direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HOPELESSLY DEVOTED: 54 CELEBRATES OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, FEAT. LISA HOWARD & MORE! - NOVEMBER 15 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

"Guess mine is not the first heart broken... "

When the world lost Olivia Newton-John on August 8th, 2022 there was a global outpouring of love and appreciation that took many by surprise - but the love was no surprise to her fans. From the moment she appeared on the scene her voice captured the hearts of audiences in all musical genres - from her early days as a country singer to her 1975 Grammy-winning pop crossover to her iconic turn on-screen in Grease to her image-changing performance of "Physical" (the biggest hit of the '80s). She did it all with a voice of hope and optimism but one with a plaintive cry lurking just below the surface. The world lost a bit of its stardust and magic with her passing but her music will live forever. 54 Below is proud to celebrate the legacy of Dame Olivia Newton-John. Produced by Scott Coulter.

"A million lights are dancing and there you are, a shooting star...."

Featuring Scott Coulter, George Dvorsky, Hugh Entrekin, Jessica Hendy, Lisa Howard, Lorinda Lisitza, Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, Mike Schwitter, and more stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIANNE MARIE DOBBS: WHY CAN'T A WOMAN...? - NOVEMBER 16 AT 7:00 PM

Join NY actor and 54 Below audience favorite, Lianne Marie Dobbs, as she raises a glass to the musical strength and lyrical beauty of women through big Broadway songs and sassy standards - many originally intended for the male voice - including "Something's Coming," "How to Handle a Woman," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," bookended by humorous and thoughtful insights from celebrated feminists.

Powerfully music directed & arranged by Ron Abel.

Featuring Kendra Jo Brook (Ramblin' Rose) on violin, Amanda Morrill (St. George Jazz Festival) on percussion, and Luke Darnell (The Other Josh Cohen) on bass.

Guest vocals and choreography by Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line).

Lianne is lauded as one of the "Best Vocalists of the Decade" by BroadwayWorld (Dec 2020), and "saucy and sunny" according to Variety. Her debut album "Everything Old is New Again" is on Shout! Broadway records, and reached the 'Top Ten Vocal Albums of the Year' list in multiple publications. She is a genuine feminist from San Fran with a penchant for used bookstores and a love for songs from the Golden Era. Major acting credits include Les Misérables, Always... Patsy Cline, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Million Dollar Quartet, "The Gilded Age" (season 2), "Law & Order," and "The Equalizer."

$30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! - NOVEMBER 16 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway's Next Hit Musical is back at 54 below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards® meets "Whose Line Is It Anyway." The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway's Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q, Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway's Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACTOR THERAPY SINGS LEGALLY BLONDE - NOVEMBER 17 AT 7:00 PM

Lindsay Mendez & Ryan Scott Oliver's Actor Therapy is back at 54 Below to sing the score of the beloved fan-favorite musical Legally Blonde, featuring music & lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach. A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes (and scandal!) in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Produced, directed, and hosted by Actor Therapy's Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (35MM: The 10th Anniversary Concert, Spring Awakening in Concert, Hair in Concert, all at 54 Below), Actor Therapy Sings Legally Blonde will feature a number of fabulous Actor Therapy students and alumni performing alongside Musical Director Jason Wetzel (Broadway's Into the Woods, After Midnight) on the piano with a 4-piece band.

Actor Therapy was created in 2012 by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (Three Points of Contact, Darling) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked) as a musical theatre training program for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be a song interpreter and storyteller in NYC today. For more information, check us out at www.actortherapynyc.com or follow us @actortherapynyc.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



THE SONGS OF HENRY GAINZA FEAT. SHOSHANA BEAN, LINEDY GENAO, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 17 AT 9:30 PM

ex•tra•va•gain•za

(noun) an elaborate & spectacular Cuban entertainment

A Latin extravaganza of sound bursts from the soul of Broadway's Cuban beat! Broadway's Henry Gainza blends the rhythms of the motherland with a whopping punch of '90s Pop & a whole lot of musical theatrics to create a style all his own. With the help of his muses, Henry will lead you through "the fiesta" that is his life in the language of song. A bi-lingual, tri-genre peek into channeling his inner voice. With the highs, lows, and everything in between.

A night guaranteed to get SO CALIENTE... you'll wish it was actually 54 Below!

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Shoshana Bean, Linedy Genao, Katerina McCrimmon, Jennifer Sánchez, and Mariand Torres.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SERGE CLIVIO: JOY - NOVEMBER 18 AT 9:30 PM

Returning for his 5th time, award-nominated actor, singer/songwriter and recording artist, Serge Clivio, brings a brand new show to Broadway's basement! JOY is a holiday kickoff celebration of an incredibly victorious year for the young artist. Through overcoming many personal hurdles, Serge brings a show mixed with originals, holiday classics, personal stories and very special guests that all audiences will enjoy. The show will also feature songs from Serge's debut EP from 2021 "YOU" and his debut LP "JOY" due out in December. Mike Stapleton returns as Serge's music director with their all-star band from around the country. Kick off your holiday season with an inspiring celebration you won't want to miss!

Featuring Mike Stapleton on piano, Matt Sewell on guitar, Eric Derwallis on drums, and Youngchae Jeong on bass, with Michael Mahady and Alexa Lebersfeld on backup vocals.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ERIN KOMMOR: BEGIN TO HOPE, FEAT. SEAN GRANDILLO, NEYLA PEKAREK, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 20 AT 9:30 PM

Erin Kommor, star of NBC's "Rise," Insider's "Best in Town," and Fun Home (Theaterworks Silicon Valley's Tony Award®-winning season), makes her New York City solo concert debut. Utilizing the music of Regina Spektor, she weaves together heartbreaking, hilarious and poignant moments from her unusual adolescence and young adult years. Spektor's library of music is playful, clever and brilliantly written. If you've ever used humor or music to get through a trying time, this show will resonate deeply.

Featuring Sean Grandillo (Curly in Oklahoma! national tour, Spring Awakening Deaf West revival), Melissa Rose Hirsch (Women of the Wings), and Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers) on cello and supporting vocals.

Directed by Daniel Goldstein (Unknown Soldier, Row, Godspell),.

Music direction by David Madore (Lés Mis, The Band's Visit, Seussical).

Produced by Megan Minutillo.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MALTBY & SHIRE: REVUE #3, FEAT. NIKKI M. JAMES, JELANI REMY, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 21 AT 7:00 PM

Songwriting legends Richard Maltby and David Shire, who created Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever, two of the most enduring revues in theatre history, are embarking on the creation of a third revue, intending to make the three shows a kind of triptych. Come and be the first to get an advance look at the material in the new show, as yet untitled, performed by a stunning roster of Broadway performers and friends. The material is new and being tried out. Come and experience songs you'll hear for the first time - or may never hear again!

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Kerry Butler, Tony Award® nominee Penny Fuller,Tony Award® winner Nikki M. James, Tony Award® winner Dan Jenkins, Jelani Remy, Tony Award® winner Karen Ziemba, and Chip Zien.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $100 premium seating ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WORK IN PROGRESS: THE NEXT GENERATION OF NEW WRITERS - 4TH EDITION - NOVEMBER 21 AT 9:30 PM

What's more fun than gathering in Broadway's living room to celebrate new writers? Join us for a salon at 54 Below as young artists gather together and share their work with the world. Every Stephen Sondheim, Dorothy Fields, and Lin-Manuel Miranda started somewhere and you never know which one of these talents will write the next chapter in musical theatre history. Grab a drink, get comfortable, and enjoy what the next generation of musical theatre writers has to offer!

Featured Writers include Vaibu Mohan and Zachary Catron, Ethan Carlson, Amanda D'Archangelis and Sami Horneff, Kira Stone, Joriah Kwamé, and James Stryska.

Produced by Molly Heller and Vaibu Mohan.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIZ CALLAWAY & ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: AS LONG AS WE'RE TOGETHER! - NOVEMBER 22-26 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on November 26 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Tony Award®-nominated Callaway Sisters are back by popular demand at 54 Below with their new show, As Long As We're Together! Serving up a feast Thanksgiving week, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway raise the roof with classics of Broadway, standards and pop. Accompanied by their trio led by Alex Rybeck, as Ann's sultry, jazz flavored sound complements Liz's clear bell tones, they infuse new life into songs from Stephen Sondheim to Harold Arlen to Stevie Wonder. Expect a rousing New York night of harmony, humor and the soaring sounds of this award winning sister act!

November 24 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information:

For Liz and Ann's Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 24, pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm. The kitchen will continue to serve throughout the entirety of the performance. Please arrive within 15 minutes of your scheduled reservation time to ensure that everyone has a wonderful holiday experience. Should you arrive earlier or later than your reservation time, you may be asked to wait at the bar or in the lobby until such a time as you can be seated. For this evening only, our regular menu will be replaced by a Thanksgiving prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity).

$75-$95 cover charge ($84-$106 with fees). $125-$150 premium seating ($139-$166.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE STARBOUND KIDZ-BROADWAY BLISS: HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN - NOVEMBER 22 AT 9:30 PM

After three very long and at times incredibly trying years away from 54 Below, The Starbound Kidz are returning to the stage to bring some joy back to Broadway in a one-night special event. With so much happening in the world around us, we're reuniting for a night of pure Broadway bliss- from inspiring ballads and belts, we're singing the showtunes that ignite electric joy.

Come hear from New York's most talented young performers who are certain to bring the house down and leave the audience smiling from ear to ear. The Starbound Kidz are under the direction of Hannah Cecille, a longtime performer who currently works as a Creative Producer at Instagram, and Aisha Carpenter who was most recently seen in Mur's Trees: The Musical.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS FROM A HAT: THE MUSIC OF SPENCER LYNN - NOVEMBER 23 AT 9:30 PM

Spencer Lynn, a writer of stage and screen work fresh from a world premiere production at Shenandoah Conservatory, and a summer with the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center through the National Theater Institute, makes his 54 Below debut in Songs From A Hat. Join him for a night of laughter, heart, and child-like abandonment. Featuring all original music from his projects Moonrise and The Kids Of Tacoma, Spencer Lynn and friends will take audiences on a laugh-filled journey through the struggles of mental health, and growing up. Featuring seven young New York talents currently on the Broadway stages and beyond, you do not want to miss this night of storytelling, theatrics, and hope.

Featuring Jack Dossett, Carlyn Head, Kiki Lemieux, Kyle Mangold, Jack B. Murphy, Emily Steinhardt, and Joe Verga.

Band includes Spencer Lynn on guitar, Chris Pinder as music director/piano, and James Rushin on bass.

Hosted by Spencer Lynn.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF RANKIN & BASS: FROM KRIS KRINGLE TO FROSTY THE SNOWMAN, FEAT. DANNY FELDMAN, ALLISON POSNER, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 25 AT 9:30 PM

For over 60 years, the animated classics created by Rankin/Bass productions have inspired everyone to have a Holly Jolly Christmas. With timeless characters like Kris Kringle, Frosty the Snowman, the Miser Brothers, and more, these holiday figures remind us every year of the season of giving and goodwill towards all. From traditional classics to obscure gems, the elves are ready to provide you with the best entertainment outside of the North Pole! Presented by Rainbow Sun Productions.

Featuring Riva Brody, Emmarose Campbell, Jackson Cline, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Stephen Fala, Danny Feldman, Jared Goodwin, Emily Goulazian, Christopher Hlinka, Joshua Kukafka, Madeline Kunkowski, Andrew Tompkins Lewis, Lora Margerum, Michael Prescott McClure, John McGowan, Katie Nail, Spencer Petro, Allison Posner, Eric Scherer, Chandler Sinks, Sean Stephens, Joshua Turchin, and Ashley Vankirk.

Rainbow Sun Productions is an entertainment company where all stories shine bright. The company develops and produces a variety of web content, series, films, and live theatrical events. Theatrical events include Killer Kabaret, An Avengers Line, and The Songs of Howard Ashman. Web content includes Converse-ations, Twinventures, Wanna Play?, Confusion & Delay, and Face Your Fears. Further shows, concerts, and cabarets are currently in development for venues across the country.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, FEAT. RAMONA MALLORY, LUCIA SPINA, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 27 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program, this time both live AND in the comfort of your own living room via the magic (beans?) of livestream (what an Epiphany!) A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good!

Producer/special guest Lucia Spina.

Special Guests Ramona Mallory and more stars to be announced!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS VOL. 3 - NOVEMBER 28 AT 7:00 PM

The holiday cabaret in NYC that you don't want to miss is finally back! 54 Below Assistant Programming Director Kevin Ferguson and his fabulous friends are finally coming together again for the third installment of The Friendsgiving Leftovers!

Kevin hosts the show as his friends take turns hitting the stage singing songs all about friendship and the power of chosen family. You might have seen Kevin Ferg hosting and producing previous cabarets like 54 Sings Lizzo and A Night For Luther Vandross.

This evening will feature a full band and fierce background singers along with surprise Broadway friends and a couple of drag queens! Expect a set list full of familiar friendly tunes like "The Friends Theme Song," "Friend Like Me" from Disney's Aladdin, "Lean On Me" by Bill Withers, and so many more! The idea of chosen family is so important to an artist's journey and on this night we praise all the friends and loved ones who feel like fam! Call your best pals and buy a ticket because this show is going to be so fierce!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD, FEAT. T OLIVER REID, TAYLOR IMAN JONES, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 28 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway's best bands together for one night only to raise spirits and funds for Planned Parenthood in a special evening of music that aims to empower, inspire, and uplift. Featuring chart-topping hits by women for women, audiences can expect to hear a star-studded Broadway cast cover the music of Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar, Carole King, Janis Joplin, Kelly Clarkson, Bonnie Tyler, and much, much more.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood's Action Fund, raising funds and awareness for affordable reproductive healthcare. The program has successfully raised $1,000+ for Planned Parenthood thus far.

Hosted by Mikayla Petrilla (Sleep No More, "Saturday Night Live," Lincoln Center, NYMF).

Featuring Saige Noelle Bryan, Charissa Hogeland, Taylor Iman Jones, Robert Peterpaul, T. Oliver Reid, Jelani Remy, Everton Ricketts, Sarah Steele, Tramell Tillman, and Allie Trimm.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WYN STARKS - NOVEMBER 29 AT 7:00 PM

Pop star. Soul singer. Modern-day genre-blender. Old-school R&B revivalist. Wyn Starks proudly celebrates his own diversity with 2021's Black Is Golden, a debut album rooted in the singer/songwriter's versatile vocals, timely messages, and bold willingness to break new ground. Following the loss of his hospitality industry job during the height of the COVID pandemic, Wyn responded by putting all of his focus on his musical career, which led to his appearance on "America's Got Talent" Season 17. After sharing part of his story with the judges and fans, Starks performed his hit track, "Who I Am" which earned him 2 standing ovations. The video has amassed more than 3.6 million views on YouTube alone.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HERE'S TO THE LADIES WHO LAUNCH: THE VOICE STUDIO OF KATY WOLFE - NOVEMBER 29 AT 9:30 PM

Opportune Productions and Nightshift Theatre is thrilled to be making their 54 Below debut with the fourth installment of their Singer's Therapy cabaret. We'd like to propose a toast by saying Here's to the Ladies Who LAUNCH - a musical tribute celebrating the driving force of women's ability to begin and to begin AGAIN. Join us as we take a journey through song, exploring the work and stories of women in music across genres and eras.

From the voice studio of Katy Wolfe, performers will include Tramell Tillman (Apple TV's "Severance"), Bailey McCall (Waitress National Tour), Shea Madison, Brian Gligor, Alex Ward, Treston Henderson (Ain't Too Proud National Tour), Jamilyn Manning-White, Angela Graham, Robert Parker Jenkins, and more.

......does anyone still wear a hat?

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBERT BROTHERTON: MY UNORTHODOX CHRISTMAS CABARET - NOVEMBER 30 AT 7:00 PM

Robert Brotherton, break-out funnyman of the hit Netflix reality show, "My Unorthodox Life," makes his 54 Below debut performing a hilarious, holiday-inspired, cabaret jubilee. Jock straps and Santa hats adorn this deliciously scandalous recital packed with rib-tickling tales from the fashion closet, well-crooned Christmas classics, and a peek behind-the-scenes of "My Unorthodox Life." Don your gay apparel and join Robert in rumpus merrymaking as he bares more than just his soul in My Unorthodox Christmas Cabaret.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ABBY PAYNE & CRAIG WINBERRRY - CHRISTMAS SPIRITS: NEAT EDITION - NOVEMBER 30 AT 9:30 PM

Abby Payne (The Gunfighter Meets His Match) and Craig Winberry (The Life and Music of George Michael) are back by popular demand at 54 Below to present Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition. It's the cheerful return of their original holiday cabaret filled with laughter, jolly, and soul warming classic Christmas music. Payne and Winberry share their joyful childhood memories through music from Frank Loesser, Chuck Berry, Elvis, George Michael, and Mariah to Pop Rock's biggest Christmas chart toppers as well as some originals. Join musical director Jason Wexler (The Chillest), a fabulous band of top New York musicians and some festive surprise special guests for a spirited evening kicking off the holiday season. Naughty or nice - sip it neat!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

LUKE ISLAM FEAT. KAYLEIGH CEREZO & MORE! November 4 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25

LEADING LADY CLUB: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND November 6 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $25

NEW MUSICAL: PRESENT PERFECT! BY JAIME LOZANO & NANCY CHESER, FEAT. MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ & MORE November 8 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS November 11 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $15

HOPELESSLY DEVOTED: 54 CELEBRATES OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, FEAT. LISA HOWARD & MORE! November 15 AT 7:00 ET / Tickets $25

LIZ CALLAWAY & ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: AS LONG AS WE'RE TOGETHER! November 26 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to providing an unforgettable experience for all guests, staff, and artists in a safe and healthy environment. We are following the most current guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) related to COVID-19. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Please note that all guidelines and policies are subject to change in accordance with government mandates and recommendations.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.