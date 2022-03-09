Joe's Pub Announces Next Installment of ASSORTED FRUIT

Joe's Pub will present the next installment of "Assorted Fruit" with host Justin Elizabeth - the new monthly, queer variety show from the people that brought you The Meeting* - on Sunday, March 13 at 9:30 PM. An all-queer, all-fun night of the best in gay talent from across New York and all over the world, the show offers lots of new faces and some of your favorites. Join Justin and Dusty Childers, the show's "fabulousity director," on a journey into the weird and wonderful world of "Assorted Fruit." Special guests for March will include singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Garth. and Brooklyn Drag royalty Baby Love.

"I wanted to try something new and adventurous," says Sayre. "This show lets me break out of the mold and explore more voices and point of views. I still think queer people are making the best art out there, and I wanted to create a forum to work with and showcase gay creators of all stripes."

"In my own funny way, I've always loved gay slurs," Sayre continues. "They're mostly so silly, but my favorite has always been a fruit. What's so queer about fruit? Well, it's vital and packed with goodness. I think fruit could be the new way to name the queer community. I'm a fruit. Are you a fruit too?"

With "Assorted Fruit," Sayre continues a busy season of projects. Their new solo work To Build a Soul debuted at New York's La MaMa Theatre in December 2021. In May, Chronicle Books will release Sayre's From Gay to Z: A Queer Compendium, which was called a "rowdy celebration of queer culture" by Publisher's Weekly. In June, Joe's Pub will present the 10th annual "Night of a Thousand Judys" Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center. Sayre's new play, Lottie Platchett Took a Hatchet, will debut at the Edinburgh International Festival this year, starring Kirsten Vangsness.

The second installment is scheduled at Joe's Pub for Sunday, April 24 at 9:30 PM.

JUSTIN ELIZABETH SAYRE is a writer and performer who Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." Sayre is a fixture of the downtown cabaret scene in New York, first with their long-running monthly show, "The Meeting of The International Order of Sodomites" (Bistro Award and two MAC Award nominations), and now with a series of new shows at Joe's Pub. As a playwright, Sayre's work has appeared at Dixon Place, The Wild Project, The Celebration Theatre, Dynasty Typewriter, and La MaMa Experimental Theatre. His 12-part-epic camp-horror-soap-opera Ravenswood Manor, which was called "a sharply written and well-acted exemplar of the horror-comedy genre" by the Los Angeles Times, is currently being developed with Sony Television. Sayre has written a series of YA Novels - Husky, Pretty, and Mean - released by Penguin Books. Sayre's debut comedy album, The Gay Agenda, was named as The Comedy Bureau's "Best of 2016." They have also written for television, working with Michael Patrick King on his hit CBS comedy, "2 Broke Girls" and most recently on Fox's "The Cool Kids." Sayre also appeared on HBO's "The Comeback" with Lisa Kudrow. @justinelizabethsayre

DUSTY CHILDERS is a theatre artist, storyteller and educator who has worked as a director, producer, dramaturgist, costumer, and stylist. He has collaborated with Taylor Mac, Justin Vivian Bond, Machine Dazzle, Silas Howard, Big Dipper, Dan Fishback, Amber Martin, among many others. Dusty's body and body of work have graced the likes of The Guggenheim, St. Ann's Warehouse, The Whitney, BAM, Parsons, The Public Theater, Pratt, International Center of Photography, Signature Theater, Institute of Contemporary Art Philadelphia, Town Hall, Joe's Pub, Abrons Art Center, Dixon Place, Irving Plaza, The Bushwig festival, Judson Memorial Church, MIX Queer Experimental Film Festival, The Delancey, Governors Ball, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Soho Playhouse and beyond. He starred in the animated short film "The Shawl" which premiered at The Sundance Film Festival, won a special jury award at SXSW, and ran at the Metrograph Theater in New York City. @duddylynn

GARTH. is a NYC-based singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, with over two million streams on Spotify. His latest EP, Melt, features a unique blend of funk and soul. His melodies tap into what makes us lighthearted and what brings us to our knees.