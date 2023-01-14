Jennifer Simard, Michael Lee Brown, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

THE BARRICADE BOYS - JANUARY 16 AT 7:00 PM

The UK's No. 1 West End musical theatre supergroup, The Barricade Boys, are heading to 54 Below for the first time! This show promises to be a night at the musicals like no other. Blending powerhouse vocal harmonies and slick dance routines with a journey through the decades of musical theatre and British Pop/Rock, bound together by the friendship and affection they have for each other, they'll be sharing anecdotes from the West End shows they have starred in.

Featuring Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham, Craig Mather, and Simon Schofield.

$45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FUTURE FEST - JANUARY 17 & 18 AT 7:00PM

After six sold out engagements, FUTUREFEST returns to 54 Below!

Presented by the Festival of New American Musicals and Open Hydrant Theater Company, this popular Los Angeles showcase spotlights rising local young talent in a celebration of the next generation of musical theatre artists. At FutureFest, high-school and college students sing songs from new musicals written by leading and rising lyricists/composers.

Bob Klein, Linda Shusett and Marcia Seligson (Past Producing Artistic Director of Reprise, UCLA), and Luis Cardenas and Sarah Rosenberg (Artistic Directors of Open Hydrant Theater Company) are proud and honored to bring FutureFest to New York City! Join us for an exciting evening of musical theatre presented by tomorrow's stars.

Hosted by Devin Trey Campbell (Kinky Boots, MJ The Musical).

The January 17 performance will feature Eve Antonelli, Skylar Aryn, Lauren Nicole Bryant, Daniela Cardarelli, Kylie Cole, Christopher Rosa Cruz, Mabel Danielian, Ian Joshua Fernandez, Maeve Gillespie, Nicki Grace, Steven J. Harris, Tierney Violet Joyce, Kereil Kindle, John Lara, Gianeé Martinez Ethan Mathias, Tamar McLarty, Julia McComiskey, Tiffany Munoz, Madison Nina, Manny Núñez, Tamar Poppick, Emy Ramos, Annika Rose, Niko Rissi, Rebekah Shea Rivera, Raquel Sciacca, Jociel Tambone, Taylor Terry, Savion Trice, Melan Troncoso, Norberto Troncoso, Rosa Troncoso, and Brianna Vargas,

The January 18 performance will feature Briana Aponté, Kamila Barnes, Reuit Cohn, Christopher Rosa Cruz Bella-Simone Gonzalez, Cavontè Green, Zileeyah Grier, Soleil Hall, Kereil Kindle, Minas Kostis, John Lara, Alexandra Lynch, Scarlett Maikish, Gianeé Martinez, Manny Núñez, Annika Rose, Avaree Salas, Jociel Tambone, Melan Troncoso, Norberto Troncoso, and Naomi Jane Voigt

$40-$55 cover charge ($45.50-$62 with fees). $80-$85 premium seating ($89.5-$95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! F. Scott Fitzgerald'S THE BEAUTIFUL AND THE DAMNED - JANUARY 17 AT 9:30 PM

Before there was Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote The Beautiful and Damned, the harrowing love story of two NYC socialites on the eve of the Jazz Age. This past summer saw the original musical adaptation of The Beautiful and Damned come to life on Fitzgerald's own Long Island, and we could not be more excited to bring the show to his beloved city! With 22-year-old Brooke Di Spirito at the creative helm, exactly 100 years after the novel's original publication, we couldn't be prouder to present our show in concert at 54 Below. Featuring a mix of Broadway stars and up-and-coming performers from the original cast, get ready for an unforgettable evening of happiness, hilarity, heartache - and of course, jazz.

Featuring James Brautigam, Sarah Anne Fernandez, Mike Jubak Jr., Izzy Ochocki, Sam Paley, Beatrix Postley, Emily Schultheis, and Zane Zapata.

Joined by Jivan Ramesh on strings.

$25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STEFANO MAY - JANUARY 18 AT 9:30PM

Stefano May is a Miami-based singer/ songwriter and piano virtuoso working alongside acclaimed producer Chico Bennett (Madonna, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Prince). Stefano masterfully fuses soul, pop, and classical for an enthralling, honest, and intimate listening experience, attracting fans of all ages and from various walks of life. His songs are marked by hope, love, connection, and the aim to heal. His 54 Below debut will encompass acoustic performances of his recently released self-titled EP and some of his favorite covers. As a classically trained pianist, Stefano captivates audiences with his charisma and effortless technique.

$25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BETWEEN THE LINES CAST ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT, FEAT. Arielle Jacobs, Julia Murney, & MORE! - JANUARY 19 AT 7:00PM

Join us at 54 Below for an exclusive evening featuring the songs of Between the Lines as we celebrate the release of our original Off-Broadway cast album! In an unforgettable celebration of the Samsel/Anderson musical, experience "Something to Hold On To," "Inner Thoughts," and "A Whole New Story" like never before!

Featuring Jerusha Cavazos, Hillary Fisher, Dan Hoy, Arielle Jacobs, Martin Landry, Vicki Lewis, Aubrey Matalon, Julia Murney, John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Jake David Smith, and Sean Stack.

Directed by Jeff Calhoun, Timothy Allen McDonald, and co-author of Between the Lines, Jodi Picoult.

$65-$75 cover charge ($73-$84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jesse Weil: ADULT SMALL - JANUARY 19 AT 9:30PM

Jesse Weil, former cat owner, returns to 54 Below in his solo debut. Having most recently appeared as Jon in Portland Center Stage's tick, tick... BOOM! (in a performance that some are calling 'not terrible'), Jesse is back in the city, and he's asking the big questions... 'How much body hair is a normal amount of body hair?' and 'Do my cats miss me, or are they just as happy now as they were when we were living together?'

Joined by a few exceptionally talented friends (very convenient) including music director Dan Garmon (The Bad Years), Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady), and Angela Sclafani (The Other Side of Paradise), Jesse shares some of the songs that he has carried with him in a night that's a little folk, a little soul, a little musical theater, and a lot of seasonal allergies, no matter what season it is.

$25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jennifer Simard: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? - JANUARY 20 & 21 AT 7:00PM

The second banana never gets the song. Until tonight! This two-time Tony Award nominee has made a career as one of Broadway's go-to funny ladies. In this evening of Broadway songs, along with musical director Steve Marzullo, Simard takes the lead and sings some of her favorite show tunes.

Jennifer Simard is a two-time Tony Award, four-time Drama Desk Award, two-time Drama League Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, who most recently played the role of Sarah in the Tony Award winning Broadway revival of Company. She is also a co-host of the Broadway Podcast Network's "The Fabulous Invalid." Broadway credits include: Mean Girls (Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George), Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical.

Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU, The Thing About Men, and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead, and Sisters. Television credits include: "GIRLS5EVA," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger."

$65-$75 cover charge ($73-$84 with fees). $115 premium seating ($128 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Michael Lee Brown, star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, returns to 54 Below after a previous sold-out run. Featuring his Billboard acclaimed melody-driven original songs that "bubble with heart, spirit and a refreshing brand of sing-along familiarity" as well as pop rock and Broadway favorites, Michael creates an exciting, fun, and "positive vibes only" atmosphere. Under the music direction of Jon Balcourt (Dear Evan Hansen) and joined by some very special guests, with new music and arrangements, Michael is thrilled to return to 54 Below! This is a show you do NOT want to miss!

Featuring Matt Gumley, Olivia Koukol, Gaten Matarazzo, Samantha Pauly, Olivia Puckett, Josh Strobl, and Ashley Suppa.

$30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. John Easterlin & MORE - JANUARY 21 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Stella Katherine Cole, John & Matthew Drinkwater, John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Sophie Rapeijko, and Michael Winter.

$40-$55 cover charge ($45.50-$62 with fees). $80-$90 premium seating ($89.50-$100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FROM HERE, A NEW MUSICAL BY DONALD RUPE - JANUARY 22 AT 7:00PM

Written by Florida native Donald Rupe, From Here explores what life was like in Orlando during the aftermath of the shooting at Pulse nightclub in 2016. Centered amidst the fictionalized story of Daniel, a thirty-something mess on his journey toward self-fulfillment, everything stops as one tight-knit community of friends processes a tragedy in their hometown. It's a heartwarming and often funny story of love, memory, family, and chosen family.

From Here debuted in Orlando in 2019 and has since become a musical love-letter to a healing community. Each year, the musical has been presented in June to commemorate the tragedy, and after years of development will debut in NYC right here at 54 Below.

Featuring a team of artists from Central Florida, including Blake Auburn, Sara Catherine Barnes, Xavier Cano, Justin Jimenez, Kendall Leamy, Adonus Mabry, Joshian Morales, Devin Skorupski, and Becca Southworth.

$40-$55 cover charge ($45.50-$62 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YALE UNIVERSITY'S PROOF OF THE PUDDING - JANUARY 22 AT 9:30PM

54 Below is thrilled to welcome Proof of the Pudding, Yale University's premier SSAA jazz and swing a cappella group! Since its founding in 1975 (just six years after women were first admitted to Yale), Proof has enjoyed expanding its repertoire to include everything from retro jazz standards like "In the Mood" and "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" to new favorites like Lorde and Sara Bareilles. Known for their tight harmonies, convivial performances, and love of music past and present, Proof shows audiences from San Francisco to Seoul that, when it comes to the talent of an SSAA jazz group, the proof really is in the pudding. Join us for a taste!

$30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to providing an unforgettable experience for all guests, staff, and artists in a safe and healthy environment. We are following the most current guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) related to COVID-19. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Please note that all guidelines and policies are subject to change in accordance with government mandates and recommendations.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.