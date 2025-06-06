Jenn Corella and More to Performa t 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Jenn Colella, Melissa Manchester and more.

JENN COLELLA: OUT AND PROUD – JUNE 9 & JULY 14 AT 7PM

Following her recent sold out 54 Below engagements, Tony® nominee and Grammy Award winner Jenn Colella returns to 54 Below with her special PRIDE show!

Throughout a delicious mix of pop, rock, funk and musical theatre songs, Jenn will share her coming out stories and celebrate love in all its many forms. Come see why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, first hand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

Jenn Colella originated the role of Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway and, in addition to the aforementioned accolades, she received the Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Awards as well Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions. Previous Broadway credits include Suffs, If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off- Broadway: Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Favorite regional: Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford’s Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO), and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COWFOLK: THE GAY RODEO MUSICAL – JUNE 9 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a boisterous evening featuring songs from Queer Cowfolk, the gay rodeo musical! Bear Kosik and Lani Madland have created a celebration of LGBTQ pride. Experience the world premiere live performance of the multiple-award-winning song “What I’m Saying,” as well as “The First Drag Queen Rodeo Clown,” “Purple Mini Rental,” “Lonely After Forty,” and more, including, of course, “The Rodeo Has Come to Town!” Featuring a young electrifying cast, this concert is presented by Bearly Designed Productions, with musical direction by Sue Maskaleris and production management by Jay Michaels Global Communications. This is a world premiere live performance.

THE PLOT: The weekend for the International Gay Rodeo Association event in suburban Denver arrives. As the evening and weekend unfold, Ron makes a move on Marty who is also eyed by Dolly. Rebecca and Tina become engaged and demonstrate what a healthy relationship looks like. Derik and Dane alternately complain to Gurney and Brace about never having found the right one while chasing Paul for NSA sex. Fred keeps trying to demonstrate he still loves Ron unsuccessfully until Ron discovers he’s the one who needs to change his attitude about the relationship. Hi-yo Silver!!!

Emceed by Lisa Dennett and Erich W. Schleck.

Featuring Allison Calabrese, Anthony Castellano, Lisa Dennett, Farid Garofalo-Germes, Laura MacLean, Andrew McNamara, Candice J. Templeton, and Erich W. Schleck.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH SIKES AND FRIENDS CELEBRATE JUDY GARLAND’S 103RD BIRTHDAY, FEAT. ALYSHA UMPHRESS & MORE! – JUNE 10 AT 7PM

Seth Sikes returns to 54 Below with special guest stars to salute Judy Garland, the most iconic of all icons, on her 103rd birthday. Sikes and friends will perform many of the show-stopping standards for which Judy is known, from MGM to Carnegie Hall & beyond! Sikes’s Garland tribute shows have earned two BroadwayWorld Awards and The New York Times said, “The performance — less an impression of Ms. Garland than an interpretation of her method of belting – was a hit with audiences and critics alike.” He has performed tributes at 54 Below to Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand, and has been touring in his duo show, The New Belters, with Nicolas King.

On this celebratory birthday evening, Sikes will partner with an array of talent to perform some of Judy’s duets which are instantly recognized and some guests will belt out their own versions of Judy’s best-loved standards. He will appear with a full seven-piece band. Music direction by Phil Reno.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Charles Busch, Jeanna de Waal, Nicolas King, Jon-Michael Reese, and Alysha Umphress.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DOUGLAS LADNIER: DIAMONDS – THE GREATEST HITS OF NEIL DIAMOND! – JUNE 10 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Neil Diamond will not appear at this performance

Emmy nominated songwriter, Broadway baritone, and critically-acclaimed, award-winning singer Douglas Ladnier performs the greatest hits of the legendary American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, featuring iconic, timeless songs like “Sweet Caroline,” “I Am . . . I Said,” “Forever In Blue Jeans,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Love on the Rocks,” and many more.

Neil Diamond’s iconic career, with hits that cascaded from one decade into the next for half-a-century, is a musical lightning rod. His songs speak to every generation, and Douglas Ladnier not only conjures the Diamond’s charisma, he brings a rich and resonant brilliance, making the songs come alive all over again.

Both a fan favorite wherever he sings, the critics like him, too…

It will be produced by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has produced more than 600 major concert events all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing show for Michael Feinstein. Douglas has appeared in many of Scott’s legendary concert events, including Broadway by the Year and Broadway Unplugged at The Town Hall, and 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! at 54 Below.

This will be the New York premiere of Douglas Ladnier: Diamonds – The Greatest Hits of Neil Diamond! Fans of Neil Diamond will not want to miss this special event.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELEGANCE & LEGACY: CELEBRATING THE MABEL MERCER FOUNDATION – JUNE 11 AT 6:45PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join the Mabel Mercer Foundation in celebrating two remarkable milestones: its 40th anniversary and the 125th year of Mabel Mercer’s legacy.

Founded in 1985 by Donald F. Smith, the nonprofit Mabel Mercer Foundation is dedicated to preserving and promoting the intimate art of cabaret, its timeless songbook, and the enduring influence of Mabel Mercer (born 1900). Renowned for her distinctive interpretive style, exquisite phrasing, and profound emotional connection to lyrics, Ms. Mercer helped shape the American songbook and inspired iconic artists like Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, and Tony Bennett.

This remarkable evening unites a brilliant lineup of artists who have illuminated the Foundation’s stage over the years — many supported by Donald Smith and some who had the privilege of knowing Mabel Mercer personally. Performers include Carole J. Bufford, Natalie Douglas, Bryan Eng, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Madalynn Mathews, MOIPEI (Mary, Maggy, and Marta), Lee Roy Reams, Steve Ross, Craig Rubano, and KT Sullivan — with Jon Weber on piano and Steve Doyle on bass.

The Foundation’s artistic director, KT Sullivan, and managing director, Rick Meadows, will share stories from the rich history of the Mabel Mercer Foundation — and, most importantly, to toast to the bright future of cabaret. You won’t want to miss what should be a magical evening of music and merriment!

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below.

Main Dining Room Seating: $300 ($100 tax deductible). Premium Seating: $500 ($300 tax deductible). Libations, Hors d’Oeuvres, & Light Buffet will be provided.

NEW MUSICAL! THE WORLD STILL NEEDS YOU, BORIS YELTSIN! – JUNE 11 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a raucous and irreverent evening featuring the songs of The World Still Needs You, Boris Yeltsin! In an unforgettable celebration of this bold and satirical new musical, experience show-stopping numbers like “Wanna Feel Real,” “9-12-ish,” “Demons Out,” and “Make Your Move” like never before! Featuring Grammy Award-winning actor Zachary James plus an all-star cast, this concert is produced by Evan Mack, Josh McGuire, and Christopher Mirto, with direction by Jen Wineman (Dog Man the Musical, FIVE, That Parenting Musical).

In a Houston grocery store in 1989, capitalism meets communism when soon-to-not-be-laughingstock-of-Russia Boris Yeltsin makes an impromptu stop on his U.S. tour. Between checkout dreams, closeted security guards, and a lot of vodka, the world is about to change—through song, dance, and absolute chaos. Filled with quintessential Texans and tons of product placement, this musical is a love letter to living your dream, roasting everyone on the political spectrum, and the awesomeness of the 80s. Spoiler alert: Yeltsin ends Communism.

With a rocking four-piece band and a cast of Broadway’s best, this is one concert you don’t want to miss!

Featuring DeShawn Bowens, Olivia Brice, Grammy Award winner Zachary James, Kennedy Kanagawa, DeLaney Westfall, Jonathan Raviv, Charlie Roppolo, and Markia Smith.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELISSA MANCHESTER | FIFTY THREADS: AN ARTIST’S JOURNEY – JUNE 12 – 14 AT 7PM

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Manchester returns to 54 Below with Fifty Threads: An Artist’s Journey, reflecting on her five-decade career, celebrating her 20 plus albums, and sharing stories along the way. A Native New Yorker, Melissa holds the distinction of being the first singer ever to have two Academy Award-nominated songs in the same year (“Through The Eyes Of Love” from Ice Castles and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from The Promise) and to perform them both in the same Oscar telecast.

Melissa was most recently seen in the national tour of Funny Girl as Mrs. Brice, has also starred in the national tours of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Music Of The Night and Song And Dance, and created the role of Maddy, the title character’s mother, on the NBC hit TV series “Blossom.” Nominated for a Grammy in 1980 for “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” she won the Grammy Award for Best Female Vocalist in 1982 singing “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.”

Melissa has composed music for the animated features The Great Mouse Detective and Lady And The Tramp II, the sequel to the Disney classic. In addition to composing the scores for the theatrical musicals I Sent A Letter To My Love and Sweet Potato Queens, Melissa also co-wrote the radio mainstays “Midnight Blue,” “Come In From The Rain,” and “Whenever I Call You Friend.” In November 2021, Melissa was inducted into the Great American Songbook Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

$79 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees) - $134 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GOES GAGA – JUNE 12 AT 9:30PM

Lady Gaga will not appear at this performance.

54 Goes Gaga is a cabaret featuring the transcendent music of Lady Gaga. This show pays tribute to Lady Gaga and her new album by arranging her songs into the intoxicating styles of musical theater. Taking a page from Gaga’s evolving artistry, this cabaret transforms songs from all eras of her career, such as “Disease,” “Telephone,” and “You and I.” Every Broadway and Gaga fan will be entertained as a fresh new take on her music is performed by fresh new artists. Lady Gaga is a musician who has always loved her fans for who they are, and this timely cabaret allows her Broadway fans to celebrate her in the best way they can!

Produced by Dre Shapiro. Directed by Jonathan McLawhorn. Music direction by Nick Sienkiewicz.

Featuring Gloria Alcalá, Anania, Whitley Armstrong, Nyx Berry, Lauren Dodds, Bea Effay, Mack Farrar, Ellis Gage, Amanda Gomes, Ava Masias, Sekou Nance, Isa Peña, and Jesse Pike.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ETERNAL SUNSHINE DELUXE: BRIGHTER DAYS AHEAD – JUNE 13 AT 9:30PM

Experience Ariana Grande’s most recent album, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, live and in concert at 54 Below! Hear her masterful harmonies and beautiful lyrics as a group of artists performs each of the songs from the album in the order they were released. Prepare to hear popular songs such as “Yes, And?,” “Eternal Sunshine,” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love),” accompanied by a full band. Travel with us through the album as we explore what it means to experience the complexities of life and relationships while staying true to yourself.

Directed and produced by Juliana Rose Smith. Music direction by Shailen Patel Braun.

Joined by Sophie Rose Epstein on violin/viola, Elizabeth Mandell on bass, and Sam Novotny on drums.

Featuring Tyrese Shawn Avery, Christopher Aviles, Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Kalusha Brutlag, Julia Kim Caldwell, Maggie Cox, Sara Gordon, Liv Howell, Rachel Jancarek, Lola Lama, Savanna La Selva, Elijah Maston, Angelina Mercurio, Natasha Miñoso, and Cullen Parrish.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT OF PRIDE WITH ROBIN FIERCE! – JUNE 14 AT 9:30PM

From “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” season 15, Robin Fierce returns to 54 Below to debut A Night of Pride with Robin Fierce! Take a trip down memory lane as she recounts her coming out. While sharing stories about her queer journey, she’ll take this opportunity to highlight some of her favorite songs and queer artists, in this fully live sung experience. Taking place right in the middle of NYC Pride season, let’s celebrate all that we are, remember how far we’ve come, and the work still needed to be done. And who better to do that with than a stunning singing drag queen, honey!?

Music direction by Rashad McPherson.

Joined by Eric Brown on drums, Rashad McPherson on keys, and Daniel Winshall on bass.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – JUNE 15 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring George Bugatti, John Easterlin, Ryan Knowles, Lily Librach, Nick Manna, Steven Martella, Jon Peterson, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE RESTAURANT BY AMY POUX AND TRUDY POUX – JUNE 15 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Step into Nona’s Supper Club, where the Abalafia family restaurant is reopening its doors for a grand celebration. As a specially invited guest, YOU (the audience) taste the food, enjoy the music, and are immersed in this unforgettable evening. But behind the festive atmosphere, the family has one nearly impossible goal: convincing Nona—their beloved matriarch—that she can retire and pass the restaurant on to them.

You’ll meet: Twyla – Nona’s determined 20-something grandchild, fighting to save the crumbling family business. Cesar – Nona’s deeply flawed son, whose past has finally caught up with him. Miranda – The eldest grandchild and a certified drama queen. Theo – Twyla’s childhood crush, showing up at just the wrong (or right?) time. Christina – The fast-talking hostess who keeps the night moving. Jerome – The imposter French chef whose credentials are… questionable. Steve – The hunky bartender, whose love for Miranda drives him insane.

Flashing between past and present, The Restaurant weaves the story of Matilda “Nona” Abalafia as an immigrant single mother building a dream from nothing, and the family determined to keep her legacy alive. With an electrifying original score—from infectious pop anthems to show-stopping ballads, and a delicious dinner, this is an evening audiences won’t forget!

Directed, written, and co-composed by Amy Poux. Associate produced by Jennifer Sabin. Music produced, co-composed, and arranged by Dean Jones. Music direction by Russell McCook.

Featuring Leonisa Ardizzone, Allegra Coons Miranda, Ashton Fariello, Ryan Fogler, Danielle Palumbo, Trudy Poux, Tucker Poux, and Adam Tomei.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WE THE PEOPLE: A CELEBRATION OF TRANS STORYTELLING, JOY, AND RESILIENCE – JUNE 15 AT 9:30PM

Trans stories (and theatre) are more important now than ever before, and 54 Below is proud to highlight trans storytelling with We The People. This brand-new concert features an all trans cast sharing their experiences through song and speech, all while celebrating trans joy and resilience. Featuring a wide variety of music from Broadway and beyond and produced by Reese Brooks, We the People highlights the importance and impact of queer voices. Join this cast for an unforgettable evening of heartfelt and inspirational storytelling!

Producer Reese Brooks (he/xe) is a multi-hyphenate creative who strives to create art that highlights queer and trans voices. Their performing and producing acts have been critically-acclaimed on platforms such as Cabaret Scenes and Theater Pizzazz; his most recent concert Nonbinary Finery (54 Below) having been nominated for a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Special Event. Past performers of Brooks’ shows have accrued credits from both television (CBS, Amazon Prime, Nickelodeon) and stage (Lincoln Center, Broadway’s Town Hall, 54 Below).

Produced and directed by Reese Brooks (he/xe). Music direction by JQ Welch (she/her).

Featuring Olivia Billings, Reese Brooks, Sophia Byrd, Blanca Del Loco, Grant Evan, SkittLeZ Ortiz, Clover Pujols, Flower Estefana Rios, Sushma Saha, and Danielle Troiano (a.k.a. D’LOURDES).

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

