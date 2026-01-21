Jazz at Lincoln Center to Celebrate Dorothy Fields with Songbook Sundays

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with On the Sunny Side of Dorothy Fields on Sunday, February 8th, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

On the Sunny Side of Dorothy Fields kicks off the New Year as Songbook Sundayscelebrates the lyrics of Dorothy Fields—the only woman songwriter to stand beside Cole Porter, the Gershwins, Irving Berlin, and the rest; and outlasting all of them— from her jazz age hits like On the Sunny Side of the Street, through her Oscar-winning score for Fred and Ginger's Swing Time, into 1960s and ‘70s Broadway with Sweet Charity and Seesaw.

An all-woman cast of vocalists swings great Fields's standards written with Jerome Kern, Jimmy McHugh and Cy Coleman including, I Can't Give You Anything But Love and Big Spender to Pick Yourself Up, The Way You Look Tonight, and more.

Hosted and curated by Deborah Grace Winer, leading American Songbook expert and author of “On the Sunny Side of the Street: The Life and Lyrics of Dorothy Fields (top five best books on American songwriters by the Wall Street Journal), the set features starry jazz singer La Tanya Hall, Broadway favorite Margo Seibert and JALC rising star Luz Velasquez.

Music Director Ted Rosenthal leads an intergenerational band of all-stars including Martin Wind, bass (Clark Terry, Ted Rosenthal Trio), Tim Horner, drums (Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Ted Rosenthal Trio), Sam Dillon, tenor saxophone (Jimmy Heath Big Band, Mingus Big Band).

A few breezy stories, and it's a festive celebration for a midwinter month.

Ms. Winer said: “We're beginning our fifth year of Songbook Sundays, and we are filled with gratitude that the series has surpassed our wildest dreams. Every other month, we gather a warm community of audience and performers at Dizzy's Club to celebrate spectacular music. Along with the joy and fun, no matter where you wander in from, it always feels like home.”

One of New York's most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in about to begin its fifth year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by celebrations of Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael, Jule Styne, Jimmy Van Heusen, and Leonard Bernstein. It will continue on April 12th with the songs of Cole Porter. All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.