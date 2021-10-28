Jawan M. Jackson, Sam Tanabe, Angel Lin & More to Star in A YEAR IN REVUE at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will present A Year in Revue produced by Rye Myers of Rye Entertainment on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 9:45 pm. A Year In Revue is a show that recounts the past year's events through the work of underrepresented artists in musical theater and beyond. A Year In Revue is not to be missed and will be an unforgettable evening with some of Broadway's and New York's best! Patrick B. Phillips and Crystal Wright also serve as co-producers.

A Year in Revue stars some of the best talent in the New York City area with credits that expand from Broadway, Off-Broadway and Regional Theater. The performers include Grammy Nominee and Broadway star Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud, MOTOWN), Sam Tanabe (Allegiance), Angel Lin (NETFLIX Trollhunters, Wizards by Dreamworks), Crystal Renée Wright (Stronger Together), Grace Rivera (Main Street Theatre's Company's The Wizard of Oz) and Jason Yanto (Alexander Kasser Theatre Titanic). The concert is Music Directed by Patrick B. Phillips who also is one of the co-conceivers of the project. More cast members will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jawan M. Jackson, Sam Tanabe and other artists in A Year in Revue play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, November 21 at 9:45 pm. Tickets are $40 and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.