Isaac Sutton Celebrates With Nurit Hirsh In A Concert Tour

Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton has just announced his upcoming August 2022 concert tour of the show "Israel Prize" in Israeli theaters, featuring legendary Israeli composer Nurit Hirsh who will celebrate her 80th birthday on August 13.

Their joint concert tour will start in Motzkin Theater on Friday night, August 12 and will continue in theaters across the country.

Next stops will include Petach Tikva Performing Arts Center on Aug 16 (Sold Out) and The Tel Aviv Summer Festival on Aug 20th.

Their collaboration will continue into the 2022-2023 theater season and will also include performances at Kfar Saba Performing Arts Center, Ness Ziona Theater, Giva'at Shmuel Theater among others.

The show "Israel Prize", musically directed by Raviv Leibzirer, will celebrate The Israeli Songbook , saluting Israel Prize winners in the field of music and featuring some of the greatest Israeli show tunes of all time. The show will also include highlights from Sallah Shabati The Musical, one of the most successful Israeli musicals of all time ,composed by Israel Prize winner Nurit Hirsh.

Nurit Hirsh is one of Israel's foremost composers, arrangers and conductors. During her long and prolific career Nurit has composed over 1600 songs, including Oseh Shalom, Bashanah Haba'ah, The Policeman Azoulay, Perach Halilach, Rak BeYisrael and Abanibi.



Over the years, Nurit Hirsh has represented Israel in many prestigious music festivals around the world, as a composer, arranger and conductor. In 1973, her song Ei Sham placed fourth in the Luxembourg Eurovision Song Contest and in 1978 her song Abanibi won first prize in the Paris Eurovision Song Contest. The song was to become a big international hit, with versions in several languages.

Nurit's songs have also won first prizes in international song competitions in Japan, Chile, Brazil, and other countries.

In addition to her career as a popular songwriter, Nurit has also had success in the field of film, having composed the soundtracks to 14 films, including Hashoter Azulay, Lupo Melech Hakvish, Katz ve Karaso, and Meachorey Hasoragim.

Nurit composed the soundtrack for the movie "The Policeman" which won the Golden Globe Award in the Best foreign Film category in 1972. The film was selected among the 5 nominations for the Academy Award that year. Her song "Ballad for The Policeman Azoulay" from that film won "Best song of all time" in the Israeli film category by the Israeli Film Academy.

Nurit Hirsh's versatility as a musician is also evident in her theater work, namely the hit musical Sallah Shabati written by Ephraim Kishon, which had one of the longest runs at Habima, the national theater of Israel. Aside from composing the music, Nurit also conducted the orchestra during the entire run of the show for five years.

Isaac Sutton, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to 'The Great American Songbook' , has recently finished an Israeli concert tour with Broadway Star Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera) and an additional tour with Broadway Star DeLaney westfall (Kinky Boots, Beautiful).

Sutton performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras, including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa.

Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers to tour with him in Israel, including Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) , Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) and most recently Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera). He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows in Israel , such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv," "Broadway & All That Jazz," "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood" and most recently "The Israel Prize", in collaboration with legendary composer and Israel Prize winner Nurit Hirsh.

Sutton started singing live at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was asked to be the MC and singer at Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. He is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University. Sutton got his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

Tickets for the upcoming Israel Prize concert tour can be purchased at Bravo box office: *3221 or at link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186717®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fww.kartisim.co.il%2Fannounce%2F72080?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.