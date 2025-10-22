Interview: Kiki Ball-Change Is Darkly Funny in WE'RE IN HELL at The Laurie Beechman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Halloween season, award-winning drag artist Kiki Ball-Change returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre with We’re In Hell — a devilishly hilarious, one-night-only cabaret descending through the nine circles of Dante’s Inferno. Blending bawdy parody, theatrical storytelling, and her unmistakable campy charisma, Kiki transforms sin into sensation.

Below, read a conversation with Kiki about the October 27 show.

Tell us a little about what you have planned for your Halloween show at the Beechman?

The title really says it all... We’re in Hell! It’s my brand-new Halloween cabaret where I take the audience on a musical journey through the nine circles of Hell. Each circle gets its own song, from lust, violence, greed, treachery, and so on. It’s all told tongue-in-cheek, packed with laughs, raunchy parodies, and, of course, a jaw-dropping new outfit. If the world’s going up in flames, I might as well sing about it.

With the current political climate, it sometimes feels like the country is in hell right now, or getting there. Where would you say your show falls between pure escapism and addressing current events through satire?

You hit the nail on the head; we’re already in Hell. Especially as a queer person, you hear your whole life that you’re going to Hell. You hear it so much that it honestly starts to sound kind of nice. A place full of queer people? Faaabulous! So, this show is a bit of a reclamation of that idea.

I don’t think it’s possible to make any kind of art right now without acknowledging that things feel apocalyptic. The world seems to be falling apart at the seams. But I don’t want to depress people, I want to make them laugh through the chaos. So yes, there’s plenty of political and social commentary, but the overall message is: we’re in Hell, but at least we’re in it together.

Can you hint a bit at what type of songs you’ll be doing at the show?

Each circle of Hell has its own song, and the styles run the gamut... musical theatre, rock, disco, country, and pop. Honestly, it’s probably the most musically diverse show I’ve ever done. Most of the numbers are original parodies I’ve written, so even if you’ve heard the song before, you’ve never heard it filtered through my particular brand of insanity.

What was the process of writing this show like?

This one was actually pretty tough. I kept asking myself, “Am I being too real? Should I just give people a fun, escapist fantasy instead?” I always get a little hesitant when I touch on politics or the state of the world, because we all already know what’s going on. We’re all feeling that dread. I've found if you don't talk about it the right way, people don't respond well to that, so I had to find the balance between telling it like it is and giving people a release. We have to find joy in times like these, because otherwise it’s easy for the powers that be to beat us into submission. Laughter is the great way to exorcise the demons!

What are some of your favorite things about Halloween?

Well, the first time I ever dressed in “drag” was Halloween 2007. I went as "your BFF Jill" from that old Cingular Wireless commercial. Then, I officially birthed Kiki on October 27th, 2017, so this cabaret falls on my eight-year drag anniversary, which I did on purpose.

Halloween has always given everyone, no matter their gender or sexuality, a reason to dress up as someone they normally wouldn’t. Cross-dressing is an integral part of modern Halloween. It’s where so many baby drag queens and kings are born. I love that about Halloween. It's a chance to let your inhibitions go a little bit, just for the night.

Do you have any other upcoming shows or projects?

Always! My Best Friend Castrata and I are a few months away from celebrating five years of our comedy show Two Stupid Queens at Pieces Bar, every Tuesday at 9 pm. I also co-host a musical theatre show called Show B!tches every Sunday at Vers in Hell’s Kitchen with Selma Nilla. Beyond that, Castrata and I are taking Two Stupid Queens, and our own solo shows, to Coco Cabaret in Puerto Vallarta this winter. I also have a brand-new TV series I’ve been writing that I’m hoping will move forward very soon. Stay tuned!

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Tickets are still available at thebeechman.com. Prices range from $25-30, and there's a $25 food/drink minimum. And since we’re talking about Hell, here’s your reminder: we currently live in it, but we can choose a different path. Don’t forget to vote in the NYC general election! Early voting begins October 25th, and Election Day is November 4th.

Follow Kiki Ball-Change on Instagram here.