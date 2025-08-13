Kiki Ball-Change to Present WE'RE IN HELL at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Halloween season, award-winning drag performer Kiki Ball-Change descends into the underworld of comedy, music, and mayhem with her new cabaret, "We're in Hell", at the Laurie Beechman Theatre for one night only on Monday, October 27th at 9:30 PM.

Known for her powerhouse vocals, sharp wit, and larger-than-life personality, Kiki Ball-Change is dragging you to the depths of the underworld (or do we even need to leave the country?) to explore the nine circles of Satan's lair. We're in Hell blends raunchy parodies, heartfelt storytelling, and high-energy performance, taking audiences on an impishly entertaining journey through the joys, sins, and absurdities of the afterlife.

Expect sinfully funny songs and twisted tales as she travels deeper and deeper down the inferno. We're in Hell promises to enchant, shock, and delight both longtime fans and newcomers.

Is there any redemption for our lost souls?

About Kiki:

Kiki Ball-Change is a boisterous, bawdy broad with all the pizzazz you'd expect from a Broadway show with an off-off-Broadway budget. Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Kiki has proven herself to be a natural-born entertainer, boasting over two decades of musical theatre training and nearly eight years of professional drag experience. Her magnetic stage presence and captivating performances have earned her widespread acclaim from the largest of stages, to the smallest of screens. Known for her quick witted humor and irresistible charm, Kiki's shows keep audiences coming back for more. With a knack for creating and lipsyncing to her hilarious mixes, she seamlessly blends comedy, storytelling, and perfectly matched music, for an unforgettable performance. Throughout her six year drag career, Kiki's had the pleasure of collaborating with renowned actors, comedians, and fellow drag performers. She has performed in clubs across the country, represented national brands, and delighted audiences around the world on multiple television appearances. An award-winning cabaret sensation in New York City, and across the country, Kiki's cabarets have garnered glowing reviews and earned her two consecutive GLAM (NYC nightlife) Awards. She expertly writes and performs original parody songs, set to beloved tunes and strings them together with personal stories from her own life and experiences. By breaking the fourth wall and connecting with audiences on a deeply personal level, she combines a delightful blend of humor, vulnerability, and creativity, that sets her apart as a true powerhouse in the drag industry. With her electrifying performances, boundless creativity, and unwavering dedication to her craft, Kiki Ball-Change has firmly established herself as a force in the entertainment industry, leaving a lasting impression on audiences in New York City and beyond.