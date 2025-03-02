Interview: Find Release & Connection with Songwriter Charlene Jean at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel. The series continues on Tuesday March 11 at 9:30 pm with a show highlighting songwriter Charlene Jean. This show is the 54 Below debut for Jean, creator of BRICKS, THE MUSHROOM KINGDOM OF EZILI, and KING AFUA. Credited as a “visionary, intellectually rigorous, epic” R&B composer (Playwrights Horizon), get ready to dance in the stars. Selections include hits from smash musical BRICKS, sneak peeks into their upcoming album, and fresh takes on their personal favorite soul, funk, and rock classics. Lately more composer and producer than performer, Jean is excited to return to the stage to sang down.

The show features music direction by David Kawamura and backup vocals by Alexis Dobynes, Lauren Gissentanna and Kevin Tappan Jr. Jean will be backed by Harun Tha Mastermind on drums and Miles Wilkins on piano.

We spoke with Jean about the upcoming 54 Below show, Mushroom Kingdom, and more.

How does it feel to be participating in this New Writers at 54 series?

Exciting, nerve-wracking, full of responsibility - maybe self-aggrandized, but I believe in Toni Cade Bambara’s belief about the role of the artist — to make revolution irresistible. But I know my spirit is seeking both validation and soothing too - a space to lick my wounds and heal out loud. It’s an opportunity to share the role of the artist, creator, writer, theatre maker and what we can offer to audiences in the continuous roar of fascism.

What do you have planned for your show?

A celebration of the end of winter, a welcoming of the springtime - a counting of crops lost to the chill, a check-in with seeds planted for harvest. Lots of funk, lots of rock and roll, lots of original music and shout outs to the Black Funk greats that have informed my work - LaBelle, Tina Turner, Bilal, Prince.

What have you been working on lately?

A new burlesque show called MUSHROOM KINGDOM, an eco-womanist world ruled by Black Queer fungi, and the worlds they elicit from choosing pleasure over pain - orchestrated by a kingdom wide mycelium orgy. It’s my first real attempt of multi-world storytelling that also centers a polycule. I’ll be bringing songs from that show to this performance.

Who do you think the ideal audience is for 54 Below show, or how would you pitch it to someone currently unfamiliar with your work?

My ideal audience are folks who have something they need to release, who have someone else’s burden they need to pick up, who have capacity to witness and be witnessed, who have been lonelier than they realized.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

No. Come to the show!

Tickets to Charlene Jean's New Writers at 54! show on March 11th at 9:30 pm are available on 54 Below's website.

