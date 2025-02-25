Charlene Jean Comes to 54 Below With NEW WRITERS AT 54!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present Charlene Jean, creator of BRICKS, THE MUSHROOM KINGDOM OF EZILI, and KING AFUA in their 54 Below debut in New Writers at 54! Selections include hits from smash musical BRICKS, sneak peeks into their upcoming album, and fresh takes on their personal favorite soul, funk, and rock classics. Lately more composer and producer than performer, Char is excited to return to the stage to sang down.

Music direction by David Kawamura. Backup vocalists include Alexis Dobynes, Lauren Gissentanna, and Kevin Tappan Jr. The band features Harun Tha Mastermind on drums and Miles Wilkins on piano.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

Comments