Ilene Graff Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: The Concert Series' Summer Show at The Green Room 42 This July

Ilene Graff joins Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm. Previously announced performers include Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Briana Carlson Goodman (Ragtime), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique), Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace), Kailee Graham (Abduction, NYMF), Alicia Krakauer (NEXT: Bridge The Gap), and Pearl Sun (Come From Away, If/Then).

Produced and directed by Tony Award Nominee Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song. Music direction by Emily Cohn.

Ilene Graff is a Grammy-nominated recording artist (for her CD BABY'S BROADWAY LULLABIES) who is one of TV's most beloved moms, thanks to the 5 ½ seasons she spent playing Marsha Owens on the family comedy, MR. BELVEDERE. Broadway work includes runs in PROMISES, PROMISES (pit singer; Fran Kubelik), the original production of GREASE (Sandy) and creating the role of Cleo in the Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart musical, I LOVE MY WIFE. She also co-starred with Glenn Close in the Disney film version of SOUTH PACIFIC. Ilene has performed for Crystal Cruises, has sold out concerts at New York's legendary Birdland, Hollywood's Catalina Jazz Club, Feinstein's at Vitello's in Los Angeles, and at New York's 54 Below. Ilene and her daughter, an accomplished musical theatre performer Nikka Graff Lanzarone, (WOMEN ON THE VERGE, CHICAGO, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA) have entertained audiences with their duet cabaret show, “Together Again for the First Time.” Ilene's late husband of 46 years, Ben Lanzarone, was an ASCAP Award-winning composer and renowned pianist. They were musical partners for nearly 50 years, with Ben writing all her arrangements, musical directing and playing her shows, and producing her recordings. Ilene and Ben created her popular class, Making the Song Your Own: Vocal Performance Workshop , bringing their love of music to her many students.

