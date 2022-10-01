Ilana Levine To Host RUTH SENT US: A BENEFIT FOR REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE

The Green Room 42 presents Ruth Sent Us: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice on October 11th at 7:00 PM. Ilana Levine, known for her acclaimed podcast Little Known Facts, will host. Levine joins the previously announced Emmy winner Mauricio Martinez, Grammy nominees Austin Ku and Kendyl Ito, Jeff Award winner Andrea Prestinario, Emmy nominee David Dabbon, and Marina Pires and Luke Wygodny of The Heartstrings Project (Grammy consideration).

Dedicated to the late great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, this one-night-only concert will celebrate RBG's legacy through songs and discussion from the Broadway community. Heather Booth, civil rights activist and founder of JANE consults. Shara Ashley Zeiger will moderate a panel talk with Phoebe Polinger, National Council of Jewish Women's New Jersey State Policy Advocate. Directed and Produced by Mara Jill Herman with Music Direction by Andrea Grody, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Jewish Fund For Abortion Access.

"When I gathered with others in Washington Square Park to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one of the protest signs read 'Ruth Sent Us.' The impact of that statement hit me hard and personally" says Herman. "In the months following this reprehensible decision, friends came together to advocate for a world where abortion is accessible, affordable, destigmatized... and legal. Like when my mother was my age."

Ruth Sent Us will also feature Jennifer Apple, Rebecca Hargrove, Annemarie Josephson, Lauren Lebowitz, Tara Novie, Andrea Pilar, Tunisia Renee, Celia Mei Rubin, Tatiana Scott, Anne Fraser Thomas, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, and members of America's Sweethearts Mollie Craven, Kristen Michelle, and Samantha Joy Pearlman. Original music from Lisa Diana Shapiro, Miriam Daly and SEVAN.

Ruth Sent Us plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue) on October 11th at 7:00 PM. Tickets range from $15 - $49.

"The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When government controls that decision for her, she is being treated less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices" - Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ABOUT

MARA JILL HERMAN is an actor, educator, and producer dedicated to making art for social change. Her previous benefit concerts amplified Jewish artists in STRONGER THAN HATE and female/non-binary artists in CHANGEMAKERS. Mara was recently featured on CBS Mornings with the Queens Theatre Senior Ensemble for their work in Storytelling and Devised Theatre. As an actor, favorite productions include RENT (Maureen), BABY (Lizzie), ALL SHOOK UP (Miss Sandra), ON THE TOWN (Hildy), LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST (Maria), and GUYS AND DOLLS (Adelaide). Developmental highlights include THE BAND'S VISIT (Hebrew Singer) and SAM'S ROOM (Impact Award). She is featured on the 2022 concept album HOW TO REPAIR A MECHANICAL HEART (Kathy). Mara appeared in the international tours of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, BOB MACKIE'S BROADWAY, and DISNEY ON CLASSIC with the Orchestra Japan. She offers her musicianship to AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS, The Andrews Sisters vintage-inspired trio. To date, Mara has won 40 grants for her work including the CITY ARTIST CORPS GRANT - Creative Public Engagement. She is a New York City Center Teaching Artist, a YOUNGARTS Winner in Musical Theater, and received the Young Alumni Service Award from UNIVERSITY OF THE ARTS. www.MaraJillHerman.com @marajillherman

ANDREA GRODY is a music director, arranger, and composer with a focus on developing new work. She was the Music Director and Additional Arranger for THE BAND'S VISIT (Best Musical Tony Award, 2018) and the Music Director and Vocal & Incidental Arranger for TOOTSIE (Best Musical Tony nom, 2019). Other recent projects include the world premieres of SUFFS (Public Theater), Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT (Public Works), CAKE OFF (Signature Theatre/Bucks County), THE FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE (Public Theater/Dallas Theater Center), UNKNOWN SOLDIER (Williamstown), and LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST (Shakespeare in the Park); and the regional premieres of THE GREAT IMMENSITY and VENICE (Public Theater). Other favorites include ASSASSINS (Yale Rep) and ROBIN HOOD as Composer/Music Director (Williamstown). Writing credits include the full-length musical STRANGE FACES and several songs for The Civilians' Let Me Ascertain You series. Andrea is Resident Music Director and Senior Voice Teaching Associate at New York Vocal Coaching, and she is the creator of WordWaves (www.singwordwaves.com). B.A. Princeton University, M.A. Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. www.andreagrody.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community and redefined the cabaret industry.