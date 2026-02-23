Abigail Barlow, Maya Boyd and Deanna Giulietti to Star in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Abigail Barlow, Trèjah Bostic, Maya Boyd, Deanna Giulietti, Storm Lever, Caitlin McNeilage, Olivia Scott, Khaila Wilcoxon and more will star in The Leading Lady Club on March 7th, 2026 at 9:30 PM to celebrate Women’s History Month. The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of talented female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway’s leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

The show will be Music Directed by Anessa Marie Scolpini (Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Moulin Rouge!) and Produced and Hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.

The Leading Lady Club plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 7th at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees)-$51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees). Premiums are $90 (includes $10 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. This performance is also livestreaming at 9:45pm ET.



MORE ABOUT The Leading Lady Club

The Leading Lady Club is brought to you by the creators of “The Leading Lady Club Podcast,” a podcast celebrating women who are leading the way in various industries. From entertainment to sports to STEM, and everything in between, Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana sit down and talk with incredible women and find out how they got to where they are and what inspires them to keep pushing forward. Find out more at leadingladycreative.com