Nyla Watson to Bring A SONDHEIM GIRL: Celebrating Stephen Sondheim to The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present Broadway’s Nyla Watson in A Sondheim Girl: Celebrating Stephen Sondheim on Saturday, March 22 at 9:30PM — a special birthday celebration honoring what would have been Stephen Sondheim’s 96th birthday. A livestream option is available for audiences celebrating from anywhere in the world.

Nyla Watson (Waitress, national tours of Hadestown, Wicked, and The Color Purple), returns to the New York cabaret stage with a deeply personal tribute to the composer who has profoundly shaped her artistry.

For Watson, this evening is more than a concert — it is a love letter. “I love him,” Watson shares. “Stephen Sondheim has shaped my artistry in countless ways — how I interpret text, how I honor story, how I approach musical complexity, and how I trust specificity. His work demands truth. It demands courage. Celebrating him on his birthday is a deep honor.”

In A Sondheim Girl, Watson explores the songs that sharpened her storytelling and expanded her musical vocabulary. From iconic anthems to intimate ballads — and perhaps a few unexpected selections — the evening celebrates the wit, complexity, and emotional depth that define Sondheim’s canon. She even creates space to tribute the actor and actresses that we know and love who mused this material. Through powerhouse vocals and nuanced interpretation, Nyla offers both reverence and revelation in equal measure.

Watson is joined by special guest Chris Cowan and featured performer Kayla Davion (Waitress, King Kong, Tina, Liberation), with music direction by Jason Liebson (Boop!, A Wonderful World). Together, they promise an unforgettable night of music-making and celebration worthy of the master himself.