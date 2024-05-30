ISLAND TAKEOVER Turns Up the Heat At 54 Below This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Island Takeover: Turning Up The Heat! on June 17, 2024 at 9:30pm.

Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month and join us at 54 Below for a night where artists from some of the hottest islands in the Caribbean serenade you with Broadway's sultriest tracks. If you didn't think musical theater could be fiery and passionate, guess again! It's well known that Caribbeans just bring a certain something to the mix and with this group of Broadway vets and fresh on-the-towns, you'll leave this night wanting more.

Hosted and produced by The Nou Collective's Kelsey Fonise and Sabrina Victor, Island Takeover: Turning Up The Heat! will feature songs from Dreamgirls, The Wild Party, Jelly's Last Jam, and more. Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

The cast of Island Takeover: Turning Up The Heat! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 17, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE LINE-UP

Kelsey Fonise (host/producer) is an NYC-based performer and producer, and the founder of The Nou Collective, a community for Haitian artists in theatre, film, and television. Island Takeover is produced in partnership with T.N.C.

Sabrina Victor (host/producer) is a NYC-based performer and was most recently seen in 1776 with The American Repertory Theatre.

Canaan J. Harris (music director) is a NYC-based composer, pianist, and music director. His work has been featured at Theater Aspen, Tri-Cities Opera, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Laurie Beechman Theater, among others.

Featuring Zaria Aikens, Mayah Lourdes Burke (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Katherine George (The Cooking Project at NYTW), Safiya Harris (Our Town, Hamlet at The Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park), Don Jeanis. Marla Louissaint (Hadestown national tour), Wildlin Pierrevil (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical national tour), Peyton Rowe, Laughton Royce (Jimmy Award nominee, “The Gilded Age”), Tieisha Thomas (1776 national tour, Elf national tour), and Ivan Cecil Walks.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

