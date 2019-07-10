Herb Alpert and Lani Hall Return To CafÃ© Carlyle

Trumpet icon Herb Alpert and Grammy Award-winning vocalist/producer Lani Hall return to Café Carlyle performing new and classic songs, November 19-30. Lani Hall started her career as the lead singer of Sergio Mendes' breakthrough group, Brasil 66. Herb Alpert's legendary career includes five decades of unprecedented breakthroughs as a musician, painter, sculptor, and record executive and philanthropist. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Herb Alpert has sold over 72 million albums worldwide.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm (no show on Thanksgiving). Weekday pricing begins at $110 per person / Bar Seating: $90 / Premium Seating: $160. Weekend pricing begins at $150 per person / Bar Seating: $105 / Premium Seating: $200. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Twenty-nine of Herb Alpert's records have reached the Billboard 200. Herb Alpert is the only musical artist in pop history to have both a Billboard #1 vocal song, "This Guy's in Love With You" (1968) and a #1 instrumental song, "Rise" (1979). At one point in 1966, Alpert and the Tijuana Brass had four albums in the Top 10 and outsold the Beatles in the U.S. Some of Herb's classic hits are "Taste of Honey," What Now My Love," "The Lonely Bull," "Spanish Flea" and "Tijuana Taxi."

"Making music is a natural thing for me to do," says Alpert. "I love melodies from standards and I try to present them in a different way that hasn't been heard before."

In 1962, Alpert and his partner Jerry Moss founded A&M Records, the largest independent record company in the world. In 2006, they were both inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Lani Hall has recorded 22 albums in three different languages; four of those albums were recorded with Herb Alpert and their band. In 1983 she sang the title song for the James Bond film, Never Say Never Again and in 1985 she won a Best Latin Pop Performance Grammy for her album, Es Facil Amar.

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall established the Herb Alpert Foundation in 1982. Through the Herb Alpert Foundation, Herb and Lani have dedicated their lives to philanthropy, funding programs that help bring creativity to young students and keep creativity alive for all the arts, for artists young and old, including jazz education and programs that teach compassion and well-being.

Earlier this year The Herb Alpert Award in the Arts celebrated 25 years. The Award is an unrestricted prize of $75,000 given annually to five, risk-taking, mid-career artists working in the fields of dance, film/video, music, theatre and the visual arts. The prize was initiated and funded by the Herb Alpert Foundation and has been administered by the California Institute of the Arts since 1994. The Award honors and supports artists respected for their creativity, ingenuity, and bodies of work, at a moment in their lives when they are poised to propel their art in new and unpredictable directions. The Herb Alpert Award recognizes experimenters who are making something that matters within and beyond their field.

In 2010 the Herb Alpert Foundation came to the rescue of the Harlem School for the Arts as the doors were about to be closed for good. Now, with a new board of directors and management, the school is flourishing and a beacon for kids all around the NY area.





