Helane Blumfield Premieres INVISIBLE TO INVINCIBLE in New York City and Sarasota

Acclaimed New York City singer and cabaret performer Helane Blumfield will return to the stage this spring with her newest cabaret production, INVISIBLE to INVINCIBLE. Premiering in New York City before traveling to Sarasota, Florida, the show offers an intimate evening of music and storytelling centered on reinvention, resilience, and the courage to be fully seen. Blending heartfelt storytelling with a dynamic selection of songs, INVISIBLE to INVINCIBLE traces the emotional journey of a woman navigating the question of "what comes next." With warmth, humor, and unflinching honesty, Blumfield reflects on identity, aging, and connection-exploring the moments when life invites us to rediscover ourselves and step forward with renewed purpose.

Blumfield is widely recognized for her Broadway World award-winning cabaret show Tight Pants and Tears of Joy: My Love Affair with Tom Jones and Neil Diamond, which earned praise for its spirited performance style, emotional honesty, and vocal depth. She also received a MAC Award nomination from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs, alongside Bobby Peaco, for their popular duo show. With INVISIBLE to INVINCIBLE, she continues her artistic evolution, offering audiences a resonant exploration of reinvention and self-visibility.

The production is directed by award-winning cabaret director Lennie Watts, whose thoughtful staging brings clarity and emotional depth to Blumfield's storytelling. Musical direction and accompaniment are provided by John Fischer, whose powerful and expressive arrangements support the show's rich emotional landscape.

Performance Dates

Don't Tell Mama

New York City, NY

April 15 & April 18, 2026

The Players Studio

Sarasota, FL

May 7, 2026

INVISIBLE to INVINCIBLE is an intimate evening of cabaret that invites audiences to reflect, reconnect, and embrace the power of being fully seen.