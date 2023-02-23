Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below
Hannah Elless To Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below

Hannah Elless To Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below

Ms. Elless most recently originated the leading role of Mary in Ahrens & Flaherty's world premiere new musical Knoxville. 

Feb. 23, 2023  
Hannah Elless has joined the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 9:30pm at 54 Below.
Ms. Elless most recently originated the leading role of Mary in Ahrens & Flaherty's world premiere new musical Knoxville. Hannah is a Craig Noel Award nominee for creating the role of Joon in the new musical Benny & Joon. Broadway: Bright Star, A Christmas Carol, Godspell. Off-Broadway: Summer And Smoke, Come Back Little Sheba, Picnic, The Other Josh Cohen. Regional: Ophelia in Hamlet, Aricia in Phaedra, Katherine in Henry V, Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Elise McKenna in Somewhere in Time, Joon in Benny & Joon (Craig Noel Nominee). Film includes: The Electric State, She's Fine, Nora Ephron Goes to Prison. Television includes: "The Deuce" (HBO), "Glee" (FOX). You can find her on social media @HannahElless.

Women of The Wings is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

Previously announced writers include G. Victoria Campbell, Chloe Geller, Amy Engelhardt, Hayley Goldenberg, Allyson Hernandez, Julia Sonya Koyfman, Nicky Phillips, Ariana Rose, Erin J. Riefler, Jessy Tomsko, Zonia Tsang. Performanes by Dana Aber, Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, Dimitri Joseph Möise (Titanique), Carissa Navarra, Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple Nat'l Tour), and Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman National Tour). Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, March 4th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Use the code WOTW5 for $5 off main dining room and bar rail seats. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly, with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com



Related Stories
Ann Hampton Callaway Will SING THE SEVENTIES at 54 Below in August Photo
Ann Hampton Callaway Will SING THE SEVENTIES at 54 Below in August
54 BELOW will present the return of club favorite Ann Hampton Callaway as she Sings The Seventies on August 9 – 12 at 7:00pm. 
Vaibu Mohan Brings PURE BROWN NOISE to 54 Below Photo
Vaibu Mohan Brings PURE BROWN NOISE to 54 Below
Join Vaibu and friends as they bring you into worlds filled with gods, myths, love, loss, joy, and family filtered through her unique lens and sound. So sit back and allow yourself to be bathed in Pure Brown Noise. This show is also the release party for Vaibu’s first solo EP, Pure Brown Noise, which she has co-written with Greg Paladino.  
Arizona State University Senior Showcase Will Be Presented at 54 Below Photo
Arizona State University Senior Showcase Will Be Presented at 54 Below
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents the Arizona State University Class of 2023 in Sun Devils in NYC. Join us in a celebration of the Arizona State University Music Theatre Class of 2023 as they present material spanning from the earliest days of American musical theatre to the current hits of Broadway and beyond. Sun Devils in NYC is your introduction to the future of musical theatre all the way from the land where the sun never stops shining. 
Jennie Harney-Fleming, John Clay III, And More Join MOVIE SCORE MASHUPS At 54 Below On Mar Photo
Jennie Harney-Fleming, John Clay III, And More Join MOVIE SCORE MASHUPS At 54 Below On March 9
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Movie Score Mashups: Hear the songs you know and love from the big screen like you've never heard them before. From the Disney Channel to iconic cult classics, your favorite songs from the silver screen will get a new twist in Broadway's living room.

More Hot Stories For You


Charming Disaster Present SUPER NATURAL HISTORY at Caveat NYC Next MonthCharming Disaster Present SUPER NATURAL HISTORY at Caveat NYC Next Month
February 23, 2023

On March 4, goth-folk duo Charming Disaster will present a live musical performance to celebrate the release of their latest album: Super Natural History, a musical cabinet of curiosities featuring songs inspired by the natural world and the metaphysical realm (out March 3 on all platforms).
Vaibu Mohan Brings PURE BROWN NOISE to 54 BelowVaibu Mohan Brings PURE BROWN NOISE to 54 Below
February 23, 2023

Join Vaibu and friends as they bring you into worlds filled with gods, myths, love, loss, joy, and family filtered through her unique lens and sound. So sit back and allow yourself to be bathed in Pure Brown Noise. This show is also the release party for Vaibu’s first solo EP, Pure Brown Noise, which she has co-written with Greg Paladino.  
Arizona State University Senior Showcase Will Be Presented at 54 BelowArizona State University Senior Showcase Will Be Presented at 54 Below
February 23, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents the Arizona State University Class of 2023 in Sun Devils in NYC. Join us in a celebration of the Arizona State University Music Theatre Class of 2023 as they present material spanning from the earliest days of American musical theatre to the current hits of Broadway and beyond. Sun Devils in NYC is your introduction to the future of musical theatre all the way from the land where the sun never stops shining. 
Amy Spanger to Perform With Chilina Kennedy, Liz Casasola & More at Chelsea Table + Stage in MarchAmy Spanger to Perform With Chilina Kennedy, Liz Casasola & More at Chelsea Table + Stage in March
February 22, 2023

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Amy Spanger,  the acclaimed Broadway, television and film actress, in a special concert “Amy Spanger and Friends” on Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM.
Photos: Lina Koutrakos Packs Birdland With ONE NIGHT ONLYPhotos: Lina Koutrakos Packs Birdland With ONE NIGHT ONLY
February 22, 2023

Check out photos of Singer Lina Koutrakos, who performed “One Night Only” to a sold-out house at Birdland on Monday, February 20.
share