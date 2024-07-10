Half-Scripted Comedy Show AND SCENE to Return to Caveat This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



And Scene is the hilarious half-scripted comedy show where actors are paired with New York's top improvisers to perform scenes together. The actors can only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half of the scene on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

Performing on this month's show is Anthony Atamanuik (What We Do In the Shadows), Morgan Higgins (Bad Cinderella), Jeff Hiller (American Horror Story), Mick Szal (Joker), Connor Ratliff (Mean Girls), Marchánt Davis (Good Night Oscar), Mike Spara (She Said), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Brian Morabito (All of Me), and Margaret Burrus (Monsterland).

The show is Monday, July 15th, doors 630PM, show 7PM. Tickets are 20$ for in person, and livestream tickets are set at 10$. Buy tickets soon as this show sells out monthly!

