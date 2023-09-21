HUMAN: A New Ancient Musical to Make Stage Debut at 54 Below in October

Human is the story of an early human family living within their hunter-gatherer tribe.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 1 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 2 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
10 Videos To Kick Off Linda Purl's THIS COULD BE THE START at The Green Room 42 Photo 3 Linda Purl Launches New Album September 11th
THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Will Play Birdland Theater October 5th Photo 4 Bryce Edwards To Bring FRIVOLITY To Birdland

54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below
HUMAN: A New Ancient Musical to Make Stage Debut at 54 Below in October

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Human: a New Ancient Musical in Concert!

Written by Bonnie Corral and Krystin Lacey, Human: A New Ancient Musical explores those things which make us human – creativity, empathy, grief – and celebrates how we came to discover these qualities. Human is the story of an early human family living within their hunter-gatherer tribe. The father works hard to keep his two children alive and uphold the tribe’s traditions of survival. The eldest son is expected to soon join the Summer Hunt, but he is more artistically-minded than strong, sharing the joy of colors with his younger sister. Told from the lens of a small family, the story asks the timeless questions we all ask about the world and ourselves. Making its NYC and stage debut, join us at 54 Below for a night of remarkable storytelling through original music.

Featuring:

Nayeli Abrego

Eric Michael Byers

Yael Karoly (Women of the Wings Volume 6, Write Out Loud Volume 5)

Jarius Miquel Cliett (The Book of Mormon national tour)

Kyle Dalsimer (Friends! The Musical Parody off-Broadway)

Weston LeCrone (54 Sings Lady Gaga, 54 Sings Demi Lovato)

Megan Onello

Band:

Piano - Garret Healey

Guitar - Hannah Burke

Drums - Alec Goldstein

Human plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 12th at 9:30PM. There is a cover charge ($25-$35 plus fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Produced by Dean Tyler K with Lines in the Sky Productions.

Lines in the Sky is a theatrical production company founded by Dean Tyler K to uplift writers of original theatre in NYC. Dean, as a queer writer and performer himself, believes that using theatre to tell new stories promotes societal growth and nurtures the heart of what theatre is all about. 

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.




RELATED STORIES

1
54 Below to Celebrate 15 Years of The Jimmy Awards Photo
54 Below to Celebrate 15 Years of The Jimmy Awards

54 BELOW will celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Jimmy Awards® with 15 talented alumni on January 29 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.

2
Jerry Mitchell, JoAnn M. Hunter & More to Join Fundraiser for SDCF Photo
Jerry Mitchell, JoAnn M. Hunter & More to Join Fundraiser for SDCF

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has revealed the initial slate of directors and choreographers for Try It Like This: Directors and Choreographers Take the Stage. See who is taking part and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
A.J. Shivley & More Join WRITE OUT LOUD VOLUME 5 at 54 Below Photo
A.J. Shivley & More Join WRITE OUT LOUD VOLUME 5 at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present Write Out Loud: From Contest to Concert Volume 5 on September 25th at 7pm. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Original RENT Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp to Return to 54 Below Photo
Original RENT Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp to Return to 54 Below

Don't miss the highly anticipated reunion of Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of Rent, as they take the stage together at 54 Below. Find out where and when you can catch this exciting show for a limited time only.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You