HUMAN: A New Ancient Musical to Make Stage Debut at 54 Below in October

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Human: a New Ancient Musical in Concert!

Written by Bonnie Corral and Krystin Lacey, Human: A New Ancient Musical explores those things which make us human – creativity, empathy, grief – and celebrates how we came to discover these qualities. Human is the story of an early human family living within their hunter-gatherer tribe. The father works hard to keep his two children alive and uphold the tribe’s traditions of survival. The eldest son is expected to soon join the Summer Hunt, but he is more artistically-minded than strong, sharing the joy of colors with his younger sister. Told from the lens of a small family, the story asks the timeless questions we all ask about the world and ourselves. Making its NYC and stage debut, join us at 54 Below for a night of remarkable storytelling through original music.

Featuring:

Nayeli Abrego

Eric Michael Byers

Yael Karoly (Women of the Wings Volume 6, Write Out Loud Volume 5)

Jarius Miquel Cliett (The Book of Mormon national tour)

Kyle Dalsimer (Friends! The Musical Parody off-Broadway)

Weston LeCrone (54 Sings Lady Gaga, 54 Sings Demi Lovato)

Megan Onello

Band:

Piano - Garret Healey

Guitar - Hannah Burke

Drums - Alec Goldstein

Human plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 12th at 9:30PM. There is a cover charge ($25-$35 plus fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Produced by Dean Tyler K with Lines in the Sky Productions.

Lines in the Sky is a theatrical production company founded by Dean Tyler K to uplift writers of original theatre in NYC. Dean, as a queer writer and performer himself, believes that using theatre to tell new stories promotes societal growth and nurtures the heart of what theatre is all about.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.