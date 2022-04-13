Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HEY FRENCHY, STORIES AND SONGS FROM THE PANTRY Named 2022 Bistro Award Winner

The performance comes to Don't Tell Mama in April and May.

Apr. 13, 2022  

"Hey Frenchy, Stories and Songs from the Pantry" was just named 2022 Bistro Award Winner for outstanding Autobiographical Show. Frenchy is returning to Don't Tell Mama to perform with Claudine Cassan-Jellison. The pair share 'Bistro Award Winning' honors with director Barry Kleinbort, and musical director David Gaines. The wonderful Tom Hubbard will be join on the bass.
The shows are set for Monday, April 18th and Sunday, May 22nd, both at 7pm. There is a $10 cover charge and a $20 minimum. Cash only. Please bring proof of vaccination and ID.
Reservations recommended. Find more information at www.donttellmamanyc.com.
"Hey Frenchy" traces Cassan-Jellison's on-again, off-again relationship with the French language, her romance with French chansons, and how that musical romance led to a reunion with her father, Pierre. Attached is a link to a clip of Frenchy introducing the renowned chanteuse, Patachou!

