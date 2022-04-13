HEY FRENCHY, STORIES AND SONGS FROM THE PANTRY Named 2022 Bistro Award Winner

"Hey Frenchy, Stories and Songs from the Pantry" was just named 2022 Bistro Award Winner for outstanding Autobiographical Show. Frenchy is returning to Don't Tell Mama to perform with Claudine Cassan-Jellison. The pair share 'Bistro Award Winning' honors with director Barry Kleinbort, and musical director David Gaines. The wonderful Tom Hubbard will be join on the bass.

The shows are set for Monday, April 18th and Sunday, May 22nd, both at 7pm. There is a $10 cover charge and a $20 minimum. Cash only. Please bring proof of vaccination and ID.

Reservations recommended. Find more information at www.donttellmamanyc.com