Gretchen Cryer, Beth Fowler And Alyce Finell To Judge TOMATOES GOT TALENT Final Contest

Tomato season is NOT over until the red-hot talent show, “Tomatoes Got Talent” takes its last bow after 10 years! The popular contest, celebrating women over 40 who are not currently working entertainment professionals, returns this year with a twist: past winners will compete against each other to be picked for the Tomato crown.

The event is a Randie Levine-Miller and The Three Tomatoes Production. The outcome is ripe with possibilities! Twelve winners return to participate in the contest on Monday, October 14, at 7pm at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street. These stand-out performers, each of whom was the winner of their year, will return for a chance to reign as the FINAL winner in the Tomato patch. Tickets, which are $45 plus 2 drinks minimum, are now on sale at http://www.thethreetomatoes.com

The yearly contests included women past 40 who may have started out to be in show business, but segued to other successful careers including doctors, psychologists, lawyers, teachers, businesswomen, real estate agents, and entrepreneurs. Some of the talented alumni have begun or resumed performing careers, since participating – and some have been nominated for major awards in the cabaret industry, including the prestigious MAC Award and the Bistro Award.

Here are the Tomato Superstars:

Karen Nason, 2014 Winner, entrepreneur/proprietor of the fabulous Grand Central Wine Bar, Sebago Lake, Maine

Susan Vardy, 2015 Winner, PhD ; Former Musical theater ingénue… she teaches and directs musical theater kids.

Kathleen Waters, 2016 Winner, 9/11 WTC survivor, legal secretary

Teresa Fischer, 2017 Winner, an Executive Assistant for an executive search firm.

Sheree Sano, 2018 Winner, Computer Technician and graphic artist

Christina Connors, 2019 Winner, author of the Children's series, Christina's Cottage, which teaches mindfulness to children

Robin Lyon Gardiner, 2021 Winner, Vice President and Associate Broker at Town Real Estate; former musical theater performer

Leslee Warren, 2022 Winner, investment banking administrator Evangeline Johns, 2023 Winner, Retired market researcher for CBSDr.

Alice Levine, 2023, leading endocrinologist; award winning professor of medicine at Mt. Sinai

Mary Calamia, 2023 Winner, is a psychotherapist in private practice

Kelli Maguire, 2023 Winner, works at a Manhattan youth center, grew up in a carnival, and knows how to construct a Ferris Wheel!

The much-in-demand Paul Chamlin is once again musical director. He and his wife, Rochelle Chamlin, are also popular Cabaret performers.

Randie Levine-Miller has produced, hosted and entertained at countless star-studded musical events, many at the New York Friars Club and other prestigious venues. Her monthly “Randie's Roundtables” at Sardi's bring together leading theater professionals for story-filled, off-the-record lunches. Her theater column, “Broadway Babe,” distributed by www.thethreetomatoes.com and www.theaterlife.com, consistently uncovers amazing entertainment videos, where she often shares behind the scenes info. She was in charge of special events for the Drama Desk for 20 years. In her past life Randie had her own PR business, Accent On Broadcasting, where she specialized in booking her clients on TV and radio throughout the US. Contest co-creator Cheryl Benton spent much of her career in the NYC ad world. After running her own successful agency on Long Island, she sold it to one of the largest ad agencies in the world.

After 25 years of “mad men,” she decided to focus on her most high potential client – The Three Tomatoes. Cheryl has grown The Three Tomatoes media franchise to include book publishing and special events. Through the website and online newsletter, Thethreetomatoes.com (“The Insider's Website for Women Who Aren't Kids”), she inspires women of all walks of life and ages to reach for new heights and experience new possibilities and adventures. The Tomatoes Got Talent Judges, Gretchen Cryer, Alyce Finell, two-time Tony-nominated performer Beth Fowler, are tomatoes too!

For additional information and tickets: https://www.thethreetomatoes.com/.

