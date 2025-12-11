Gabi Carrubba, Lauren Patten, and Matt Rodin Will Perform in OFF THE CLOCK: PUNCH OUT, BELT OUT at 3 Dollar Bill

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Working Theater has announced the debut of Off the Clock: Punch Out, Belt Out, the company's first-ever benefit concert, taking place February 23 at 7:30 pm at Brooklyn's iconic queer nightlife venue 3 Dollar Bill.

Off the Clock is a revue of working-class anthems, from Dolly Parton to the Sex Pistols, performed by some of your favorite Broadway stars. For one night only, this fundraiser, by the people and for the people, will feature your musical theater icons as you've never seen them before.

Performers for this special event will be announced on a rolling basis and the lineup includes powerhouses Gabi Carrubba, Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten, and Matt Rodin.

Part concert, part rallying cry, Off the Clock brings together artists, workers, and neighbors for a one-night-only celebration in support of Working Theater's mission: making theater for, about, and with working people. The evening will support the company's sliding-scale ticket initiative, funding for the only commission in the country for working-class playwrights, and their free playwriting and performance workshops.

To make this event possible, Working Theater's sliding-scale tickets for this benefit begin at a higher level than their standard programming. Because community access remains at the heart of their work, the company is offering a limited number of $10 access tickets, distributed via lottery. Visit their website to learn more.