FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE: The Songs of Ron Miller to Premiere at 54 Below in October

Lisa Dawn Miller, who manages the legacy song catalogue of her father, legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (1932-2007), will host and performs in "For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller" (foronceinmylife.com), along with special guest appearances on October 8, 2023. Presented by 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, (Click Here), the show is co-produced by Lisa and director, Robert W. Schneider (robertwschneider.com).

Special guests include comedian/actor Sandy Hackett, son of legendary comedian Buddy Hackett, and star of the hit musical Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack, along with singer/songwriter, TikTok sensation and recent NYU Tisch graduate Oliver Richman (Ron's grandson), composer Bryan Wells who co-wrote several Stevie Wonder hits with Ron, and Broadway, Film/TV and voice actor, Major Attaway (Disney's "Aladdin").

"This evening will celebrate the one and only Maestro of Motown, Ron Miller, a songwriter who not only entertained audiences for over fifty years, but through his music provided a voice for the voiceless, infused joy into our hearts, and defined an entire generation through his music. It is my honor to celebrate his legacy with a group of artists who were so inspired by Mr. Miller that they now come together to tell his story through these powerful songs," said Robert W. Schneider.

As one of Motown's first-signed and most successful hitmakers, Ron Miller, whose songs helped to launch several careers, penned some of the label's biggest hits including multiple Grammy Award winner, "For Once in My Life," recorded by more than 700 major label artists and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Some of his other standards include, "Touch Me in the Morning," "Heaven Help Us All," "A Place in the Sun," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "Someday at Christmas," "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time," "Can't We Try," "I've Never Been a Woman Before," "I've Never Been to Me," and "If I Could." In addition to his numerous RIAA Gold and Multi-Platinum records and BMI awards, Ron's songs have been featured in multiple blockbuster and Academy Award-winning films, and on countless television shows throughout the decades as well as in major global ad campaigns.

"My dad is smiling from heaven as we celebrate him. I'm honored to work with the incredible Rob Schneider and the amazingly talented artists and musicians who will share this wonderful evening of love, laughter, and music. I'm so grateful and very fortunate to work with the wonderful, unparalleled team at 54 Below. It's been a long 16-year journey fighting to get my dad's songs back and now, I finally get to tell the real story about this extraordinary, complex, and heroic underdog whose genius talent came shining through to touch so many lives generation after generation and still after his death despite the many challenging circumstances of his own life. Telling his story begins by singing his songs, and we are doing that with love in our hearts October 8 at 54 Below in New York City!"

One of the most in-demand venues, Feinstein's 54 Below is the recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

"For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller" debuts at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 8, 2023. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here and foronceinmylife.com.

For the latest news on Ron Miller and Lisa Dawn Miller, visit ldmworld.com and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.