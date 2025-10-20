Emily Skinner, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Courtnee Carter to Perform at 2025 RWR Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's its 2025 Gala Concert will feature performances from Broadway's Emily Skinner (Side Show, Suffs), Adrian Blake Enscoe (Swept Away, Bandits on the Run), Courtnee Carter (Parade), and more. The event honoring RWR Founder Kathy Evans will take place at Chelsea Table + Stage in Manhattan on November 10, 2025 at 6:30pm.

The Gala Concert will be an evening of songs and stories to celebrate the 2025 RWR writers and honor the visionary leadership and remarkable tenure of Founder Kathy Evans. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the writers over hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, and then enjoy a concert of new music from the nine original musicals developed in Rhinebeck this summer. Featuring performances from Emily Skinner, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Courtnee Carter, Larkin Reilly (Just in Time), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Mayelah Barrera ("Jaime Lozano & La Familia"), and more to be announced.

The evening will be hosted by alumni writers Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher, Next to Normal; RWR Residency ‘20 & ‘23, Triple R ‘24), Regina Strayhorn (Bandits on the Run; RWR Residency ‘24), and Kalani Queypo (“Jamestown”, “Fear the Walking Dead”; RWR Residency ‘20, Triple R ‘22)

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat exists to support musical theatre writers and has become a crucial incubator for new musicals, offering nine weeklong residencies for musical theatre writing teams each summer and Triple R (“2 Readings and a Residency”) each spring. These programs are designed to provide artists with space and time, without financial burden or external pressure, so they can focus solely on their craft and the development of their show.