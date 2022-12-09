Elliot Roth and Karen Mack Bring the First Ever Superfun Still Untitled Holiday Thing to the Triad This Month

Downtown favorites Elliot Roth & Karen Mack are moving uptown to the Triad Theater for just one special night of music celebrating all things merry and bright, no matter how you fill your stocking!

Expect new takes on holiday favorites, stories & original tunes, harmony & humor, and maybe even a real title before it happens. Karen & Elliot are BroadwayWorld,com nominees for Best Duo Show 2022, and on the 13th they're joined by Grammy-winner Lavondo Thomas on bass & world class drummer David Silliman on drums/percussion, who's shared the stage with mainstream artists of all styles, from Blossom Dearie to Mariah Carey.

The Elliot Roth & Karen Mack First Ever Superfun Still Untitled Holiday Thing

The performance is on Tuesday, December 13th at 7pm (doors 6:30pm) at The Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd St. NYC