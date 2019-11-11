Dueling Pianos to Present Upcoming Saturday Night Show SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL
SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL runs every Saturday Night, 52 weeks a year and is the longest running Dueling Pianos show in NYC history (now in its TENTH record-breaking year!)
RATTLE & HUM WEST
306 W. 39th St.
NYC 10018
Doors - 9pm
Showtime - 10pm-1am
Tickets: $20 genl admission, $30 front row
An all request, rock n roll party, featuring two of the top piano entertainers on the East Coast. Playing all your favorites from Billy Joel to Bon Jovi to Britney Spears to Bruno Mars, it's a singalong, laugh-along, drink-along, dance-along good time for groups of 2, 20 or 200
