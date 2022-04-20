Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Danny Bolero's THEY CALL ME CUBAN PETE Premieres On Monday, April 25 At Don't Tell Mama

pixeltracker

In They Call Me Cuban Pete, Bolero takes us on the journey Desi Arnaz's life.

Apr. 20, 2022  

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Danny Bolero's THEY CALL ME CUBAN PETE Premieres On Monday, April 25 At Don't Tell Mama

Danny Bolero's, They Call Me Cuban Pete: The Music and Genius of Desi Arnaz, premieres on Monday, April 25 at 7 PM at Don't Tell Mama. The show is directed by Madeline McCray with musical direction by Drew Wutke.

In They Call Me Cuban Pete, Bolero takes us on the journey Desi Arnaz's life, from the Arnaz family losing everything in the 1933 Cuban revolution, to his musical career, to Broadway-then meeting Lucille Ball and making it in Hollywood. Bolero captures the struggles of Arnaz as he sings his favorite songs. At a club he frequented, now marked for destruction, Arnaz reminisces about his life.

Bolero also addresses the obstacles he faced as a Latino actor with movie moguls like Louis B. Mayer and collaborations with "I Love Lucy" writer/producer Jess Oppenheimer. He takes us back to how he met Lucy and what struck him about her in their first meeting, and much more.

Bolero made his Broadway debut in the 1993 revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and went on to appear in Broadway's In The Heights. He is currently performing in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker through June 2022. February. He has been in numerous plays Off Broadway including Miss You Like Hell.

There is a $20.00 cover cash only, with a two drink minimum. Reserve at www.donttellmamanyc.com

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th Street, NYC

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Omer Meir Wellber to receive the Rudi Haussler Prize as Part of the Mozart Days 2022
  • DIZZY MIZZ LIZZY Comes to Royal Arena Next Month
  • SABATON Will Embark on 'The Tour To End All Tours' in Denmark
  • THE MINDS OF 99 Comes to Royal Arena Next Month