Danny Bolero's THEY CALL ME CUBAN PETE Premieres On Monday, April 25 At Don't Tell Mama

Danny Bolero's, They Call Me Cuban Pete: The Music and Genius of Desi Arnaz, premieres on Monday, April 25 at 7 PM at Don't Tell Mama. The show is directed by Madeline McCray with musical direction by Drew Wutke.

In They Call Me Cuban Pete, Bolero takes us on the journey Desi Arnaz's life, from the Arnaz family losing everything in the 1933 Cuban revolution, to his musical career, to Broadway-then meeting Lucille Ball and making it in Hollywood. Bolero captures the struggles of Arnaz as he sings his favorite songs. At a club he frequented, now marked for destruction, Arnaz reminisces about his life.

Bolero also addresses the obstacles he faced as a Latino actor with movie moguls like Louis B. Mayer and collaborations with "I Love Lucy" writer/producer Jess Oppenheimer. He takes us back to how he met Lucy and what struck him about her in their first meeting, and much more.

Bolero made his Broadway debut in the 1993 revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and went on to appear in Broadway's In The Heights. He is currently performing in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker through June 2022. February. He has been in numerous plays Off Broadway including Miss You Like Hell.

