DUELING PIANOS BOOZY BRUNCH Returns Every Sunday In December!

After THREE SOLD OUT shows, Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos is continuing to host monthly Dueling Pianos brunches at Patrick's in Times Square!

For just $45, you get bottomless mimosas & marys, plus the nonstop, all-request singalong, laugh-along, drink-along show that's been selling out since 2010.The menu will feature items inspired by NYC, in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood.

EVERY SUNDAY IN DECEMBER- 12/8, 15, 22 & 29!
Patrick's259 West 42nd St.NYC 10036
Doors open at 12:30, showtime is 1:30pm.On 12/8, our special guest will be New York Dueling Piano player Bryan Scuteri!
Tickets are available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/33455


