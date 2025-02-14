DRAG: THE MUSICAL Cast to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ben Cameron’s long running, award winning, Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on February 20th! The, aptly dubbed,“Musical Theatre Frat Party” will feature cast members from the mega hit Off Broadway production of Drag the Musical! The cast will perform directly following their Thursday evening performance.

Drag The Musical cast members set to perform include stars Alaska ThunderF*ck, Jan Sport, Liisi LaFontaine, Cameron Mitchell Bell, Nick Laughlin, Nicholas Kraft, Kodiak Thompson, Yair Keyda, Teddy Wilson Jr. and more! The evening will also feature performances by up and comer Jackie Diaz!

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 + fee's which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Latecomers and walk-ins are always welcome. Tickets can be purchased at

