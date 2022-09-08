Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Collard & Rosenblatt Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS Concert at 54 Below

Collard & Rosenblatt Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS Concert at 54 Below

The concert will also feature songs and performances from Nicolette Blount, Rae Covey, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Nico Juber, Madeline Myers, and more.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

After their hit concerts in March and June this year, Collard & Rosenblatt are back at 54 Below! The duo will be joining Megan Minutillo's concert series, Women of the Wings, on September 30th at 9:30pm. Presenting two songs in the concert, Collard & Rosenblatt are thrilled to join the Women of the Wings family, along with frequent collaborator, Amanda Briskin-Wallace.

The concert will also feature songs and performances from Nicolette Blount, Rae Covey, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Nico Juber, Madeline Myers, Kathryn Allison, Maryanne Burr, Holly Hinchliffe, Samantha Massell, Molly Model, Avery Norris, Carolina Rial, and Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, with music direction by Andrea Yohe.

Women of The Wings: Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Elspeth Collard (she/her) & Sam Rosenblatt (she/her) are alumni of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch, prior to which Collard received a BA in Music at University of Cambridge and Rosenblatt received a BS in Educational Theatre from NYU Steinhardt. The musical theatre writing duo have written three full length works (Like the Wind, A Princess Story, and The Girl with the Rose-Colored Eyes) in addition to two albums (Little Love Notes from Collard & Rosenblatt and Collisions). The pair have received multiple staged readings and concerts at various NYC cabaret venues, such as 54 Below, Green Room 42, The Brick, and York Theatre, as well as regionally at The Ferguson Center for the Arts. They are both members of the Dramatist Guild, ASCAP, and Maestra. www.collardandrosenblatt.com


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Knitting Factory Management's Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 to perform at Sony Music Hall
September 8, 2022

For the first time in years, legendary Afrobeat artist and Kuti family scion SEUN KUTI & EGYPT 80 are relentlessly touring the globe with their ongoing US, UK, and European tour, hitting stops at major festivals and unique venues along the way. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 will be performing classic anthems and songs from their catalogue—including the most recent Grammy®-nominated album Black Times—alongside new material.
Celebrate Carol Sue Gershman's Big Birthday At The Green Room 42, October 13Celebrate Carol Sue Gershman's Big Birthday At The Green Room 42, October 13
September 7, 2022

Singer Carol Sue Gershman is back! Help her celebrate her 87th birthday as she presents A Reminiscence on Thursday, October 13 at 7 PM at the Green Room 42. Special guests Wendy tap dances and Terri sings. Music director is Dan Furman, with Carol Sudhalter on sax, Iris Orning on bass and David Silliman on drums. The show is directed by Lennie Watts.
Jeffrey Vause Returns To Don't Tell Mama With ALOHA OY!, September 10 & 24Jeffrey Vause Returns To Don't Tell Mama With ALOHA OY!, September 10 & 24
September 7, 2022

Proud Image Theatre Company's Jeffrey Vause returns to Don't Tell Mama with Aloha Oy! The Cabaret on Saturdays, September 10 and 24, both at 5 PM. Music director is John Bowen.
Matha Bartz to Make The Green Room 42 Debut With OFF THE CHARTS WITH MARTHA BARTZMatha Bartz to Make The Green Room 42 Debut With OFF THE CHARTS WITH MARTHA BARTZ
September 7, 2022

Vocalist Martha Bartz will make her New York City Green Room 42 debut with Off the Charts on Friday, September 30, playing again on Friday, October 21; both shows are at 7 PM. Dr. Mory Ortman is music director and the multi-award winning Jeff Harnar is Bartz's director.
HERE'S TO YOU, TAYLOR SWIFT is Coming To The Union Theatre This MonthHERE'S TO YOU, TAYLOR SWIFT is Coming To The Union Theatre This Month
September 7, 2022

Following a sold-out show 'Sad Girl Summer: A Pop Cabaret', Sad Girl Shows brings you an evening in celebration of the work of Taylor Swift. Love Musicals? Love Taylor Swift but can't wait for blondie to drop the next tour dates? This one is for you!