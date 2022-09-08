Collard & Rosenblatt Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS Concert at 54 Below

After their hit concerts in March and June this year, Collard & Rosenblatt are back at 54 Below! The duo will be joining Megan Minutillo's concert series, Women of the Wings, on September 30th at 9:30pm. Presenting two songs in the concert, Collard & Rosenblatt are thrilled to join the Women of the Wings family, along with frequent collaborator, Amanda Briskin-Wallace.

The concert will also feature songs and performances from Nicolette Blount, Rae Covey, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Nico Juber, Madeline Myers, Kathryn Allison, Maryanne Burr, Holly Hinchliffe, Samantha Massell, Molly Model, Avery Norris, Carolina Rial, and Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, with music direction by Andrea Yohe.

Women of The Wings: Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Elspeth Collard (she/her) & Sam Rosenblatt (she/her) are alumni of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch, prior to which Collard received a BA in Music at University of Cambridge and Rosenblatt received a BS in Educational Theatre from NYU Steinhardt. The musical theatre writing duo have written three full length works (Like the Wind, A Princess Story, and The Girl with the Rose-Colored Eyes) in addition to two albums (Little Love Notes from Collard & Rosenblatt and Collisions). The pair have received multiple staged readings and concerts at various NYC cabaret venues, such as 54 Below, Green Room 42, The Brick, and York Theatre, as well as regionally at The Ferguson Center for the Arts. They are both members of the Dramatist Guild, ASCAP, and Maestra. www.collardandrosenblatt.com