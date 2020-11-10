Club Cumming Productions Adds Three Encore Broadcasts of Ute Lemper's RENDEZVOUS WITH MARLENE

The theatrical film version of her show will premiere on Tuesday, November 10th at 8:00 PM.

Club Cumming Productions (Alan Cumming, Daniel Nardicio and Samuel Benedict) has announced that the premiere of cabaret superstar Ute Lemper's "Rendezvous with Marlene" has been expanded to four virtual broadcast dates. The theatrical film version of her show will premiere on Tuesday, November 10th at 8:00 PM, with encore presentations on Thursday, November 19th at 2:00 PM; Wednesday, November 25 at 8:00 PM; and Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 PM. All times are Eastern. Club Cumming Productions is featuring a cavalcade of their most beloved performers in a virtual cabaret series exclusively on Stellar, a new premium streaming platform for fans of live performance. The series marries the tiny boîte's diverse roster of talent and eclecticism with high quality production. Other programming includes "Cabernet Cabaret" starring Catherine Cohen on Wednesday, November 11 and the encore broadcast of "The Club Cumming Virtual Variety Show," hosted by Alan Cumming, on Wednesday, November 18. Tickets range from $15 to $30. To purchase tickets for all shows, visit www.ClubCummingNYC.com.

Ute Lemper is gracing the virtual series with her critically acclaimed show "Rendezvous with Marlene" which is less filmed concert and more of a theatrical film, shot entirely at Club Cumming. Ute honors the teutonic Marlene with a show based on the true story a phone call Ute received by the film legend 35 years ago in France. "Rendezvous with Marlene," which debuted in London in 2019, includes some of Marlene's most beautiful songs and captivating secrets of her life - from her illicit love affairs to her groundbreaking political activism - shared during the three hour-plus call. The stage production will embark on an international tour in 2021; the album is currently available in all formats.

In "Rendezvous with Marlene," Lemper channels her story in a time warp, remembering Marlene as a woman of the future, her courage, bravery, her empowerment as a woman, her legend as an actress, singer, fashion icon, her free-spirited mind as a bisexual androgynous hedonist and her lifelong fight against autocrats and nationalists. After receiving the French Molière Award for her performance in Cabaret in Paris, Ute had sent a postcard to Marlene, who had lived at 12 Avenue de Montaigne since 1979, essentially apologizing for all the media attention comparing her to Dietrich. Ute was just at the beginning of her career in theatre and music, whereas Marlene looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories and stardom. Ute considers it a secret gift to have heard Marlene talk about her life, her work and style, her love for the poet Rilke, her complicated relationship with Germany, and her sorrow and her fascinations.

Six days before Ute's opening night in the part of Lola in the 1992 Blue Angel production in Berlin - the role that had made Marlene a star in 1928 - Marlene Dietrich passed away in Paris.

"The show is an incredible journey through Marlene's life." - BroadwayWorld UK

"CABERNET CABARET" starring Catherine Cohen will return on Wednesday, November 11th at 8:00 PM. Prepare yourself for an elegant evening of song, storytelling, and standup comedy from the buzziest names in the biz. It's time to wine and whine with your host Catherine Cohen. Since the start of the pandemic Cab Cab has found a virtual home on Instagram Live and YouTube featuring performances from an array of comedic all-stars. Produced by Lauren Mandel and Club Cumming Productions, the show is returning to its East Village home to broadcast bi-weekly shows online.

Catherine is a comedian and actress based in NYC. She also co-hosts the popular weekly podcast, "Seek Treatment." Catherine can be seen in the most recent season of HBO's "High Maintenance," as well as the final season of "Broad City." She appeared opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae in Michael Showalter's feature for Paramount, Lovebirds. She was recently featured in Fox's Night of Comedy 2018. Her writing has been featured on Splitsider, The New Yorker, The Huffington Post and New York Mag's The Cut. Time Out New York named her one of Five NYC comedians to look out for in 2018.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You