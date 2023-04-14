Claybourne Elder to Present IF THE STARS WERE MINE at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Broadway's hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder, star of Company, Sunday in the Park..., and HBO's "The Gilded Age," on Friday, April 28 at 9:30 PM. His concert "If the Stars Were Mine" is a hilarious, heartfelt, and surprisingly filthy evening that's part cabaret and part stand-up. Using his favorite music from Sondheim, the Great American Songbook, Whitney Houston, and beyond, Clay explores sex, fatherhood, and what exactly happens when you eat the body of Christ. The evening features music director Rodney Bush. Tickets are $25-$60, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Claybourne Elder is a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee currently playing John Adams on HBO's "The Gilded Age." He is also known for his performances on Broadway as Andy in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company, Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, and Torch Song. His TV and film credits include "The Carrie Diaries," "FBI," Bad Cupid, and the video game Grand Theft Auto V. He also appeared in One Arm at New Group, Do I Hear a Waltz? at New York City Center, Allegro at Classic Stage Company, and Venice at The Public Theater. He began his NY acting career originating the role of Hollis Bessemer in Sondheim's musical Road Show at the Public Theater and originated the roles of Charles Lindbergh in Take Flight, and Benny in Benny & Joon.

Clay grew up in gay in Utah and studied in France and Russia before moving to New York. As a DIY renovator, his work has been featured in Architectural Digest. As a self-taught chef he teaches weekly cooking classes and is the brand spokesperson for Dash. Recently he launched the "City of Strangers" initiative to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for artists who might not have the means. They have given away over 1,600 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally from "CBS This Morning," "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "This American Life."

Rodney Bush is a composer, songwriter, and music director. He has worked for HBO as a composer and music editor and is the keyboardist, co-songwriter, and one of the founding members of the glam rock band Tony & The Kiki. Select composition credits include Stoker, Leaves: Songs of Ourselves, Around the World in 80 Days (world premiere, Theatre Raleigh), perhaps you forgot, Project Adjective Vol 1 & 2, Wholly Chill, LeFay, Involuntary Memory, and Any Exit. Select songwriting collaborations include valleygirl, Zeniba Now, Jay Adana, Brad Gibson, and anatu. He has been a music director and conductor on over 50 productions nationally and internationally of musicals and operas both canonical and in development. He has served as the music director for many Broadway talents including Eden Espinosa, Adam Kantor, Zeniba Now, Carmen Cusack, Eva Noblezada, and Nick Adams.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Every Thursday at 9:30 PM

AUGIE BELLO

"The Bello Bash"

*Livestream Available*

Social media sensation Augie Bello will present a special weekly jam session. The multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter recently performed on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "The Bello Bash" will feature Martin Shapiro on piano, Tong Cherd on bass, Scottie Madonia on drums, and Christian DeMarco on guitar. Bello, born and raised in New York, has a musical style that is distinctly eclectic and incorporates elements of funk, pop, R&B, jazz and electronic music. Taking influence from artists including Allen Stone, Michael Brecker, Frank Sinatra, Amy Winehouse, and multiple others, giving him an extremely unique sound. Soon after starting college at The New School for Jazz, Bello realized that with music as a career, he needed to create his own opportunities. Bello started to post videos of his music to Instagram in 2018. Since then, he has grown a following of over 700k people who are eager to hear his original music. Through Instagram and TikTok, Bello has met and recorded with multiple artists including Teddy Swims, Darren Criss, Andy Grammer, Casey Abrams, and many others. In August 2021, Bello toured with Teddy Swims, opening for the Zac Brown Band. In September 2021, Bello performed at Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas and Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta with Teddy Swims.

Friday, April 14 - Friday, May 12 - Shows at 7:00 PM

MARIEANN MERINGOLO

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled "A Lot of Livin' to Do!" After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon.

The show, directed by Will Nunziata, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director) Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Thursday, April 20 at 7:00 PM

TAWANDA

"Live in Manhattan"

*Livestream Available*

Jazz vocalist Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim, known as "Tawanda" is returning to Manhattan after her highly praised sold-out debut night at Birdland Theater in November 2022. The beautiful statuesque young artist will bring her unique interpretation to the stories of a varied set of songs ranging from Broadway, to jazz, to Brazilian, to songs by contemporary artists such as Sting, many from her new Resonance Records recording Smile. She will be accompanied by a trio featuring musical director and pianist Jim Ridl, with bass and drums.

Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 PM

NÉLIDA TIRADO FLAMENCO

Acclaimed Flamenco artist Nélida Tirado will return to the venue with a passionate and dynamic evening of traditional Flamenco music and dance through a contemporary lens, melding improvisation, emotion, "duende," singing, and guitar playing. Tickets are $32. Nélida Tirado began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. She was invited to tour the U.S. with José Molina Bailes Españoles and work as a soloist in Carlota Santana's Flamenco Vivo, soloist/ dance captain of Compañia Maria Pages and Compañia Antonio El Pipa, performing at prestigious flamenco festivals and television in Spain and throughout France, Italy, UK, Germany and Japan. She has performed in Carmen with New York's Metropolitan Opera and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway and touring companies.

Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 PM

CAROLE J. BUFFORD

"Setting New Standards"

*Livestream Available*

The Great American Songbook is an ever-expanding canon of musical treasures. With this new show, Carole J. Bufford mines the 2000s for musical gems that, had they been written in earlier decades, could have found themselves designated as standards and included in that canon. Expect an evening of powerhouse vocals and captivating storytelling with songs you know and love (and perhaps a few new discoveries). The show, featuring songs made famous by John Legend, Bruno Mars, Amy Winehouse, Norah Jones, Jennifer Nettles, Chris Stapleton, Melody Gardot, Duffy, Little Big Town and more, features musical director Ian Herman.

Sunday, April 30 - Monday, May 29 - Monday, June 26 - All shows at 7:00 PM

SAMANTHA PAULY

*Livestream Available*

After smash-hit debut performances last year, Samantha Pauly returns with a residency show at Chelsea Table + Stage. She is best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway's Six the Musical, as well as starring as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London's West End. Join Samantha as she sings everything from Broadway to pop and maybe even a country song.

Monday, May 1 at 7:00 PM

JAMES JACKSON, JR.

*Livestream Available*

James Jackson, Jr. will present his new show "On Broadway." He was recently featured on Broadway in Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop, and is currently appearing in the writer's new Off-Broadway musical White Girl in Danger at Second Stage Theater. Jackson, Jr. brings his unique sense of storytelling and song interpretation to the Broadway music that has inspired him as an artist, with selections including songs by Stephen Sondheim and Michael John LaChiusa, in addition to Peter Udell and Gary Geld's score from Purlie. The evening, directed by Farah Alvin, will feature musical director Elliot Roth on piano, Lavondo Thomas on bass, Christopher Heinz on drums, and special guest Amy Lynn Hamlin, of Amy Lynn & The Honeymen, on vocals.

May 6 and 13, June 3 and 24, and July 1 and 8 - Saturdays at 9:30 PM

ALLAN HARRIS

"New York Nights"

*Livestream Available*

Renowned jazz vocalist, guitarist and composer Allan Harris stars in the "New York Nights," his six-show residency featuring Arcoiris Sandoval on piano, Marty Kenney on bass, and Norman Edwards on drums. Harris will welcome special guests for each show, including Grammy-winning harmonica player and composer Gregoire Maret (May 6), vocalist Carolyn Leonhart (May 13), saxophonist Irwin Hall (June 3), and Emmy-nominated singer and actress Gloria Reuben (June 24). For this residency, Harris will perform selections from his most recent album Kate's Soul Food - a spirited, soul-drenched recording that pays homage to his home of Harlem - and preview material from his upcoming summer release, Live at Blue Llama. Harris has reigned as one of the most accomplished and exceptional singers of his generation since he burst on the jazz scene in the latter part of the twentieth century. The evidence of his moving and magisterial artistry can be heard on his 14 recordings as a leader and his far-flung and critically acclaimed concerts around the world. His numerous awards include the New York Nightlife Award for "Outstanding Jazz Vocalist," the Bistro Award for "Ongoing Achievement in Jazz," the DownBeat Critics Poll Award for "Rising Star Jazz Vocalist," the Hot House Magazine "Jazz Vocalist of the Year Award," and the Harlem Speaks "Jazz Museum of Harlem Award." In addition, Harris was recently awarded third place in the Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition. He has been heralded by The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Glide Magazine, Jazz Times, DownBeat, Vintage Guitar, and many more.

Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM

KAYLA DAVION

*Livestream Available*

Recently seen in the title role of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, she now tells her own story. Her show "An Ode to Self" is a peek into her psyche as she examines what it means to accept the call to live in the fullness of herself through self-exploration, belief, and trust. This is her moment to step into her own power and she would love for you to come along on the ride. The show features Blu, Rachel Webb, and Judith Franklin on background vocals. Her Tina co-star Jhardon DiShon Milton will be the show's special guest. Allen Louis serves as music supervisor. The show is directed by Zhailon Levingston, with Aisha Jackson serving as co-producer.

Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM

SIMPLY BARBRA

starring STEVEN BRINBERG

celebrating 40 years of "YENTL" and 50 years of "THE WAY WE WERE"

*Livestream Available*

Steven Brinberg returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with the latest version of his award -winning Streisand show which has been seen in 11 countries, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Yentl as well as the 50th anniversary of The Way We Were. He toured with her friend Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestras. Steven was hired by her management to perform at Donna Karan's birthday party. He has appeared in films (Camp) on TV ("Blue Bloods," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show") and released two albums.

Friday, June 9 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow ("Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle ("Isn't it A Shame"), Blood Sweat and Tears ("Blue Street"), Kool & the Gang ("Amore, Amore"), Nelly ("My Place"), and more.

"DRUNK KARAOKE"

Every Tuesday night from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Have you ever dreamt of rocking out onstage with a live band? Lights up, the mic's hot, you're on! Join us at "Drunk Karaoke," where you are the star. Guests are encouraged to jump onstage with a four-piece band to perform from a list of pop and rock classics. The band features Peter Douskalis on lead guitar, Zach Spound on keyboard and rhythm guitar, Elmo Zapp on bass, and Brad Bailey on drums.

NO COVER